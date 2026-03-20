4-Star Garfield Heights Standout Secures 2nd Straight Ohio Mr. Basketball Award

Senior Marcus Johnson, a 4-star guard at Garfield Heights High School, accomplished a feat that’s only been done six other times.

On Thursday, the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association announced that Johnson secured his second straight Ohio Mr. Basketball award.

Johnson is the first player to receive the award two years in a row since Luke Kennard won it in 2014 and 2015. Kennard, a former Franklin High School standout and Ohio Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year, is currently in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Other Ohio High School basketball greats to win the award more than once are Jared Sullinger in 2014-15 (Columbus Northland), O.J. Mayo in 2005-06 (Cincinnati North College Hill), LeBron James between 2001-03 (St. Vincent-St. Mary), Greg Simpson in 1991-92 (Lima Senior) and Jimmy Jackson in 1988-89 (Toledo Macomber).

“It’s just a blessing from God,” Johnson said via the Plain Dealer. “I’m really thankful for it. Not too many people did that.”

Johnson also has a family connection to the award. Marcus’s father, Sonny Johnson, won it in 1988. Sonny’s father, William Johnson, was the coach at the time.

Johnson, who had his No. 11 retired by Garfield Heights, averaged 30.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.7 steals in his final season with the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-2 senior finished with 2,364 career points.

“I used to sit back and just really walk through every game and think, ‘This kid is unbelievable,’’” said Sonny Johnson, via the Plain Dealer, who is also Garfield Heights’ head coach. “No matter what you did, no matter how you tried to stop him, he could put up 30 points or 25 points on the board no matter what you did.”

Marcus Johnson, a South Carolina men’s basketball signee, now has his sights set on college hoops. Johnson was originally committed to Ohio State but flipped his decision to the Gamecocks in November.

“My main focus is just perfecting my craft,” Johnson said via the Plain Dealer. “I want to get faster, more explosive and in better shape.”

Johnson received offers from Alabama, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Illinois, LSU, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Seton Hall, Villanova and more before he officially signed with South Carolina.

Marcus’s cousin, Demetrius “Meechie” Johnson Jr., was a redshirt senior for the Gamecocks. An ex-Garfield Heights standout, Meechie averaged 17.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, and had totals in assists (137) and steals (40).

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