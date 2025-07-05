High School

USA Lacrosse Names 2025 Boys High School Lacrosse Coaches of the Year

Over 40 boys lacrosse coaches received recognition

The Elmira Notre Dame boys lacrosse team celebrates a goal. The teams' coach, Geoff Crossley, was named a USA Coach of the Year.
The Elmira Notre Dame boys lacrosse team celebrates a goal. The teams' coach, Geoff Crossley, was named a USA Coach of the Year. / Andrew Legare/Elmira Star-Gazette

USA Lacrosse announced the 2025 boys lacrosse coaches of the year.

Below is a list of coaches to receive the honor:

Alabama

Randy Nace, Vestavia Hills

California

Northern

Jerem Stothers, Berkeley

Sacramento

James Goldsmith, Bella Vista

San Diego

Kyle Allen, San Dieguito 

Silicon Valley

Ryan Bolanos, Junipero Serro

Colorado

Matt Bocklet, Cherry Creek

Delaware

Micah Norcross, Wilmington Christian

District of Columbia

Justin Messersmith, DeMatha

Florida

Central

Matt Casey, Bishop Moore

Gulf Coast

Mike Ryder, Berkeley Prep

Northeast

Glenn Carter, Episcopal

Northwest

Jonathan Montes, Oak Hall

South

Peter Cordrey, Benjamin School

Georgia

Bryan Wallace, Roswell

Idaho

Northeast

Josh Soehner, Mt. Spokane

Southwest

Elijah Almanza, Timberline

Kentucky

Dale Bird, South Warren

Louisiana (LHSLL)

Zachary Pall, Jesuit New Orleans

Maine

David Barton, Falmouth

Maryland

Carroll County

John Piper, Manchester Valley

Harford County

Rich Tabeling, North Harford

Howard County

Shea Conway, Howard

Western

JM Sienkowski, Walkersville

Massachusetts

Central

Scott Dube, Westborough

Eastern

Ryan Nickerson, Billerica Memorial

Western

Joe Heney, Agawam

Michigan

Kyle Osipoff, East Grand Rapids 

Minnesota

Mitch Grengs, Farmington

Missouri (Heartland)

Connor Dickens, Mill Valley

Montana

Kevin Bakel, Beartooth

Nevada (North)

Brayden Worthington, Douglas

New England

Independent

Matt Hudson, Rivers School

Northern

Joseph Bernier, St. Paul's School

New Hampshire

Chris Hettler, Derryfield

New Jersey

North

Christian Scarpello, Chatham

Shore

Gregg Malfa, Shore Regional

South

Kevin Miller, Kingsway Regional

New York

CHSAA

Dwayne Stewart, Cardinal Hayes

NYSAIS

Ben Kaminow, Riverdale Country

Section II (Adirondack)

Mike Vorgang, Niskayuna

Section IV (Southern Tier)

Geoffrey Crossley, Elmira Notre Dame

Section 5 (Finger Lakes)

Bill Lewis and Glenn Pittman, Gates Chili 

Section 6 (Western)

Drew Belica, East Aurora

Section 9 (Mid-Hudson)

Ben Smith, Cornwall Central

North Carolina

Eastern

Joe Hubbard, Seaforth

Private

Marc Winbush, Forsyth Country Day

Western

James Brugger , Lake Norman

Ohio

Central

Kyle Andrews, St. Charles

North Coast

Will Talbott-Shore, Shaker Heights

Pennsylvania

Central

Decker Doupe, Twin Valley

Northeastern

Jeff Krasulski, Delaware Valley

South Carolina

Tom Harris, Oceanside Collegiate

Texas (Central)

Zach Burke, West Lake

Utah

Jeffrey King, Corner Canyon

Virginia

6A North

Sean Hamon, Alexandria City

Central Public

Eric Hall, Cosby

Loudoun County

Luke Driscoll, Loudoun County

Private

Nic Bell, St. Anne's-Belfield

Washington State

Jack Visco, Bainbridge Island

West Virginia

Tony Stingo, Fairmont Senior

Wisconsin

Emmet O'Malley, Marquette University School

Published
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

