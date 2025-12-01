Bedford's Brody Helton Wins Joe Yukica Award in New Hampshire
The Joe Yukica/New Hampshire Chapter of the National Football Foundation has announced that Bedford High School senior Brody Helton is the winner of the 2025 Joe Yukica Player of the Year Award.
Joe Yukica Award Represents NHIAA's Most Outstanding Player
The Yukica Award represents the most outstanding NHIAA football player each year and is voted on by NHIAA head coaches and a panel of media members. Nashua South quarterback/defensive back Cody Jackson and Souhegan running back/linebacker Ryland Raudelunas were this year’s other finalists.
Helton Led Bedford to 12-0 Record and Division I Championship
Helton, a running back/linebacker, helped Bedford (12-0) win this year's Division I championship by beating Pinkerton Academy 35-7 Saturday. The Bulldogs were the only New Hampshire team that finished the 2025 regular season unbeaten.
Bedford Starred on Both Sides of the Ball
Helton finished the 2025 season with 1,580 yards and 17 touchdowns on 175 carries, and had 20 receptions for 230 yards and a TD. He also recorded 70 tackles (three sacks) and returned an interception for a touchdown.
“Helton … the kid’s special,” Londonderry coach Jimmy Lauzon said. “His cuts are great and he has the ability to make you miss. He doesn’t have breakaway speed, but he has every other attribute you’re looking for in a running back. He can take over a game at any point.”
Helton is the third winner of the Yukica Award, which was first presented in 2023. Souhegan High School's J.J Bright was the inaugural winner. Campbell High School's Scott Hershberger won the award last year.
Helton will play lacrosse for Rutgers next season.