20 AAU Basketball Stock-Risers On The Grassroots Summer Circuit in 2025
When a player is labeled "underrated" at the high school level, it can mean a lot of different things and there can be many different factors behind this label.
Pro Potential vs. Prep Production
The first being that the conglomerates producing the player rankings, who have the largest voice in regards to promoting prospects - are evaluating pro potential rather than prep production. This reality oftentimes demotes and diminishes the stats, accomplishments and overall skillset of a player because, in someone's opinion - it doesn't translate to the highest level of college basketball or the NBA.
Players with Limited Exposure Are Often Underrated
The second being that they're not playing on the biggest platform during the high school or AAU season. Decision makers working for large news outlets flock to the biggest, most marketed events where the majority of top tier talent is playing so they can watch the most amount of highly recruited players at once. So, maybe this "underrated" player attends a traditional high school or plays for a independent grassroots program - where their chances of being seen are more limited than others.
A Focus on Skill Development Can Pay Long Term Dividends at the Expense of Short Term Hype
The third being they value skill development over attending showcase camps and other events that could boost their ranking. This situation oftentimes comes with having someone in their circle who has been through this journey before and has a plan for them to just be ready to play when the lights come on. They know that in the future, none of the outside noise will mean anything because let's be honest, there's so many players in the NBA that were either unranked, undrafted - or "underrated."
The situations listed above are not where each of these players on this list are at in their career, or things they've ever experienced. They're just factors that are possible in a basketball player's journey - as well as things I've learned in my five plus years of covering this level.
Let's take a look at some of the players I evaluated this summer who I believe have a chance to outperform their place in the pecking order of top hoop prospects at the high school level. In no particular order, these are players who haven't garnered as much national attention as they deserve, that I think will have terrific college careers and beyond based on how they played this summer.
Alex Egbuonu
Egbuonu has a unique rhythm of hesitation moves in his offensive arsenal that allows him to get easy buckets from the mid-range and in, but can also heat up from deep. His ranking has gone from Top-135 to Top-80 in just under a year. Officially visiting Boston College, Georgetown, Providence, Stanford, Florida State and Auburn.
Prince-Alexander Moody
Alexander Moody, a Indiana commit, averaged 11.3 PPG, 3.1 RPG & 1.8 APG on the Nike EYBL circuit for a stacked Team Takeover (DC) squad. A true three-level scoring threat who can finish over bigs in the paint via floaters & off-hand finishes. Uses live-dribble combo moves to leave defenders behind.
Luke Ertel
Ertel, a Purdue commit - put up some extremely impressive shooting performances for Indian Elite on the adidas 3SSB. Showcasing an explosive ability to change direction and speed, then stop on a dime to knock down a shot. The range is deep. His leadership at PG is something Boilermaker fans will love.
Shane Pendergrass
Pendergrass is currently a Top-125 prospect but there's no doubt in my mind he has higher potential than a handful of players ranked ahead of him. He runs the floor like a gazelle and at 6-foot-9 can put the ball on the floor in transition to create advantages. Pick & pop ability plus strong in the mid-post.
Elias Obenyah
Obenyah was one of the smoothest operators in the backcourt all season on the adidas 3SSB Circuit. Created a ton of momentum on the national radar after a terrific Pangos All-American Camp outing. The Top-150 prospect has officials set up to Cal, San Diego State, Saint Mary's, Stanford and UCSD.
Joe Sterling
Sterling shoots the cover off the ball, oftentimes leaving opposing defenders and coaches helpless. He possibly draws the most double teams in the country and can operate out of unique coverages that are thrown his way. Officially visiting Northern Iowa, Colorado State and UCSB. Big-time shot maker.
Isaiah Rogers
Rogers runs the point with poise and pace, which has earned him Top-10 PG status in the 2026 class. Known mostly as a knockdown shooter, he has taken strides in making plays for others and in leading a team. The Stanford commit was a standout at this years Pangos All-American Camp in Las Vegas.
Asher Elson
Elson excelled at the 3SSB Championships with New Heights (NY) after running with the NY Rens prior. His highest ranking is Top-130 but the recruitment suggests he's ranked too low. OTE product locked in an official visit to Maryland and holds high-major offers from Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, others.
Jaxson Davis
Davis gets a lot of stuff done in transition, where he'll attack using his extra gear of speed and then dump it off to his big for an assist or finish it with a floater. Helps his team get the win in any way possible - averaged 13.3 PTS, 5.7 RPG & 5.0 APG in 18 games on the E16 EYBL. The lefty is electric.
Luke Barnett
Barnett buries triples better than many of the Shooting Guards ranked in front of him. But that doesn't slow down his stock as offers came in from the likes of Villanova, Wake Forest and DePaul after averaging 12.8 PPG on 51 made threes (36%) for Arizona Unity throughout the entire EYBL season.
Franck Belibi Jr.
Belibir Jr. is currently in the Top-200 but his physical strength and scoring skills stand out. He's a real crafty finisher on straight-line drives and can shoot behind the three to keep defenses on their heels. The Pacific commit averaged 14.4 PPG + 4.0 RPG for Cameroon this summer at FIBA U19 World Cup.
Andre Tyler
Tyler's stock trended up after his dynamic debut with Higley HS (AZ) at Section 7 earlier this summer. The Midwest basketball scene was already aware of this talent but his electric style of play is sure to open some eyes on the West Coast. Downhill drives in the open court & offensive rebounds are strengths.
Jordan Skyers
Skyers had a really nice OTE campaign with Jelly Fam where he averaged 12.1 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 3.4 AST and 2.0 SPG. This type of production proved he's a multi-dimensional player and impacts the game in many ways. He followed that up with 9.2 PPG, 4.1 APG and 2.9 RPG in EYBL with the New York Rens.
Manny Green
Green's game caught my eye at an event in Los Angeles where he was a man amongst boys in terms of just flat out wanting to win more than his opponent. The motor matched with skill and strength makes him easily Top-75 in 2026. Officials to USF, Cal, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and Tennessee.
Brayden Kyman
Kyman, a Washington State commit, has been producing against top competition in SoCal for a while. His game's tailored towards making the right play if it means passing up his own shot for a better one. Plays a point-forward role where he can rebound & go, push the ball to get a crafty bucket or assist.
Rider Portela
Portela played a pivotal role in the always stacked Compton Magic (CA) lineup. As a Swiss-Army knife type player, he gets things done running the wing in transition or making a play on defense that won't show up on the box score. Recent offers from Cal and South Florida indicate his rise after 3SSB play.
Cole Edelen
Edelen recently made two major moves in committing to Western Kentucky and transferring to OTE Blue Checks where he'll play a national schedule with Combine Academy as well. As an undersized sniper, he showed the country how good of a shot-maker he is from three - hitting 7+ multiple times.
Josiah Stroughter
Stroughter saw his recruitment rise after a productive spring running the point for Vegas Elite (NV). Playing alongside tons of talent, he showed college coaches his innate ability to balance distributing and scoring. The unranked guard broke out at Session 3 for 11.0 PPG, 3.3 APG & 2.3 RPG. Southern Illinois, UCSB and Portland State have offered.
Marri Wesley
Wesley was one of the top performers earlier this summer at the Nike Elite 100 event in St. Louis where he brought tons of energy and showed some versatile instincts off the dribble. Loved how he attacked the glass for rebounds on both ends of the floor. Debuted in the Top-100 rankings this June.
JP Pihtov
Pihtov plays hard in the paint. Catches passes from guards with soft hands and uses strong frame to finish through contact for easy baskets around the rim. First year playing in the United States, playing in Spain prior, Division I's Siena, UCSB, San Francisco & Nevada have offered. Pick and roll lob threat.