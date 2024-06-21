Vote: Who was the best performer at the 2024 Pennsylvania (PIAA) baseball state tournament?
From June 3-14, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) held the annual baseball state championship tournament with the state championship games played at Penn State’s Medlar Field.
Faith Christian Academy, Bald Eagle Area, Neumann-Goretti, Holy Ghost Prep, Governor Mifflin and Hempfield all took home state titles.
Now it your chance to vote for what player had the best individual performance over the four rounds of the tournament.
Voting will close Thursday, June 27 at 11:59 pm ET
CAST YOUR VOTE HERE
Jonas Aponick, Hazleton
Threw a complete game three-hit shutout with six strikeouts in a 1-0 win over Central Bucks East in the Class 6A first round.
Gavin Burns, Bald Eagle Area
In an 11-3 win over Tri-Valley in the Class 2A state championship game, he had three hits and drove in four runs.
Kahale Burns, Bald Eagle Area
Hit a pair of homers and drove in three runs in a 9-3 win over Lakeview in the Class 2A first round. In an 11-3 win over Tr-Valley, he had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and scored four times.
Aimon Chandler, La Salle College
Hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 15th inning to lead the Explorers to a 1-0 win over Downingtown East in the Class 6A quarterfinals. In the semifinals, he had a triple and led the Explorers with three RBIs in a 10-4 win over Hazleton Area.
Tim Cloak, Trinity
Went the distance and allowed just one run on five hits and struck out four, walking one, in a 7-1 win over Mount Carmel in the Class 3A quarterfinals.
Andrew Dankanich, Neumann-Goretti
In an 11-1 win over Trinity in the Class 3A semifinals, he homered and drove in four runs. In the state championship game, he hit a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the fift as the Saints defeated Avonworth 12-0.
Colin Davis, Holy Ghost Prep
In the Class 4A semifinals against Danville, he doubled twice and drove in a team-high three runs in an 8-6 win.
Bryce Detwiler, Governor Mifflin
Tossed a complete game four-hitter, allowing two runs and striking out eight while also hitting a home run as the Mustangs defeated Frankford 7-2 in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. In the state championship game, he picked up the save in a 2-1 win over Hollidaysburg by pitching the seventh inning by striking out all three hitters he faced.
Matt DiOttavio, Downingtown West
In the Class 6A quarterfinals, he hit a grand slam to help power Downingtown West past Wilson 7-0.
Antonio Doganiero, Hazleton Area
Fired a three-hit shutout with seven Ks and two walks on just 89 pitches in a 2-0 win over Neshaminy in the Class 6A quarterfinals.
Carson Franc, Avonworth
Tossed 6.2 innings in relief, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out eight as the Antelopes defeated Fairview 5-4 in eight innings in the Class 3A quarterfinals.
Brody Gebhard, Hempfield
Tossed a no-hitter with SSS strikeouts in a 3-0 win over McDowell in the Class 6A quarterfinals, striking out four hitters and walking zero, doing so on just 86 pitches. In the state championship game, he went the distance and allowed two runs on five hits and struck out seven while only walking one in a 3-2 win over La Salle College. La Salle had the tying run on third in the seventh with one out, but Gebhard struck out the last two hitters to claim the state title.
Ethan Grim, Governor Mifflin
Tossed a five-inning, two-two hit shutout with 10 Ks in a 10-0 win over Whitehall in the Class 5A quarterfinals, and also had an RBI double and a sacrifice fly at the plate. In a win over Hollidaysburg in the state championship game, he tossed six innings and allowed just one run on two hits and struck out 11.
Aidyn Helsley, Eden Christian Academy
In an 11-4 win over Avella in the Class 1A quarterfinals, he went a perfect 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
Brady Hull, Eden Christian Academy
Did a little bit of everything for the Warriors in an 11-4 win over Avella in the Class 1A quarterfinals. At the plate, he doubled and homered and drove in three runs. On the mound, he allowed just two runs (one earned) on two hits and struck out 11 in five innings.
Gavin Klock, Tri-Valley
In the Class 2A semifinals, he had two doubles and drove in six runs in a 14-0 win over Wyalusing Valley.
DeMarcus Manning, Saegertown
In an 11-0 win over Bishop Carroll in the Class 1A quarterfinals, the junior went 3-for-4 with a double and a home run and drove in four runs.
Weston McClain, Bald Eagle Area
Tossed a three-hitter and allowed one unearned run on three hits while striking out eight and walking just one as the Eagles defeated Moniteau 10-1 in the Class 2A quarterfinals. Picked up the win in the state championship game, going 6.2 innings and allowing three runs and striking out five in an 11-3 win over Tri-Valley.
Reid Miller, Faith Christian Academy
Tossed a four-hitter and allowed just one unearned run while striking out eight and walking one in a 4-1 win over Eden Christian Academy in the Class 1A state championship game.
Jayce Park, Neumann-Goretti
In the Class 3A state championship game, he tossed a five-inning, one-hit shutout in a 12-0 win over Avonworth, striking out eight.
Mathew Riendeau, Holy Ghost Prep
Went 3-for-4 with three doubles and three RBIs in a 14-6 win over Dallas in the Class 4A quarterfinals. In the state championship game, he had a walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Indiana 6-5.
Ben Ryan, Indiana
Tossed a four-hitter and allowed just one earned run while striking out nine in a 10-3 win over Fleetwood in the Class 4A semifinals. In a 6-5 loss to Holy Ghost prep in the championship game, he hit a pair of homers.
Cooper Scharding, Avonworth
The sophomore had a pair of hits and three RBIs in a 5-3 win over Punxsutawney in the Class 3A semifinals.
William Shaffer, Saegertown
Tossed a two-hit shutout with five Ks in an 8-0 win over Bishop Canevin in the Class 1A first round.
Parker Stahlman, Punxsutawney
Tossed a four-hit shutout with eight Ks in a 3-0 win over Riverside in the Class 3A first round.
Cayden Turner, North Star
Tossed 6.2 innings of one-hit, shutout baseball while striking out seven and walking three in a 4-0 win over Redbank Valley in the Class 2A quarterfinals.
Matt VanOstenbridge, Wilson
Threw a one-hit shutout with six strikeouts in a 2-0 win over North Allegheny in the Class 6A first round.
Grayson Weikel, Faith Christian Academy
Went 4-for-4, including his 10th homer of the season, and drove in six runs in an 11-0 win over MMI Prep in the Class 1A quarterfinals. In the semifinals against Bishop McCort, he allowed just one run on six hits and struck out eight while walking zero in a 6-1 win.
Bryce Wright, Avella
Had three hits and five RBIs, including a tie-breaking, three-run triple in sixth inning in a 12-9 win over West Middlesex in the Class 1A first round.
CAST YOUR VOTE HERE
-- Ryan Isley | ryan@scorebooklive.com | @sblivepa