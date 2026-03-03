Chaminade Football’s 2026 Slate Features Clashes with State Champions and More
The Chaminade football team in Mineola on Long Island, New York is a few months removed from the 2025 season.
The Flyers went 7-5 and reached the New York Catholic High School Football League (NYCHSFL) AAA semifinals before losing 34-3 to Monsignor Farrell.
Chaminade recently released its 2026 schedule – and it comes with clashes against state champions and some grudge matches.
The Flyers open their season on Aug. 29 at home against Kellenberg Memorial, a team they beat 24-17 last year.
Chaminade will then head to Rhode Island on Sept. 4 to face powerhouse Bishop Hendricken. The reigning RIIL Division I champion, who now has 20 state titles in program history, will be a tough out for the Flyers.
Hendricken beat top seeded La Salle Academy 13-3 in the 2025 title game. The Flyers faced La Salle in their season opener last year but lost 28-27.
After a Sept. 12 home game against New Jersey’s Seton Hall Prep, a team that the Flyers beat 25-22 in overtime last season, Chaminade will get its rematch against Monsignor Farrell on Sept. 19.
The Lions compiled a 9-2 record and lost 42-20 to Iona Prep in the CHSFL championship game.
Chaminade faces St. Francis Prep in a road game on Sept. 26, then takes on Cardinal Hayes at home on Oct. 4. The Flyers defeated the Terriers and Cardinals 45-22 and 21-18, respectively, last season.
In an Oct. 10 home game, the Flyers will go up against Archbishop Stepinac, a team that Chaminade beat twice in 2025. The first matchup was a 24-23 double-overtime thriller, and the second contest was a 18-14 result in the opening round of the CHSFL playoffs.
The Flyers get a rematch against St. Anthony’s on Oct. 16. Last year, the Friars handed Chaminade a 33-19 loss.
Chaminade will be pitted against a juggernaut Iona Prep in an Oct. 23 away game. The Gaels are the defending CHSFL AAA and state champion and have both titles in three of the last five seasons.
In the 2025 campaign, Chaminade lost 33-9 to Iona Prep.
The Flyers cap their 2026 regular-season schedule with a Halloween road game against Fordham Prep. The Rams went 3-9 last season.
2026 Chaminade Flyers Varsity Football Schedule
Week 1 (Aug. 29): vs. Kellenberg
Week 2 (Sept. 4): at Bishop Hendricken (Rhode Island)
Week 3 (Sept. 12): vs. Seton Hall Prep (New Jersey)
Week 4 (Sept. 19): vs. Monsignor Farrell
Week 5 (Sept. 26): at St. Francis Prep
Week 6 (Oct. 4): vs. Cardinal Hayes
Week 7 (Oct. 10): vs. Archbishop Stepinac
Week 8 (Oct. 16): at St. Anthony’s
Week 9 (Oct. 23): at Iona Prep
Week 10 (Oct. 31): at Fordham Prep
