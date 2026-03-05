Senior Wing Goes up for Thunderous Dunk in Texas High School Playoff Game (Video)

A senior wing showcased an emphatic, thunderous 360-degree dunk in a Texas high school boys basketball playoff game that one would have to see to believe it.

The moment came in a UIL 6A Division I regional semifinal contest between North Crowley and Coppell at Mansfield Timberview High School. Late in the second half, junior Isaak Hayes threw up a lob to Jonathan Fox, who finished with his monstrous one-handed slam.

The dunk came right after senior Trey Hall recorded his own thunderous slam off an assist from Hayes. Darren Lauber of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram stated that the back-to-back dunks “brought the home crowd to its feet” and “sent Panthers fans into delirium.”

“That was crazy,” Hayes said of Fox’s slam via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I had seen Fox cut and I threw it, but I thought he was gonna dunk it regularly. He jumped up and I was like ‘oh my God, that was great.’ It really did surprise me.”

Fox paced North Crowley with 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Hayes had 18 points, eight assists, five rebounds and a steal.

Coppell capped its season with a 26-12 record.

The Panthers, now 32-3 on the season, will face Allen in the UIL Division I regional final at Wiley G. Thomas Jr. Coliseum in Haltom City on Friday at 7:30 p.m. local time.

North Crowley’s journey to the regional final includes victories over Bell (68-50 score) and Eastlake (73-57) in the earlier round of the playoffs.

The Eagles (24-6) beat V.R. Eaton, 49-31, in the semifinal round to reach the regional title game. The winner of Friday’s matchup between North Crowley and Allen will move onto the state semifinals.

Last season, the Eagles beat the Panthers 65-60 in the regional semifinals.

“It really does leave a bad taste in our mouths,” Hayes said via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “They (Allen) knocked us out last year and we want our revenge. We really want to get past that one.”

