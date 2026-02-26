Iowa High School Boys Basketball Player Of The Year Finalists
We previously revealed nominees for the High School on SI Iowa Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Now, we are doing the same for the boys.
The current state of Iowa boys high school basketball is at an all-time high with several talented players and NCAA Division I prospects spread across all four classes.
We have narrowed down the pool to five nominees in each class.
Player Of The Year To Be Named With All-State Teams In March
Along with announcing the player of the year in each class, High School on SI will reveal all-state teams at the same time. Those will be out in March following the boys state basketball tournament.
Here are the nominees for the player of the year award in Iowa high school boys basketball for the 2025-26 season. Stats are based on those on the Bound website as of Wednesday, February 25, 2026.
Class 4A
Josiah Harrington, North Scott, Junior
- The future Iowa State Cyclone is averaging just under 25 points per game to go along with 8.4 rebounds, two steals and nearly two assists.
Roman Henry, Sioux City West, Freshman
- It has been quite the feat for the ninth-grader, as he leads 4A at 26.6 points per game. Henry also averages 7.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and over two steals.
Colin Rice, Waukee Northwest, Senior
- A Nebraska commit, Rice forms an incredible 1-2 punch with Landon Davis. Rice is averaging nearly 21 points, just under 10 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.3 steals and over two blocks a night.
Will Gerdes, Cedar Falls, Senior
- Gerdes, who plans to stay home and play at Northern Iowa, leads the Tigers at 20.6 points per game. He also averages almost seven rebounds, 2.2 blocks, nearly two assists and over a steal a game.
Tevin Schultz, Dubuque Senior, Senior
- Schultz checks in at 25.6 points a game, adding seven rebounds, over two assists and nearly a steal and a block.
Class 3A
Jaxon Clark, Keokuk, Senior
- Clark has imposed his will since returning to Iowa, posting a 3A-best 28.6 points per game and a state-leading 17.5 rebounds a night to go along with 2.5 assists, two blocks and a steal.
Cael LaFrentz, Decorah, Senior
- LaFrentz has lived up to the name, as the son of the former NBA and Kansas star is averaging over 28 points, 15.5 rebounds and five blocks a night.
Jaidyn Coon, Storm Lake, Senior
- An injury took Coon off the court for several games, but the Creighton signee is expected to be back and brings 21.5 points, nearly nine rebounds, two assists and two steals per game with him.
Trey Bryte, ADM, Senior
- Bryte has recorded multiple triple-doubles this season and averages 15 points with 9.2 rebounds, eight assists, 2.5 steals and a block per game for the Tigers.
Trey Osterhaus, Carlisle, Junior
- The 11th-grader is among the 3A leaders in scoring at 24 per game, adding in seven rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Class 2A
Malachi Rice, Centerville, Senior
- Rice paces the state at 30.2 points per game, adding in five rebounds, four assists, and three steals.
Mick Hoffman, Cascade, Senior
- Hoffman has been strong all season, posting 24 points with six rebounds, over two assists and a steal a night.
Quinn Street, Osage, Senior
- Another multi-sport star, Street is averaging almost 24 points per game with six rebounds, four assists and 3.5 steals.
Benny Waller, Aplington-Parkersburg, Senior
- Waller has had a sensational senior season, scoring over 21 points a game with 8.4 rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Reese Montgomery, Red Oak, Junior
- A nightly double-double, Montgomery averages just under 20 points and 13 rebounds per game, adding in nearly three assists and 1.5 steals.
Class 1A
Hunter Horn, St. Edmond, Senior
- Horn became his school’s career scoring leader this past season, averaging 26 points per game with over nine rebounds, two assists, nearly two blocks and a steal.
Eli Dee, Baxter, Senior
- Dee leads 1A in scoring at 29.5 points per game, adding in nine rebounds, three assists and 2.5 steals.
Jevyn Severson, Madrid, Sophomore
- One of the top football prospects in the state, the 10th-grader is dominating the hardwood as well, averaging 25 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and a steal per game.
Shay Stephens, Burlington Notre Dame, Senior
- Stephens produces 25 points, nine rebounds, almost seven assists and over three steals a game.
Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Senior
- Heydon has been doing it all for the Crusaders, averaging almost 24 points with nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block a night.