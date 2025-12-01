Kentucky High School Basketball Event To Feature Top Players
A potential No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft is set for action this Thursday, December 4 at The Grind Session in Owensboro, Kentucky.
The event will see Prolific Prep take on Southeastern Prep Academy in a matchup that features Bruce Branch III for Prolific Prep. Branch, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2027 before reclassifying to the Class of 2026, has been projected as the top pick in the 2027 NBA Draft.
Branch, a 6-foot-7 small forward, holds 22 official offers to his name. Those include schools such as Houston, Arizona, Indiana, Arizona State, Kansas, Louisville, Stanford, Tennessee and Virginia.
Rosters For Marquee Teams Are Loaded With High-Level College Basketball Talent
Along with Branch, Prolific Prep’s roster includes Caleb Holt, Davion Adkins and Nasir Anderson. Holt is a consensus Top 6 recruit in the Class of 2026, Adkins is ranked in the Top 50 and Anderson in the Top 11.
Southeastern Prep Academy includes Jaxon Richardson, CJ Rosser, Obinna Ekezie, Beckham Black, Griffin Starks and Marri Wesley. Ross is the No. 1 player in the Class of 2027 by Rivals and ranked second by 247Sports.
Event Will Feature Games Over Four Days For Both Boys, Girls Basketball
“This is exactly the kind of matchup that defines what the Grind Session is all about,” said Grind Session co-founder and CEO Scott Waldrop. “Bringing two powerhouse programs like Prolific Prep and Southeastern Prep to a community like Owensboro gives fans a front-row seat to the future of basketball.
“These are the games where stars are made, and we’re thrilled to deliver this level of talent to Kentucky.”
A total of 19 other games are scheduled for the event, which will run through Sunday and include 22 men’s and women’s teams from 10 states and Canada. Marcis Ponder and Willie Burnett III of Gillion Academy, Ryan Hampton from DEM Academy and Martay Barnes III of Academy of Central Florida are among those set for action.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jayson Tatum Among Grind Session Veterans
Previous players of the Grind Session include current NBA stars Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder.
All games of the event in Owensboro will stream live on the Grind Session YouTube Channel. The majority will be held inside the Owensboro Sportscenter while others will be played at a local high school.