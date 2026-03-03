High School

Adam Waters Added to Pennsylvania All-Star Team for 52nd Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic

Waters addition sets up a 1 vs. 2 national showdown with top-ranked Michael White of Lawrence (Ind.).

Josh Rizzo

Faith Christian junior Adam Waters, top, was recently added to the Pennsylvania roster for the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic. He will take on No. 1 ranked Michael White March 28 at AHN Arena at Peters Township High School.
Adam Waters, a senior at Faith Christian Academy High School, will go for his fourth Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 2A wrestling championship this weekend. Waters' journey through the 189-pound bracket won't be the last big match he has this month.

Waters, a three-time state champion and Ohio State commit who has a career record of 162-7, was named to the Pennsylvania All-Star team for the 52nd annual Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic. The event will be held March 28 at Peter Township High School's AHN Arena.

Team Pennsylvania will be looking to break its losing skid against the USA All-Star team.

A Tough Opponent Awaits

Waters, who is ranked No. 2 nationally by High School On SI, will have to take on top-ranked Michael White. White, who is from Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, will head to Oklahoma State to wrestle next seaon.

White just finished up his senior season with a 47-0 record. He won the IHSAA championship after placing second last season. White is also the 2025 190-pound Ironman champion and High School On SI's top-ranked wrestler at 190.

Despite not beginning wrestling until his freshman year of high school, White rose rapidly through the ranks to become a state title contender and a college-level recruit.

Waters Has Racked up Titles

Waters has never lost a postseason match during his time with Faith Christian. He captured district, regional and state championships as a freshman and sophomore at 172 pounds.

When Waters bumped up to 189 as a junior, he went 46-0 and found the same level of success.e

Chasing History

If Waters finishes the job in Hershey this weekend, he will become the 15th wrestler in Pennsylvania history to win four state championships. Frazier's Rune Lawrence became the 14th wrestler to complete the feat in 2024.

The complete lineup for the Pennsylvania All-Star team will be announced once the state championships wrap up.

