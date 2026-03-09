The 2026 Pennsylvania high school boys basketball state playoffs continue on Tuesday, March 10th with second round games for all divisions.

High School On SI has brackets for every division in the PIAA high school boys basketball playoffs. The state championships begin March 19th.

Pennsylvania High School Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (PIAA) - March 10-11, 2026

CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Second Round

High Point Baptist Academy vs. West-Mont Christian Academy - 03/10

Plumstead Christian vs. Coventry Christian - 03/10

Bethlehem Christian vs. Sankofa Freedom Academy - 03/10

York Country Day vs. Chester Charter Scholar Academy - 03/10

Conestoga Christian vs. North Clarion - 03/10

Johnsonburg vs. Neighborhood Academy - 03/10

Elk County Catholic vs. Serra Catholic - 03/10

Forbes Road vs. Erie First Christian Academy - 03/10

CLASS 2A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Second Round

Constitution vs. Delone Catholic - 03/11

Old Forge vs. Delaware County Christian - 03/11

Susquehanna vs. Paul Robeson - 03/11

United Valley vs. Clarion Area - 03/11

Sewickley Academy vs. Port Allegany - 03/11

McConnellsburg vs. Clairton - 03/11

Jefferson-Morgan vs. Jeannette - 03/11

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Mercyhurst Prep - 03/11

CLASS 3A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Second Round

West Catholic vs. Executive Education Academy - 03/11

High School of the Future vs. Riverside - 03/11

Notre Dame-Green Pond vs. Lancaster Mennonite - 03/11

Universal Audenried Charter School vs. Warrior Run - 03/11

Trinity vs. Mohawk Area - 03/11

Forest Hills vs. Aliquippa - 03/11

Bishop Guilfoyle vs. South Park - 03/11

Westmont Hilltop vs. Seton LaSalle - 03/11

CLASS 4A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Second Round

Archbishop Carroll vs. Bishop McDevitt - 03/10

Pope John Paul II vs. Lewisburg - 03/10

Devon Prep vs. Valley View - 03/10

Salisbury Township vs. Scranton Prep - 03/10

Carver High School of Engineering & Science vs. Dallas - 03/10

Knoch vs. North Catholic - 03/10

Hickory vs. Deer Lakes - 03/10

Obama Academy of International Studies vs. Cathedral Prep - 03/10

CLASS 5A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Second Round

Upper Dublin vs. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic - 03/10

Springfield vs. Octorara Area - 03/10

Upper Moreland vs. Penncrest - 03/10

Neumann-Goretti vs. Crestwood - 03/10

West York Area vs. Penn Hills - 03/10

Moon Area vs. Thomas Jefferson - 03/10

Chartiers Valley vs. Cocalico - 03/10

Gateway vs. Greater Johnstown - 03/10

CLASS 6A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Second Round

Plymouth Whitemarsh vs. Liberty - 03/11

Central York vs. Father Judge - 03/11

Imhotep Charter vs. William Penn - 03/11

Delaware Valley vs. Parkland - 03/11

Pennsbury vs. Souderton - 03/11

Methacton vs. New Castle - 03/11

Chambersburg vs. Central Catholic - 03/11

Upper St. Clair vs. Red Lion - 03/11

