The finish line on the shot clock debate in New Jersey high school basketball came into view, but just barely.

A Vote That Came Down to the Wire

By a 170-166 margin Monday at Pines Manor, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association approved the long-debated implementation of a shot clock in high school basketball. After years of discussion, pushback and revisions, the rule will take effect in the 2027-28 season, bringing New Jersey in line with most of the country.

It wasn’t overwhelming support. It wasn’t supposed to be.

A Debate Years in the Making

The narrow margin reflected just how divided the room still is. Coaches have been pushing for this change for years, frustrated by games that can grind to a halt late. Athletic directors, meanwhile, have had to think beyond the court — budgets, staffing, and logistics all factored into the hesitation.

Both sides had a point. That’s why it took this long.

What the Shot Clock Will Look Like

When it does arrive, the rule will look familiar. A 35-second shot clock will be required in all varsity boys and girls games. Sub-varsity levels can use it, but won’t be required to, giving programs time to catch up from a resource standpoint.

In a statement following the vote, the NJSIAA framed the move as overdue, pointing to the need to better match the modern game and prepare players for the next level. That’s been a consistent argument from supporters — that New Jersey has lagged behind while others adapted.

Why Coaches Have Pushed for It

From a basketball standpoint, the impact is pretty clear.

The days of holding the ball for minutes at a time are effectively over. Teams will have to play with more purpose, make quicker decisions, and execute under pressure. For players with college aspirations, it’s a more realistic version of what they’ll see beyond high school.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to advance the game of high school basketball in New Jersey when it comes to the shot clock," said Marquis Webb, the new head coach of St. Joseph Regional. "I think it’s actually going to better prepare high school kids who are looking to go to the Division I, II or III route. We’ve obviously been kind of behind the eight ball in a sense vs. other states in the country who have advanced and been exposed to the shot clock.

“I think it’s going to be great for the game. And now you’re going to see who can really coach as opposed to the stall ball that’s kind of been going on in the high school game.”

The Concerns Haven’t Gone Away

But the concerns that nearly sank the proposal aren’t going anywhere.

Shot clocks cost money. Some schools already have the infrastructure. Others don’t. And even once they’re installed, every game will need someone trained to operate it — not just hitting a button, but making judgment calls in real time. That’s not nothing, especially for programs already stretched thin.

It will also change strategy for teams trying to compete against a school with a more talented roster.

“I don’t know. I wasn’t for or against the shot clock," said Mike Gordon, who recently stepped down after nine seasons as the head coach at Plainfield High School. "I think for the guys who are going to play at the next level, it’s good to get used to playing with the shot clock earlier in their careers. For the coaches, it’s going to make you coach. Obviously there’s no more holding the basketball. But, then on the other end, there are some schools who don’t have the same level of athletes as others. So, I get it.

More Than Just Installing a Clock

Because this isn’t as simple as flipping a switch.

Officials and operators will need to be on the same page. Reset situations, rim contact, possession changes — those decisions happen fast and can decide games. The NJSIAA acknowledged as much, noting that proper training and consistency will be key before full implementation.

The Push Behind the Scenes

Getting to this point also took leadership behind the scenes.

Montgomery athletic director Kris Grundy and Christian Brothers Academy’s Nick Mariniello helped push the proposal forward, reshaping the conversation from whether it should happen to how it could work.

Four Votes That Changed Everything

In the end, four votes made the difference.

That number will stick. But what matters more is what follows. New Jersey basketball is finally stepping into a different pace — one where every possession comes with a clock, and every decision carries a little more urgency.

It didn’t take a landslide.

Just enough.