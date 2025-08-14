Marcus Spears Jr., Son of ESPN Analyst, Named No. 1 Hoops Prospect in Class of 2027
ESPN announced the new No. 1 men's basketball prospect in its recruiting class of 2027 on Thursday, with Marcus Spears Jr. earning that honor.
His name may sound familiar, even if you aren't a follower of high school basketball, because he is the son of ESPN NFL analyst Marcus Spears. Both of Spears Jr.'s parents were standout basketball players in their own rights, too. The former NFL star was the Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year for men's basketball in high school, and his wife Alysha Smith, is a former first-round WNBA pick.
Spears Jr. is competing at Dynamic Prep in Irving, Texas. He's a 6' 8" power forward, ranked as the No. 1 PF in the country for his class.
The previous No. 1 prospect of the Class of 2027, Babatunde Oladotun, recently reclassified to the Class of 2026, opening up that top spot.
Spears has already received offers from 13 college programs, according to 247 Sports. His most recent offers were from Kentucky, USC and Houston, among others.