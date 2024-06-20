Vote: What was the top play from the 2024 Ohio (OHSAA) high school baseball state tournament?
AKRON, Ohio - The OHSAA held the 2024 baseball state tournament this past weekend at Canal Park with Mason, West Branch, Heath and Berlin Hiland taking home state titles.
There were plenty of great plays in the 12 games played across the four divisions, and here are some of the best (listed in chronological order). Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Voting will close Thursday, June 27 at 11:59 pm
(Disclaimer: Only videos taken by our staff will be used for this purpose. Unfortunately, while we have most plays, we do not have the video of every play from the tournament.)
Manny Lebron, Padua baseball, backhanded stop
In the first inning of the Division II semifinals and Mason having a runner on second with one out, Lebron made a play on a ball hit up the middle by ranging to his right and sliding on a knee to backhand it and make the play at first.
Hunter Rusnak, Indian Creek, diving catch
In the first inning of the Division II semifinals against West Branch, the catcher hopped out from behind the plate on a bunt attempt that was popped foul down the third base line and made a diving catch.
Ian Starkey, Indian Creek, running catch
Saved a run in the first inning of the Division II semifinals against West Branch when he tracked down a long fly ball in left field.
Beau Alazaus, West Branch, throws out runner
With Indian Creek runners on first and third and one out in the third inning of the Division II semifinals, the pitcher fielded a chopper hit between the mound and first base, turned and fied to third to get the runner leaning off the base.
Jaden Dye, Twinsburg, running catch
In the fourth inning of the Division I semifinals, the senior centerfielder chased down a ball in the gap in left center to end the inning.
Anthony Sulek and Liam Sander, Mason, play at first
With Mason and Perrysburg scoreless in the fourth inning of the Division I semifinals, Sulek ranged to his right at shortstop to field a grounder and throw to Sander, who fully extended to grab the throw and record the out.
Landon Winters, Perrysburg, diving catch
With Perrysburg and Mason tied 0-0 in the fifth inning of the Division I semifinals and Mason having runners on first and second with two outs, Winters tracked down a fly ball in left field and made a diving catch to end the inning.
Alex Koelling and Liam Sander, Mason, play at first
With Mason and Perrysburg scoreless in the sixth inning of the Division I semifinals, Koelling chased down a soft liner behind first base and made the throw to Sander, who stretched to catch the ball for the out.
Jake Hanley, Mason, RBI double
With Mason and Perrysburg still deadlocked at 0-0 in the top of the seventh of the Division I semifinals, the Indiana recruit hit an RBI double into the right field corner to account for the only run in a 1-0 win.
Jordan Miller, Waynedale, unassisted double play
In the Division III semifinals against Heath, the Bulldogs tried a hit-and-run with a runner on first. Tannar Patterson hit a soft liner to the right side of second base but the shortstop was there to cover for the steal, made the catch and tagged the runner.
Connor Toomey, Heath, walk-off triple
With Heath and Waynedale tied 3-3 in the bottom of the eighth inning and a runner on second, Toomey lined a triple down the right field line to walk it off against the two-time defending state champions.
Troy Homan, Fort Recovery, slide into home
Leading 1-0 in the third inning of the Division IV semifinal against Hillsdale, Homan tagged up at third on a fly ball to right by Caden Homan and made a dash for the plate, where the catcher had the ball ahead of his arrival. But Homan somehow was able to avoid the tag with a head-first slide to score the run.
Jude Counts and Braylon Cordonnier, Russia, play at first
In the second inning of the Division IV semifinal against Hiland, Counts ranged to his right and made a back-handed grab while sliding on his knee and then tossed to Cordonnier, who was covering the bag for the out.
Colin Coblentz and Caden Coblentz, Hiland
In the fourth inning of the Division IV semifinals against Russia and with Russia having a runner on first and one out, Colin Coblentz caught a fly ball in right field and the Russia runner was racing back to first. The throw was errant, but Caden Coblentz came off the mound, made the catch and then dove to tag the runner for the inning-ending double play.
Boston Mulinix, West Branch, double play
With the Division II state championship game against Badin scoreless in the second, Badin had the bases loaded and one out. But a chopper up the middle was fielded near second base by Mulinix, who tagged the bag and threw to first for the inning-ending double play.
Jason Cox, Twinsburg, defensive play at second
In the third inning of the Division I state championship game against Mason, Cox ranged from his position t second base to his left and made a play on a ball in the hole, spun and gathered himself and made the throw to first for the out.
Jay Blazevich, Caleb Tobias and Jack Sobczak, Lake (Millbury), double play
Trailing 3-1 in the seventh inning against Heath in the Division III championship game, Heath had a runner on first with no outs. A sacrifice bunt was fielded by Blazevich (pitcher) and he got the out at first. The runner from first rounded second and tried to advance but Tobias threw to Sobzach at third for the double play.
Reece Wendel, Fort Recovery, diving catch
Leading 2-0 in the second inning of the Division IV state championship game against Hiland, Wendel ranged from left field and made a diving catch in the gap in left center to end the inning and strand two runners.
Grady Monigold, Hiland, two-run double
Trailing Fort Recovery 2-1 in the Division IV state championship game, he found the gap in right center for a two-run double in the sixth inning to give the Hawks a 3-2 win and their second straight state title.
