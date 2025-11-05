High School

4-star Archbishop Stepinac shooting guard chooses Big Ten school as next destination

Jasiah Jervis, a Bronx native, had various different schools in consideration

Archbishop Stepinac's Jasiah Jervis (25) puts up a shot against St. Raymond during CHSAA AA Archdiocesan championship game at Mount Saint Michael Academy in the Bronx on Feb. 22. / Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A four-star shooting guard out of Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, New York is set for the next level of his basketball career.

Jasiah Jervis, a 6-foot-4 Bronx native, committed to Michigan State on Wednesday. Jervis considered Tennessee, Pitt and NC State before he chose the Spartans.

Jervis averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game for the Crusaders last season.

The Class of 2026 guard is within the top 50 players of the latest ESPN’s SportsCenter NEXT 100 rankings.

Stepinac went 26-4 during the 2024-25 season. The Crusaders open their 2025-26 campaign against St. Frances Academy on Nov. 29.

