Top 25 Oregon Boys High School Basketball State Rankings – March 8, 2026

While the top teams in the High School On SI Oregon Top 25 boys basketball rankings got the job done to advance to the state tournaments, a couple of upsets shook up the Top 25 heading into the final week of the season.

Benson went on the road to shock Class 6A No. 1 seed Southridge in overtime in the second round of the state playoffs, with the Astros moving up to No. 11 and the Skyhawks falling to No. 17.

Meanwhile, Centennial became one of five teams to enter the rankings this week after the 15th seeds in the 5A bracket stunned second-seeded West Albany.

Also entering the rankings this week are Scappoose, Trinity Lutheran, Molalla and Riverside.

1. Central Catholic (22-5)

Last week: 1

The Rams romped to two victories in the playoff round to advance to the Class 6A tournament at the Chiles Center.

2. Tualatin (21-5)

Last week: 2

The Timberwolves struggled in Round 1 against Jefferson but were in high gear in beating Gresham in the Round of 16.

3. Parkrose (23-3)

Last week: 3

The Broncos claimed the outright Northwest Oregon Conference title and are now in the 5A tournament for the first time since 2017.

4. Oregon City (24-2)

Last week: 4

The Pioneers trounced Sunset in the second round to advance to the Chiles Center for the first time in seven years.

5. Crook County (24-1)

Last week: 7

The Cowboys are the top seed in the 5A tournament this week at Linfield University.

6. Summit (20-5)

Last week: 8

The Storm beat Corvallis in the first round to get back to the 5A tournament.

7. Sherwood (23-4)

Last week: 11

The Bowmen earned their first state tournament berth since 2014, when they were a 5A school.

8. Jesuit (20-7)

Last week: 11

The Crusaders beat Metro League rival Westview 61-42 to return to the Chiles Center, where they’ll hope to finish the job after placing second a year ago.

9. Thurston (20-5)

Last week: 12

The Colts used a second-half push to get past Ridgeview and advance to the 5A tournament.

10. North Eugene (22-4)

Last week: 13

The Highlanders took down Central and return to the 5A quarterfinals after a one-year absence.

11. Benson (21-6)

Last week: 14

The Astros clinched their spot in the 6A tournament in dramatic style, with freshman Kendall Hopkins-McGlothen hitting a pull-up 3-pointer from the top of the arc as time expired in overtime to stun No. 1 seed Southridge.

Another view of the Kendall Hopkins-McGlothen buzzer beating 3 to take out Southridge 74-73 in overtime for Benson #opreps @PrepHoopsOR @OSAASports pic.twitter.com/uYjELJ2DGo — Austin White (@ajw_sports) March 7, 2026

12. Canby (18-7)

Last week: 16

A big third quarter allowed the Cougars to get past Crescent Valley and return to the 5A tournament.

13. Valley Catholic (27-3)

Last week: 18

The Valiants escaped in the 3A semifinals in overtime against Cascade Christian, then took down Riverside 77-61 to win their first state title since 2014.

14. Crater (19-6)

Last week: 19

The Comets went on the road and ended Wilsonville’s 16-year streak of advancing to the 5A tournament.

15. Clackamas (16-9)

Last week: 20

The Cavaliers also had a flair for the dramatic to advance to the 6A tournament, with RJ Barhoum making a deep 3-pointer with 5 seconds left in double overtime to oust crosstown rival Nelson.

Double OT game winner to send us to state. @rjbarhoum pic.twitter.com/XmPRCSkm4V — John Barhoum (@BarhoumJohn) March 8, 2026

16. Grant (19-7)

Last week: 22

The Generals lost several key players as transfers over the offseason, but their young squad gelled down the stretch and beat Lake Oswego to get to the Chiles Center.

17. Southridge (21-6)

Last week: 6

A heartbreaking way to end the season for the Metro League champions, who became the first No. 1 overall seed not to advance to the 6A tournament since the OSAA seeded the entire field starting in 2014.

18. Centennial (14-12)

Last week: Not ranked

The Eagles hadn’t qualified for the state tournament since 1978 but went on the road and dominated Mid-Willamette Conference champion West Albany down the stretch.

19. Nelson (19-8)

Last week: 20

The Hawks had their first 6A tournament appearance in sight but turned the ball over against the Clackamas press, allowing the Cavaliers to end their season in stunning fashion.

20. Scappoose (20-5)

Last week: Not ranked

The No. 1 seed in the 4A tournament got past Klamath Union in the Round of 16 to advance.

21. West Albany (22-4)

Last week: 5

The Bulldogs were bounced from the 5A postseason as the No. 2 overall seed.

22. Trinity Lutheran (28-1)

Last week: Not ranked

The Saints played a difficult schedule during the regular season, helping them weather the pressure of the 2A state tournament and defeat Regis 88-84 in the title game.

23. Westview (17-9)

Last week: 15

The Wildcats couldn’t keep pace with Metro League rival Jesuit in their bid to return to the Chiles Center.

24. Molalla (20-5)

Last week: Not ranked

The Indians survived the carnage in the bottom half of the 4A bracket, beating defending state champion Baker to advance to the tournament.

25. Riverside (25-5)

Last week: Not ranked

The Pirates hung tough with Valley Catholic for three quarters of the 3A final as they sought a first state championship since 1980, when they were a 1A school.

Dropped Out

No. 17 Wilsonville

No. 21 Lake Oswego

No. 23 Portland Christian

No. 24 Newport

No. 25 West Salem

Under Consideration

Madras

Marist Catholic