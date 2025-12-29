The 20 Premier League Badges—Ranked
Club badges might seem trivial to some, but they’re a vital part of a team’s identity. They represent history, culture and, for many supporters, a deep emotional connection.
In recent years, several crests have been modernised—sometimes subtly, sometimes dramatically. These redesigns often split opinion, with traditionalists quick to label any deviation from the past as “the game’s gone.”
Across the Premier League, badges come in all shapes and styles. Animals are a popular theme, while other clubs nod to local history, industry or mythology. Some crests are timeless and iconic; others, well, less so.
Here’s how Sports Illustrated ranks the badges of the 20 clubs competing in the Premier League in 2025–26.
20. West Ham United
Up first: Red Bull Stratford.
Ah, we mean West Ham United.
19. Fulham
How old were you when you finally realised Fulham’s badge is just “FFC”? Yeah, you weren’t exactly a kid.
Come on, Cottagers—what’s with the mystery? No need to make everyone tilt their heads to see that the red silhouette is simply the initials for Fulham Football Club, not some avant-garde key design.
18. Bournemouth
Hi Bournemouth, Atalanta called—they want their shampoo-brand target man back. Honestly, for your own good, just let them have him.
17. Burnley
Burnley’s 2023 update didn’t alter the design—just the colours, ditching the yellow, gold and black in favour of a purple-and-white scheme.
It’s a cleaner look, sure, but the badge itself remains uninspiring.
16. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Nice try, Wolves, but we’re not falling for it. You can’t just throw some basic shapes together and call it Wile E. Coyote.
15. Chelsea
Blue is the colour.
Football is the game.
The Chelsea badge is an abomination and it makes me feel queasy just to look at and you imagine that Todd Boehly will come up with some giant lion rebrand at some point soon and that might not be popular but hey it might be better than this attempt to recreate a credible logo from when the club first won a league title.
And winning is our aim.
14. Brighton & Hove Albion
Once upon a time, Brighton were proudly “The Dolphins.” Then, for reasons known only to them, they ditched the aquatic charm and decided to pledge allegiance to humanity’s most fearsome predator.
And the badge? Well, it’s painfully minimalist—so bare it could double as a Hollister logo. But really, it’s the flying menace that steals the show.
13. Aston Villa
It took us far too long to realise what the star on Aston Villa’s crest actually meant—reinstated after the 2023–24 redesign didn’t catch on, it celebrates their European Cup triumph in 1982.
12. Arsenal
If you didn’t use a logo pack on Football Manager from 2009 to 2014, this is what your unlicensed team’s crest looked like.
11. Manchester City
There’s nothing really wrong with Manchester City’s badge—it’s a solid, faithful modernisation of a classic.
The issue? It sparked a wave of copycat designs that pale in comparison. And why are we docking City for that? Simple—it’s our list, and our rules.
10. Newcastle United
Just a friendly observation for Newcastle United fans—there’s absolutely zero green on your badge.
No hidden meaning, no conspiracy, just ... none. Why would there be?
9. Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest are embracing the 1970s—and for once, we’re here for it.
Two-time European champions, they’ve earned the right to flaunt it. Nuno Espirito Santo might not be leading them back to those glory days anytime soon, but the badge reminds everyone of what once was.
8. Brentford
Remember when we mentioned Manchester City sparking a wave of poor knockoffs? Well, Brentford actually improved on that idea.
The red pops, the white pops, the black pops—and that massive, bold bee? Absolutely popping.
7. Sunderland
Sorry Newcastle fans, but Sunderland just wins the Tyne badge battle.
Two black cats, a Latin motto and clever nods to local history split across the crest’s design. Everything about it feels thoughtful and well executed.
6. Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham’s crest has a certain elegance, though that finesse can also work against it. Its thin lines make it look a bit delicate compared with the bolder badges of other clubs, and it doesn’t always scale well in graphics.
Still, on its own, it’s a thing of beauty—and a fitting metaphor for Spurs themselves.
5. Everton
Everton somehow managed to land on a masterpiece, a rarity for them in the 21st century.
After the disastrous 2013 rebrand, the club quickly corrected course, arriving at this current design—which is about as perfect as you could reasonably hope for.
4. Leeds United
Leeds United’s badge isn’t just visually appealing—the shield shape, symmetry, and bold blue-and-yellow colour scheme all work beautifully.
It also nods to the club’s heritage, with the Yorkshire Rose proudly centred at the top. Classic and timeless—if it’s not broken, why fix it? Leeds tried once before, and we all remember how that turned out.
3. Manchester United
An instantly recognisable shape, a timeless design, a club steeped in history.
Just, whatever you do, don’t zoom in on the devil’s face. Seriously. Don’t.
2. Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace’s badge shows a massive eagle swooping down on the iconic Crystal Palace building—but let’s be clear, it’s not exactly to scale.
That said, during the Great Exhibition in 1851, the real building did have some issues with birds doing their business on top of it, though no eagles were involved.
1. Liverpool
Liverpool’s crest is an absolute classic—arguably one of the best across all of sport.
The unique shape, the nods to club history, the Liver bird that Peter Drury never fails to mention—it all comes together perfectly.
Beautifully done.