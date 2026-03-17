Venezuela vs. USA Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for World Baseball Classic Championship

The 2026 World Baseball Classic championship game is here.

The United States is back in the final game after losing to Japan in 2023 and winning its first World Baseball Classic championship in 2017. Meanwhile, this is the first time that Venezuela will be appearing in the winner-take-all matchup.

These two teams did meet up in 2023 with Team USA taking down Venezuela 8-6 in the quarterfinals.

The United States needed some help to get out of the pool stage, but then took down Canada 5-3 in the quarterfinal and squeaked out a 2-1 win over the Dominican Republic in the semifinal.

Venezuela beat Italy 4-2 last night to earn its spot in the final after eliminating Japan in the quarterfinal.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Venezuela vs. United States on Monday night.

Venezuela vs. United States Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Venezuela +215

United States -275

Run Line

Venezuela +1.5 (+105)

United States -1.5 (-130)

Total

8.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Venezuela vs. United States Probable Pitchers

Venezuela: Eduardo Rodriguez (2.2 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)

United States: Nolan McLean (3 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K)

Venezuela vs. United States How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 17

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: loanDepot park – Miami, FL

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Venezuela vs. United States Prediction and Pick

The United States has made it to another championship game after flirting with disaster in pool play. They’ve since gotten two close wins over Canada and the Dominican Republic, and now face off against a surprising Venezuela squad.

Both of tonight’s starters struggled with the longball in their first outing, allowing two home runs each. For that reason, the OVER 8.5 is tempting, but I think this line is simply too short for Team USA.

While Venezuela has a few big bats itself, it’s an embarrassment of riches in Team USA’s lineup.

Venezuela may be able to stay in the game early, but USA should pull away late for a win by margin.

Pick: United States -1.5 (-130)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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