Georgia High School Boys Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedule (GHSA) - March 4, 2026

Get every bracket and matchup for the 2026 Georgia high school basketball state championships as we head into quarterfinal action
Robin Erickson|
Cambridge faces off against East Forsyth on Wednesday, in a Class AAAA quarterfinal matchup.
Cambridge faces off against East Forsyth on Wednesday, in a Class AAAA quarterfinal matchup.

The 2026 Georgia high school boys basketball state championships continue on Wednesday, March 4, with 32 games in quarterfinal action.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Georgia high school basketball state brackets. The championship games begin on March 11.

Class AAAAAA Bracket

Grayson vs. Hillgrove - 03/04, 7:00 PM EST

Pebblebrook vs. Meadowcreek - 03/04, 7:00 PM EST

McEachern vs. Peachtree Ridge - 03/04, 7:00 PM EST

Wheeler vs. North Gwinnett - 03/04, 6:00 PM EST

Class AAAAA Bracket

Woodward Academy vs. Houston County - 03/04, 6:30 PM EST

Dutchtown vs. Gainesville - 03/04, 7:00 PM EST

Tri-Cities vs. Langston Hughes - 03/04, 7:00 PM EST

Alexander vs. Decatur - 03/04, 7:00 PM EST

Class AAAA Bracket

Southwest DeKalb vs. Pace Academy - 03/04, 6:00 PM EST

Ware County vs. Jonesboro - 03/04, 6:00 PM EST

Cambridge vs. East Forsyth - 03/04, 7:00 PM EST

North Oconee vs. St. Pius X Catholic - 03/04, 7:30 PM EST

Class AAA Bracket

East Hall vs. Calhoun - 03/04, 6:00 PM EST

Cross Creek vs. Baldwin - 03/04, 6:00 PM EST

Troup County vs. Harlem - 03/04, 6:00 PM EST

Dougherty vs. Douglass - 03/04, 6:00 PM EST

Class AA Bracket

Butler vs. Columbia - 03/04, 6:00 PM EST

Hart County vs. Therrell - 03/04, 6:30 PM EST

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate vs. South Atlanta - 03/04, 7:00 PM EST

Thomson vs. Morgan County - 03/04, 7:00 PM EST

Class A Division II Bracket

Washington-Wilkes vs. Turner County - 03/04, 6:00 PM EST

Chattahoochee County vs. Bowdon - 03/04, 6:00 PM EST

Clinch County vs. Wheeler County - 03/04, 6:00 PM EST

Mitchell County vs. Portal - 03/04, 6:00 PM EST

Class A Division I Bracket

Rabun County vs. Fannin County - 03/04, 6:00 PM EST

Commerce vs. Vidalia - 03/04, 6:00 PM EST

Southwest vs. Model - 03/04, 6:00 PM EST

Putnam County vs. Fitzgerald - 03/04, 6:00 PM EST

Class Private

Darlington vs. Calvary Day - 03/04, 7:00 PM EST

Greenforest vs. Mount Vernon Presbyterian - 03/04, 7:00 PM EST

North Cobb Christian vs. Walker - 03/04, 7:00 PM EST

Christian Heritage vs. Holy Innocents Episcopal - 03/04, 7:00 PM EST

All Georgia high school basketball brackets

