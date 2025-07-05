USA Lacrosse Names 2025 Boys High School Lacrosse Coaches of the Year
USA Lacrosse announced the 2025 boys lacrosse coaches of the year.
Below is a list of coaches to receive the honor:
Alabama
Randy Nace, Vestavia Hills
California
Northern
Jerem Stothers, Berkeley
Sacramento
James Goldsmith, Bella Vista
San Diego
Kyle Allen, San Dieguito
Silicon Valley
Ryan Bolanos, Junipero Serro
Colorado
Matt Bocklet, Cherry Creek
Delaware
Micah Norcross, Wilmington Christian
District of Columbia
Justin Messersmith, DeMatha
Florida
Central
Matt Casey, Bishop Moore
Gulf Coast
Mike Ryder, Berkeley Prep
Northeast
Glenn Carter, Episcopal
Northwest
Jonathan Montes, Oak Hall
South
Peter Cordrey, Benjamin School
Georgia
Bryan Wallace, Roswell
Idaho
Northeast
Josh Soehner, Mt. Spokane
Southwest
Elijah Almanza, Timberline
Kentucky
Dale Bird, South Warren
Louisiana (LHSLL)
Zachary Pall, Jesuit New Orleans
Maine
David Barton, Falmouth
Maryland
Carroll County
John Piper, Manchester Valley
Harford County
Rich Tabeling, North Harford
Howard County
Shea Conway, Howard
Western
JM Sienkowski, Walkersville
Massachusetts
Central
Scott Dube, Westborough
Eastern
Ryan Nickerson, Billerica Memorial
Western
Joe Heney, Agawam
Michigan
Kyle Osipoff, East Grand Rapids
Minnesota
Mitch Grengs, Farmington
Missouri (Heartland)
Connor Dickens, Mill Valley
Montana
Kevin Bakel, Beartooth
Nevada (North)
Brayden Worthington, Douglas
New England
Independent
Matt Hudson, Rivers School
Northern
Joseph Bernier, St. Paul's School
New Hampshire
Chris Hettler, Derryfield
New Jersey
North
Christian Scarpello, Chatham
Shore
Gregg Malfa, Shore Regional
South
Kevin Miller, Kingsway Regional
New York
CHSAA
Dwayne Stewart, Cardinal Hayes
NYSAIS
Ben Kaminow, Riverdale Country
Section II (Adirondack)
Mike Vorgang, Niskayuna
Section IV (Southern Tier)
Geoffrey Crossley, Elmira Notre Dame
Section 5 (Finger Lakes)
Bill Lewis and Glenn Pittman, Gates Chili
Section 6 (Western)
Drew Belica, East Aurora
Section 9 (Mid-Hudson)
Ben Smith, Cornwall Central
North Carolina
Eastern
Joe Hubbard, Seaforth
Private
Marc Winbush, Forsyth Country Day
Western
James Brugger , Lake Norman
Ohio
Central
Kyle Andrews, St. Charles
North Coast
Will Talbott-Shore, Shaker Heights
Pennsylvania
Central
Decker Doupe, Twin Valley
Northeastern
Jeff Krasulski, Delaware Valley
South Carolina
Tom Harris, Oceanside Collegiate
Texas (Central)
Zach Burke, West Lake
Utah
Jeffrey King, Corner Canyon
Virginia
6A North
Sean Hamon, Alexandria City
Central Public
Eric Hall, Cosby
Loudoun County
Luke Driscoll, Loudoun County
Private
Nic Bell, St. Anne's-Belfield
Washington State
Jack Visco, Bainbridge Island
West Virginia
Tony Stingo, Fairmont Senior
Wisconsin
Emmet O'Malley, Marquette University School
