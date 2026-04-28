Archbishop Stepinac Boys Basketball’s Faces Sanctions After Chipotle Nationals Appearance

The Archbishop Stepinac boys basketball team in New York recently received news that head coach Patrick Massaroni will remain with with the team after being offered the same position at IMG Academy (Florida).

Sanctions Could Be on the Horizon

Massaroni and the Crusaders could face issues at Stepinac in the near future following a successful 2025-26 campaign. According to Mike Dougherty of lohud.com, Stepinac is facing several penalties after the team competed at Chipotle Nationals in March.

Chipotle Nationals Appearance Raises Questions

The Crusaders lost 87-76 to SPIRE Academy (OH) in the first round of the national tournament.

The Catholic High School Athletic Association’s (CHSAA) guidelines note that teams within the league are barred from competing in non-sanctioned events. A letter from the CHSAA Archdiocese executive committee stated that Chipotle Nationals is not a sanctioned NFHS event.

League Cites Constitutional Violation

Kevin J. Pigott, president of the Boys’ CHSAA Archdiocese of New York, stated in a letter that Stepinac violated Article VI of the league’s constitution. The letter also noted that the Crusaders were not granted permission to compete in the tournament:

“No member school of the Association will be permitted to participate in a post-schedule tournament or game unless secondary school authorities in accordance with CHSAA standards conduct the contest. In all cases, permission to compete must be secured by the league president.”

Potential Penalties Outlined

According to Kevin Devaney Jr. of GameDay One, the Stepinac basketball program could face the following penalties:

Eight-game suspension of league games for Massaroni

2027 CHSAA postseason ban for all levels of Stepinac basketball – including Varsity, JV, Varsity B and Freshman

Ban from playing games against out-of-state opponents

Two years' probation

Religious Calendar Conflict

Pigott stated in his letter that Stepinac competed in an event during Holy Week. If the Crusaders won that first-round game, their next game would have been on Good Friday, which violates the prohibitions on athletic competition or practice during the Paschal Triduum.

School Aware of Risks

Dougherty noted in his report that Paul Carty, Stepinac’s principal, and the program were aware of the potential issues. On March 27, Carty informed the Archdiocesan executive committee the Crusaders’ intention to separate from the school and participate at Chipotle Nationals, which is a common occurrence for teams that compete in the tournament.

No Further Comment

Pigott declined to further elaborate on the alleged violations and possible sanctions. Carty did not respond to requests for a statement and Massaroni has been instructed not to comment.

A Championship Season at Stake

Massaroni led the Crusaders to a 26-5 record, their fourth consecutive CHSAA-AA city championship in the 2025-26 season.

Details on what happens next has yet to be determined.