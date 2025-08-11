20 AAU Basketball Standouts Who Dominated the Summer AAU Circuit in 2025
In no particular order, these are the players who made the biggest splash on the AAU scene this year that showcased consistent production and next-level potential in front of college coaches, NBA scouts and national media. Each player mentioned, I watched play multiple games in person on their respective shoe circuits or at other top showcase events across the country.
Deron Rippey Jr.
Rippey was must-see TV on the adidas 3SSB Circuit with his pro-style guard play and insane athletic ability that resulted in half a dozen poster dunks. He showed how capable he is of leading a team by doing whatever it takes to win, even in the biggest moments when needed most.
Bruce Branch III
Branch's skill, shooting and size had the baselines buzzing at each stop of the adidas 3SSB in his eye-opening ascension with the Compton Magic (CA). High-major head coaches, veteran NBA scouts and top national media outlets loved what they saw from Prolific Prep's (FL) newest stud.
Caleb Holt
Holt has a habit of making winning plays and that was on full display in Game Elite's 3SSB title run in Rock Hill, SC. Fresh off helping Team USA win the FIBA U19's, he sat out the first few showcase games before bracket play had begun. Then he picked up right where he left off and won again.
Jordan Smith Jr.
Smith just plays basketball the right way, has a highly competitive spirit and wants to win. A functional athlete with some of the best stop/start brakes I've seen, he has extremely long arms that make him a two-way threat. Working on three point consistency but is a more than capable shooter.
Ryan Hampton
Hampton's long-term potential is off the charts. As he continues to tighten up his game and mature into a better decision maker with the ball, you can't ignore the current level of production he provides. The Dynamic Prep (TX) wing led E16 Peach Jam in scoring at 26.8 PPG and grabbed 6.6 RPG.
Colton Hiller
Hiller has quickly caught the attention of many decision makers in the world of high-level hoops. As a rising sophomore, he's become a household name after an incredible performance at the Nike Elite 100 where he torched the nets and made a statement as the youngest player in the camp.
Quinn Costello
Costello blew up on the recruiting trail in early June after winning Co-MVP at the prestigious Pangos All-American Camp in Las Vegas. His ability to stretch the floor translates to the highest level of college basketball. Top 6 of North Carolina, Purdue, Michigan State, Michigan, Texas, Minnesota.
Josh Irving
Irving's future is very bright. He helped Team CPSA (CA) capture the Pro16 League Finals championship, where he was arguably the best prospect on PUMA's grassroots circuit. But he's rapidly improving and adds a new skill to his game each time I see him play. Lob threat with range and nice defensive instincts.
Isaiah Hill
had a few breakout games in North Augusta with Indy Heat at the Peach Jam E16 level. Multiple effort plays resulting in blocks, rim-runs, lob dunks and rebounds. His recruitment and ranking should rise solely based off talent and upside as a lengthy disruptor on both sides of the ball.
Davion Thompson
Thompson plays with pace in the backcourt as a smooth lefty with deep range from three. The Link Academy (MO) transfer will look to continue his strong play on the national stage in the Nike EYBL Scholastic league this winter. He's going to be a terrific guard in college at a big-time school.
Anthony Felesi
Felesi finds a way to impact the game even if it the stat doesn't show up in the box score. His presence on the floor is always important to his teams success, whether it's with Vegas Elite during the summer or Utah Prep in HS. Lockdown defender who loves to make plays in transition.
Abdou Toure
Toure started the spring with a ton of momentum on the adidas 3SSB Circuit for BABC (MA) after he showcased a different gear of athleticism in front of the schools vying for his commitment. Quick bursts of speed with the ball in his hands is what gives him a chance to have a special future.
JJ Andrews
Andrews, an Arkansas commit, is a physically gifted athlete with a strong frame and is tough to defend going downhill. His motor doesn't stop running when he's on the court, which is something that his future coach, John Calipari, values in his players - playing hard at all times with relentless effort.
Austin Goosby
Goosby was a stock-riser after the first couple Nike EYBL events. I saw him play in Kansas City at Session 3, where he displayed insanely impressive combo guard instincts. It was more about him making the right play just about every time, rather than putting up a ton of points. Under control at all times.
Gabe Nesmith
Nesmith is a name to know, who has plenty of scoring prowess and feel for the game on offense. I'd love to see him continue to contribute more in other areas of the game, but there's no doubt he can put the ball in the hoop with the best of them. He'll be playing with Utah Prep this year.
Marcus Spears Jr.
Spears makes it look easier than it is, to snatch a rebound off the glass and go to coast to coast with the ball for a ferocious dunk. The long and lanky strides stand out when evaluating him as a NBA prospect, in which he is. The Dynamic Prep (TX) and Drive Nation (TX) star has a bright future.
Devin Cleveland
Cleveland can play both guard positions, be a scorer or facilitator in whichever role you need. On the ball, he can make passes from a live dribble with either hand to open teammates. Off the ball, he can run off screens and hit shots with different footwork. La Lumiere's (IN) newest guard is legit.
Cameron Williams
Williams was one of the biggest rankings risers over the past year, going from a Top-40 type guy to now being a Top-10 lock. He moves well without the ball for easy dump-offs from guards in the paint. Compton Magic's big man showed the ability to step out and make shots from the outside.
Qayden Samuels
Samuels shoots the ball at a high clip from distance - he shot 40% from three throughout the Nike EYBL regular season for Team Takeover (DC). A lefty wing with good size that's a microwave scorer type prospect.
Vaughn Karvala
Karvala is transferring to CIA Bella Vista (AZ) where his stock can climb even higher if he provides consistent production against a national schedule year-round. His twitchy vertical pop puts pressure on the defense at the rim, but he also loves to catch and shoot as well as straight line drive.