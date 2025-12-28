The Top Stories In Iowa High School Sports In 2025
Records have fallen, stars have shined and there has also been plenty of heartbreak, heartache and sadness along the way.
Records have fallen, stars have shined and there has also been plenty of heartbreak, heartache and sadness along the way.
Southeast Polk Wrestling Remains No. 1 In Record-Breaking Showing
The Rams swept both the state wrestling duals and traditional team titles in Class 3A this past winter, scoring a state tournament record 259.5 points. They clinched the traditional crown before the final day when Cooper Martinson, Justis Jesuroga, Nico DeSalvo and Eddie Woody all won individual championships.
Don Bosco Claims Seventh Consecutive State Wrestling Title
Down in Class 1A, Don Bosco remained the premier program in the state, winning a seventh consecutive state championship. The Dons, who have claimed 17 titles all-time, also won state duals. Hayden Schwab, Hendrix Schwab, Kaiden Belinsky and Dawson Youngblut were all individual champs.
Dreshaun Ross, Blake Fox Close In On History
By winning a third state wrestling championship each last year, Fort Dodge’s Dreshaun Ross and Blake Fox from Osage moved closer to joining the exclusive four-timers club. Ross and Fox will both be going for a fourth individual state wrestling championship this winter.
Johnston Caps Second Straight Perfect Season
The Johnston girls basketball team ended last year with a second consecutive Class 5A state championship, besting Dowling Catholic in the finals. The Dragons came into this season having won 52 consecutive games, as Notre Dame commit Jenica Lewis now leads them. In the finals last year, Kelli Kalb scored 13 points and Amani Jenkins grabbed 18 rebounds.
Valley Completes Three-Peat In Boys Basketball
A loaded Valley boys basketball team captured its third consecutive Class 4A state championship this past winter, besting Waukee Northwest in the finals, 61-47. They became just the second 4A team to win three consecutive titles, as Jayden McGregory scored 26, Zay Robinson 15 and Trevin Jirak had 13 with 10 rebounds. McGregory is now headed to Louisville to play football, Robinson entered the transfer portal after playing one season of football at Iowa State and Jirak is at Iowa playing basketball.
Quentin Nauman Positions Himself As Greatest Of All-Time
Western Dubuque runner and future Oregon Duck Quentin Nauman has been virtually untouchable when it comes to distance running. Back in the spring, Nauman completed the distance triple crown at the Drake Relays, winning the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. He again did the same at state, setting multiple records in the process. In the fall, Nauman won another state cross country title, again setting a meet record.
Sophia Schlader, Waukee Northwest Rule 5A Softball
Ranked as one of the best players in the country for her grade, Sophia Schlader showed why to the rest of Iowa by leading Waukee Northwest to the Class 5A state softball title this past summer. Schlader and the Wolves bested Linn-Mar in the finals, 1-0 in eight innings. The freshman struck out 15 batters, tying her own 5A state mark, as she finished the week with 35 strikeouts. Her 15th K of the finals came with the bases loaded and two outs.
Double Gold For Pella Baseball, Softball
In the span of 24 hours, Pella won the first state baseball championship in program history and first state softball title in school history. The Dutch baseball team did it first, besting Dubuque Wahlert in the Class 3A finals, 3-1, on a game-winning hit by Landyn Bethards. Teagan Hoekstra pitched a complete game, striking out seven. The No. 8 seed in softball, Pella took out No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier in the quarterfinals and North Polk in the finals for head coach Katie Banowetz, who was to be married one day later.
Marissa Ferebee Wins Third Straight Cross Country Crown
Pella’s Marissa Ferebee cemented her own place in the history books, winning a third consecutive Class 3A state cross country championship this past fall. The future Arkansas Razorback also was a state champion in track and field in the spring in the 3,000-meter run. She helped the Dutch earn a fourth consecutive team state cross country title, as well.
High School Football Teams Suffer Forfeits, Seasons End Early Due To Lack Of Players
The Iowa high school football season was hit hard by a number of forfeits, as teams cited too few of healthy players to compete on the gridiron. One of those was defending eight-player state champion Remsen St. Mary’s, as the Hawks called a game at halftime and sat on the sidelines for multiple weeks to get enough healthy and experienced players ready to continue. Others called the season off entirely or did not even field a varsity team this past fall.
Dowling Catholic Returns To Top In Football
For the first time since the classification was created, someone other than Southeast Polk won the Class 5A title. That somebody? Ten-time state champion Dowling Catholic, as Ian Middleton led the Maroons past Iowa City Liberty, 27-10. Middleton ran for 206 yards and scored two touchdowns on 34 carries in the finals.