4-star Archbishop Stepinac shooting guard chooses Big Ten school as next destination
A four-star shooting guard out of Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, New York is set for the next level of his basketball career.
Jasiah Jervis, a 6-foot-4 Bronx native, committed to Michigan State on Wednesday. Jervis considered Tennessee, Pitt and NC State before he chose the Spartans.
Jervis averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game for the Crusaders last season.
The Class of 2026 guard is within the top 50 players of the latest ESPN’s SportsCenter NEXT 100 rankings.
Stepinac went 26-4 during the 2024-25 season. The Crusaders open their 2025-26 campaign against St. Frances Academy on Nov. 29.
