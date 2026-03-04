Georgia High School Boys Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedule (GHSA) - March 4, 2026
The 2026 Georgia high school boys basketball state championships continue on Wednesday, March 4, with 32 games in quarterfinal action.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Georgia high school basketball state brackets. The championship games begin on March 11.
Class AAAAAA Bracket
Grayson vs. Hillgrove - 03/04, 7:00 PM EST
Pebblebrook vs. Meadowcreek - 03/04, 7:00 PM EST
McEachern vs. Peachtree Ridge - 03/04, 7:00 PM EST
Wheeler vs. North Gwinnett - 03/04, 6:00 PM EST
Class AAAAA Bracket
Woodward Academy vs. Houston County - 03/04, 6:30 PM EST
Dutchtown vs. Gainesville - 03/04, 7:00 PM EST
Tri-Cities vs. Langston Hughes - 03/04, 7:00 PM EST
Alexander vs. Decatur - 03/04, 7:00 PM EST
Class AAAA Bracket
Southwest DeKalb vs. Pace Academy - 03/04, 6:00 PM EST
Ware County vs. Jonesboro - 03/04, 6:00 PM EST
Cambridge vs. East Forsyth - 03/04, 7:00 PM EST
North Oconee vs. St. Pius X Catholic - 03/04, 7:30 PM EST
Class AAA Bracket
East Hall vs. Calhoun - 03/04, 6:00 PM EST
Cross Creek vs. Baldwin - 03/04, 6:00 PM EST
Troup County vs. Harlem - 03/04, 6:00 PM EST
Dougherty vs. Douglass - 03/04, 6:00 PM EST
Class AA Bracket
Butler vs. Columbia - 03/04, 6:00 PM EST
Hart County vs. Therrell - 03/04, 6:30 PM EST
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate vs. South Atlanta - 03/04, 7:00 PM EST
Thomson vs. Morgan County - 03/04, 7:00 PM EST
Class A Division II Bracket
Washington-Wilkes vs. Turner County - 03/04, 6:00 PM EST
Chattahoochee County vs. Bowdon - 03/04, 6:00 PM EST
Clinch County vs. Wheeler County - 03/04, 6:00 PM EST
Mitchell County vs. Portal - 03/04, 6:00 PM EST
Class A Division I Bracket
Rabun County vs. Fannin County - 03/04, 6:00 PM EST
Commerce vs. Vidalia - 03/04, 6:00 PM EST
Southwest vs. Model - 03/04, 6:00 PM EST
Putnam County vs. Fitzgerald - 03/04, 6:00 PM EST
Class Private
Darlington vs. Calvary Day - 03/04, 7:00 PM EST
Greenforest vs. Mount Vernon Presbyterian - 03/04, 7:00 PM EST
North Cobb Christian vs. Walker - 03/04, 7:00 PM EST
Christian Heritage vs. Holy Innocents Episcopal - 03/04, 7:00 PM EST
