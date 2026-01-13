New York High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings – Jan. 12, 2026
The 2025-26 high school boys basketball season rolls into mid-January.
High School on SI’s second New York boys hoops rankings of the season are here:
1. Archbishop Stepinac (9-4)
The Crusaders recorded victories over Nazareth and Bishop Loughlin. Stepinac hosts Holy Cross on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 1
2. Westhill (11-0)
The Wolf Pack beat Skaneateles and CBA last week. Westhill hosts Marcellus on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 3
3. Eagle Academy (Brooklyn) (12-2)
The Eagles beat Canarsie twice last week. The team hosts Lincoln on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 4
4. CBA Albany (8-0)
The Brothers recently defeated Averill Park and Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake. CBA hosts Guilderland on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 5
5. Eagle Academy (Bronx) (14-3)
The Eagles go up against JFK Campus on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 9
6. St. John’s Prep (14-1)
The Red Storm will face Monsignor McClancy on Friday.
Previous rank: 6
7. Fairport (7-0)
The Red Raiders beat Penfield, 79-61, last Friday. Fairport hosts Gates Chili on Wednesday.
Previous rank: None
8. Long Island Lutheran (5-6)
The Crusaders beat La Lumiere then lost to CIA-Bella Vista (AZ) over the weekend. LuHi hosts AZ Compass Prep on Saturday.
Previous rank: 10
9. Christ the King (9-3)
The Royals take on Cardinal Hayes this Wednesday.
Previous rank: 2
10. Holy Trinity (12-1)
The Titans go up against St. Mary’s on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 14
11. Jefferson (11-6)
The Orange Wave edged Sports Leadership & Management over the weekend. Jefferson hosts Wagner on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 12
12. St. Francis Prep (10-3)
The Terriers knocked off Archbishop Molloy, 75-62. St. Francis hosts Bishop Loughlin on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 17
13. Penfield (7-1)
The Patriots won 75-58 over Irondequoit on Monday. Penfield hosts Brighton on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 8
14. Nottingham (8-1)
The Bulldogs beat Cicero-North Syracuse and Baldwinsville, but fell to East Syracuse Minoa. Nottingham hosts Liverpool on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 15
15. Tappan Zee (8-0)
The Dutchmen beat Passaic Arts & Science Charter, 57-47. Tappan Zee hosts Nanuet on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 18
16. Nazareth (11-6)
The Kingsmen host St. Francis Prep on Thursday.
Previous rank: 13
17. Niskayuna (7-2)
The Silver Warriors fell to Shenendehowa, but bounced back with a win over Averill Park. Niskayuna hosts Shaker on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 7
18. Bethlehem (8-1)
The Eagles beat Albany, but fell to Columbia last week. Bethlehem faces Ballston Spa on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 16
19. Seton Catholic (9-1)
The Saints grabbed overwhelming victories against Owego and Chenango Valley last week. SCC hosts Chenango Forks on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 20
20. Chaminade (9-5)
The Flyers will look to shake off back-to-back losses with a road game against St. Dominic on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 11
21. Woodlands (8-1)
The Falcons go up against Valhalla on Thursday.
Previous rank: 19
22. Suffern (8-0)
The Mounties take on Roosevelt Wednesday evening.
Previous rank: 21
23. Staten Island Academy (12-0)
The Tigers go up against Eagle Academy (Staten Island) on Saturday.
Previous rank: 23
24. Banneker (13-2)
The Academy hosts A-Tech on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 25
25. Corning (8-0)
The Hawks beat Maine-Endwell, 85-72. Corning faces Ithaca on Wednesday.
Previous rank: None
Dropped out: St. Raymond (5-7), JFK Plainview (10-1).
Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App