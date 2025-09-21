NXT LVL Soccer Showcase: Day 2 Results
COLONIE, N.Y – Pennington School (N.J.) showcased its explosive offense, Northwood School (N.Y.) proved it could battle back when trailing, and Western Reserve Academy (Ohio) notched another high-scoring win to headline Day 2 of the NXT LVL Showcase at Afrim’s Sports Park.
The second of the three-day event saw nine of the 14 matches finished either tied or in a one-goal margin. Northwood School and Western Reserve Academy were two of the one-goal winners on the day. Northwood rallied past Kimball Union Academy (N.H.) 2-1 while Western Reserve held off RMPUS U19 (Canada) 3-2. Pennington, meanwhile, posted a much closer-than-it-looked 3-0 win over Hoosac School (N.Y.).
Here are the day’s results:
Western Reserve Academy (Ohio) 3, RMPUS 1 (Canada) 2. Goals - WRA: Gizmo Sutiklangwiharn, Tomas Estevez, Maximo Born. R: Caio Fernando Pras, Ryan Christovitch.
Pennington School (N.J.) 3, Hoosac School U19 (N.Y.) 0. Goals - P: Matthew Addai, Sandro Cunningham, Hugo Gonzalez.
Northwood School (N.Y.) 2, Kimball Union Academy (N.H.) 1. Goals - N: Andres Castro, Ashton Khory. KUA: Daniel Panait.
Combine Academy (N.C.) 3, South Kent School (Conn.) 1. Goals - CA: Luca Clausse 2, Oscar Chen. SKS: Telmo Reino Perez.
Mount St. Charles (R.I.) 1, High Mowing School (N.H.) 0. Goal - MSC: Mencos Christopher.
Hotchkiss School (Conn.) 1, Hill School (Pa.) 0. Goal - Hotch: Chakib Bassou.
Bergen Catholic (N.J.) 0, Westtown School (Pa.) 0.
Avon Old Farms (Conn.) 2, Bridgeton Academy (Maine) 1. Goals - AOF: Edward Wilkey, Leo Miranda. BA: Baptista Muanda.
Choate Rosemary Hall (Conn.) 5, Lawrenceville School (N.J.) 1. Goals - CRH: David Villavicencio, Juan Delgado, Wisdom Humalle, Milo Chen, Javi Hsu. LS: David Holland.
Phelps School (Pa.) 3, Florida Prep U19 (Fla.) 1. Goals - P: Ronan Lee, Matteo Azzarello, own goal. FP: Juanpablo Peleaz.
St. Andrew’s College (Canada) 2, South Bronx (N.Y.) 2. Goals - SC: Joshua Henriques, Jayden Walters. SB: Sidy Drame, Alfred Nikiema.
St. Andrew’s School (R.I.) 1, South Bronx (N.Y.) 1. Goals - SA: Jackson Kalunga. SB: Salisu Awal.
FC Florida Prep (Fla.) 3, Hoosac School U17 (N.Y.) 0.
RMPUS 2 (Canada) 3, South Kent School U17 (Conn.) 2.