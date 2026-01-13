High School

New York High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings – Jan. 12, 2026

Two new teams join the rankings out of the Empire State

Kevin L. Smith

Fairport’s Jonathan Roessel (12) sinks a free throw in the Section V playoffs against Aquinas during the 2024-25 season.
Fairport’s Jonathan Roessel (12) sinks a free throw in the Section V playoffs against Aquinas during the 2024-25 season. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025-26 high school boys basketball season rolls into mid-January.

High School on SI’s second New York boys hoops rankings of the season are here:

1. Archbishop Stepinac (9-4)

The Crusaders recorded victories over Nazareth and Bishop Loughlin. Stepinac hosts Holy Cross on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 1

2. Westhill (11-0)

The Wolf Pack beat Skaneateles and CBA last week. Westhill hosts Marcellus on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 3

3. Eagle Academy (Brooklyn) (12-2)

The Eagles beat Canarsie twice last week. The team hosts Lincoln on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 4

4. CBA Albany (8-0)

The Brothers recently defeated Averill Park and Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake. CBA hosts Guilderland on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 5

5. Eagle Academy (Bronx) (14-3)

The Eagles go up against JFK Campus on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 9

6. St. John’s Prep (14-1)

The Red Storm will face Monsignor McClancy on Friday.

Previous rank: 6

7. Fairport (7-0)

The Red Raiders beat Penfield, 79-61, last Friday. Fairport hosts Gates Chili on Wednesday.

Previous rank: None

8. Long Island Lutheran (5-6)

The Crusaders beat La Lumiere then lost to CIA-Bella Vista (AZ) over the weekend. LuHi hosts AZ Compass Prep on Saturday.

Previous rank: 10

9. Christ the King (9-3)

The Royals take on Cardinal Hayes this Wednesday.

Previous rank: 2

10. Holy Trinity (12-1)

The Titans go up against St. Mary’s on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 14

11. Jefferson (11-6)

The Orange Wave edged Sports Leadership & Management over the weekend.  Jefferson hosts Wagner on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 12

12. St. Francis Prep (10-3)

The Terriers knocked off Archbishop Molloy, 75-62. St. Francis hosts Bishop Loughlin on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 17

13. Penfield (7-1)

The Patriots won 75-58 over Irondequoit on Monday. Penfield hosts Brighton on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 8

14. Nottingham (8-1)

The Bulldogs beat Cicero-North Syracuse and Baldwinsville, but fell to East Syracuse Minoa. Nottingham hosts Liverpool on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 15

15. Tappan Zee (8-0)

The Dutchmen beat Passaic Arts & Science Charter, 57-47. Tappan Zee hosts Nanuet on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 18

16. Nazareth (11-6)

The Kingsmen host St. Francis Prep on Thursday.

Previous rank: 13

17. Niskayuna (7-2)

The Silver Warriors fell to Shenendehowa, but bounced back with a win over Averill Park. Niskayuna hosts Shaker on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 7

18. Bethlehem (8-1)

The Eagles beat Albany, but fell to Columbia last week. Bethlehem faces Ballston Spa on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 16

19. Seton Catholic (9-1)

The Saints grabbed overwhelming victories against Owego and Chenango Valley last week. SCC hosts Chenango Forks on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 20

20. Chaminade (9-5)

The Flyers will look to shake off back-to-back losses with a road game against St. Dominic on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 11

21. Woodlands (8-1)

The Falcons go up against Valhalla on Thursday.

Previous rank: 19

22. Suffern (8-0)

The Mounties take on Roosevelt Wednesday evening.

Previous rank: 21

23. Staten Island Academy (12-0)

The Tigers go up against Eagle Academy (Staten Island) on Saturday.

Previous rank: 23

24. Banneker (13-2)

The Academy hosts A-Tech on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 25

25. Corning (8-0)

The Hawks beat Maine-Endwell, 85-72. Corning faces Ithaca on Wednesday.

Previous rank: None

Dropped out: St. Raymond (5-7), JFK Plainview (10-1).

