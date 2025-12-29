2025–26 League Two Playoffs: Fixtures, Dates, Teams in Contention
League Two may be the lowest of the four divisions in the English Football League (EFL)—but don’t let that fool you.
In a league packed with competitive sides, some of whom have previously played in the Premier League, the challenge is relentless. A long, gruelling 46-game season, hard-nosed footballers, even harder tackles, tight budgets and fine margins all combine to make the race for promotion to League One one of the toughest in English football.
To move up, clubs must either secure automatic promotion by finishing in the top three, or navigate the unforgiving playoffs.
Here, we take a closer look at the latter—how the 2025–26 League Two playoffs work, when they take place, how much promotion is worth and which clubs are in the mix to go up.
How do the League Two Playoffs Work?
At the end of the League Two season, the teams that finish between fourth and seventh qualify for the playoffs, entering a knockout battle for the final promotion place.
The playoffs begin with the semifinals. Fourth place face seventh, while fifth take on sixth, with each tie played over two legs. The higher-ranked team hosts the second leg—an advantage designed to reward league position.
Winners are decided on aggregate score across both matches. If the scores are level after the second leg, extra time and penalties are used to separate the sides.
The two semifinal winners then meet in the playoff final at Wembley Stadium. Like any showpiece final, it’s a one-off match, settled by extra time and penalties if required, with the victor earning promotion to League One.
When Are the 2025–26 League Two Playoffs?
The 2025–26 League Two season concludes with the final round of regular-season fixtures on the weekend of May 2–3, 2026.
At this stage, the EFL have only confirmed the date of the League Two playoff final, which will take place at Wembley Stadium on Monday, May 25, 2026. The exact dates for the two-legged semifinals are yet to be announced, but they are expected to be played earlier in May, shortly after the regular season ends.
How Much Is Winning the League Two Playoff Final Worth?
Winning the League Two playoff final does not come with a direct cash prize from the EFL. Clubs already receive basic EFL distributions and a Premier League solidarity payment each season, which together total roughly £1.5 million, so promotion itself is where the real value lies.
The final at Wembley can still provide a short-term financial boost through ticket sales and matchday revenue.
Longer term, promotion to League One brings higher EFL payments, increased solidarity money, improved TV income and usually bigger crowds, making the playoffs financially significant even without an official prize pot.
Who Are in Contention for the 2025–26 League Two Playoffs?
As is so often the case in League Two, predicting exactly who will make the play-offs remains difficult until the final weeks of the season. The division is notoriously tight and competitive, with fine margins separating a large cluster of teams.
Walsall, Bromley and Swindon Town are setting the pace at the top of the table. However, with only a handful of points separating fourth from ninth, the race is wide open.
In truth, any side in the top half remains firmly in contention at this stage—and even teams just below could force their way into the mix with a strong run of results.
*League Two table correct as of 28-12-25.
Position
Team
Played
Points
Goal Difference
1.
Walsall
22
43
+12
2.
Bromley
22
42
+12
3.
Swindon Town
22
40
+9
4.
MK Dons
22
39
+19
5.
Salford City
22
39
+3
6.
Notts County
22
38
+11
7.
Chesterfield
22
38
+8
8.
Cambridge United
22
35
+6
9.
Fleetwood
22
33
+3
10.
Colchester United
22
32
+9
Who Has the Best League Two Playoffs Record?
The most successful side in the history of the League Two play-offs is Blackpool, who have won the final three times—more than any other club.
Meanwhile, Cheltenham Town, Northampton Town, Southend United and AFC Wimbledon have each triumphed twice.
At the other end of the spectrum, Exeter City and Torquay United have both suffered defeat in the final three times.