NXT LVL Soccer Showcase Day 3 Standouts
COLONIE, N.Y – The final day of the NXT LVL Soccer Showcase brings out the stars. In total, 22 matches featuring 44 of the top prep programs in the country were on display during Day 3.
Here is an extended list of the day’s standout performers:
BEST XI
FORWARDS
Charlie Pons, Milton Academy (Mass.), ‘26: Pons scored the first goal in Milton’s 2-0 win over Berkshire School. He created a lot of problems for Berkshire’s defense.
Daion Swan DeSilva, Woodstock Academy (Conn.), ‘26: Rose above the crowd to score on a header that tied the match and later converted a penalty kick in Woodstock’s victory over Loomis Chaffee (Conn.). He was a creative force up top or when dropping into his more natural attacking mid role.
Derek Yeboah, Avon Old Farms (Conn.), ‘26: Yeboah holds up play well and was a handful for the opponents. He scored twice in Avon Old Farms’ victory.
MIDFIELDERS
Leo Chu, Western Reserve Academy (Ohio), ‘27: Chu was dangerous the entire match. He is a native of China and delivered two goals in Western Reserve’s 4-1 win over Bergen Catholic (N.J.).
Ashton Khory, Northwood School (N.Y.), ‘26: The coach said Khory “leveled up” to the challenge presented by Pennington School (N.J.) on Sunday. He played with passion and drive and was rewarded with the game-clinching goal.
Hamish Riddell, Northwood School (N.Y.), ‘26: The Bucknell commit scored Northwood’s first goal in a 2-0 win over Pennington School (N.J.).
DEFENDERS
Alexavier Gooden, Woodstock Academy (Conn.), ‘26: Gooden, coupled with teammate Yeochan Yang, locked down Loomis Chaffee’s top attacking players. He also provided a great range of passing.
Finn Noonan, St. Sebastian’s (Mass.), ‘26: Noonan scored both goals in the second half during St. Sebastian’s 2-0 victory. He also helped keep a clean sheet, holding down the back line.
David Villaicencio, Choate Rosemary Hall (Conn.), ‘26: The Furman commit is so consistent that he often gets overlooked because an outstanding game is simply the norm.
Yeochan Yang, Woodstock Academy (Conn.), ‘26: Yang helped lock down Loomis’ attacking players, and then in the second half stepped into the midfield to showcase his versatility.
GOALKEEPER
Wyatt Crislip, Westtown School (Pa.), ‘26: Delivered a great overall game as Westtown School shut out Northfield Mount Hermon. Crislip had two shutouts over the weekend.
Special Mentions
CB: Nick Alexander, St. Andrew’s College (Canada), ‘27: Alexander won every aerial duel, commanded the back four with his voice, and delivered a great range of passing in transition.
M: Nile Bean, Suffield Academy (Conn.), ‘26: The native of Bermuda scored one of the goals in Suffield’s major win over Hoosac School.
CM: Tyler Bedortha, Vermont Academy (Vt.), ‘27: He showcased his versatility, excelling across three midfield roles and making key ball recoveries in the opponent’s half that sparked dangerous counterattacks.
F: Josiah Blake, Loomis Chaffee (Conn.), ‘26: Blake scored the goal to give Loomis the lead in what was ultimately a victory for top-ranked Woodstock Academy.
W: Alex Calabro, Taft School (Conn.), ‘27: Calabro scored a pair of goals in Taft’s victory. He holds up the ball well and has a high work rate.
CM: Thiago Cesar, Northwood School (N.Y.), ‘26: Cesar was key in a defense that shut down Pennington School.
LW: Griffin Collins, St. Sebastian’s (Mass.), ‘26: The Holy Cross commit turned in a solid performance in St. Sebastian’s victory.
LW: Joshua Cruz, FC Florida Prep (Fla.), ‘26: Cruz’s two-goal performance sparked Florida Prep to its first U19 win at the NXT LVL Showcase. Cruz was the top performer for FC Florida Prep in two of the team’s three matches.
CDM: Mathis Elissaint, Taft School (Conn.), ‘26: The native of Canada is very reliable and kept possession as Taft transitioned into the attack.
WF: Clyde Felsen, Westtown (Pa.), ‘26: He scored a great goal and created three or four other chances in Westtown’s win over Northfield Mount Hermon.
F: Nico Garcia San Jose, Williston Northampton School (Mass.), ‘26: Garcia influenced all aspects of Williston's attack, from dangerous dribbling sequences to penetrating passes through Worcester's defense.
CB: Darryl Hage, Berkshire School (Mass.), ‘26: The Dartmouth commit is an imposing figure on the field. He turned in a solid performance in the showdown with Milton Academy.
RW: Kyle Harvey, Pennington School (N.J.), ‘26: While Northwood bottled up Pennington’s attack, the one area of strength was on the wings with Harvey.
F: Wisdom Humalie, Choate Rosemary Hall (Conn.), ‘27: Humalie was really strong at pressing and made the opponents very uncomfortable. He scored the game-winner for Choate.
CM: Kaisei Korytoski, St. George’s School (R.I.), ‘27: He did a fantastic job creating chances in the final third by taking players on and combining with teammates
M: Nathan Marchand, Worcester Academy (Mass.), ‘27: He was Worcester’s best player Sunday and brought good energy to the field.
F: Daniel Martin, Suffield Academy (Conn.), ‘26: Martin scored the second of Suffield Academy’s goals in a 2-1 win over Hoosac School. He also assisted with the first goal.
CM: Leo Miranda, Avon Old Farms (Conn.), ‘26: The Case Western commit scored a goal and was a key performer all weekend for Avon Old Farms.
M: Noah Moodey, Northwood School (N.Y.), ‘26: Pennington had one of the most dynamic sets of attacking midfielders, but Moodey was key in shutting down the Pennington attack.
CB: Ethan Offei-Addo, Pomfret School (Conn.), ‘26: He had an outstanding game, leading the back line with his passion and energy while shutting down attacks and turning them into offense.
M: Samuel Ospina, Mount St. Charles (Mass.), ‘26: Ospina assisted both Mount St. Charles goals and created several other chances.
M: Nicholas Pittarelli, Milton Academy (Mass.), ‘27: He was a bulldog in the midfield and had a phenomenal performance against Berkshire School.
M: Leonardo Ponce, Western Reserve Academy (Ohio), ‘27: Solid midfield performer who also can defend. His play helped Western Reserve maintain possession throughout the match.
F Tommy Pont Strong, Hopkins School (Conn.), ‘27: He scored all three goals in Hopkins’ 3-1 win, two with his head. He is a hard-working player who brings his teammates into the play.
W: Zeus Rankin, Bridgton Academy (Maine), ‘26: Rankin was a threat all weekend and finally cashed in Sunday with a goal in Bridgton’s late 4-2 rally over Phelps School (Pa.).
CB: Jack Rossiter, Buckingham Browne & Nichols (Mass.), ‘26: Defended superbly well for 90 minutes, helping shut out a talented Phillips Exeter team. He distributed the ball well each time he got on the ball.
W: Richard Sarpong, Woodstock Academy (Conn.), ‘27: Exceptionally dangerous all match long.
Other Sunday Standouts
F: Samuel Andoh, Northwood School U17 (N.Y.), ‘28
CM: Cristian Ayala, St. George’s School (R.I.), ‘27
M: Matteo Azzarello, Phelps School (Pa.), ‘26
CB: Josh Barlisan, Bergen Catholic (N.J.), ‘27
M: Henrick Boahen, Lawrence Academy (Mass.), ‘26
RB: Aidan Board, Bridgton Academy (Maine), ‘26
CAM: Eli Booth, Kent School (Conn.), ‘26
D: Ryan Callahan, Noble & Grenough (Mass.), ‘26
D: Brennen Catino, Hopkins School (Conn.), ‘26
ACM: David Cho, Woodstock Academy (Conn.), ‘26 (Marshall commit)
W: Ryan Christovitch, RMPUS (Canada), ‘26
CB: D'Ari Coddington, Williston Northampton (Mass.), ‘27
D: Ajak Dau, Millbrook School (N.Y.), ‘26
F: James Drago, Loomis Chaffee (Conn.), ‘27
LM: Max Dreyfus, Millbrook School (N.Y.), ‘26
CB: Callum Eager, Westtown School (Pa.), ‘26
M: Karim Eljamal, Rivers School (Mass.), ‘26
CB: Alex Erdos, Rivers School (Mass.), ‘26
CM: Lawsen Fevrier, St. Sebastian’s (Mass.), ‘26
F/W: Jack Gibbons, Phillips Exeter (N.H.), ‘26
M: Thomas Grindle, Loomis Chaffee (Conn.), ‘27
CM: Trey Haley, Taft School (Conn.), ‘26
W: Thomas Hardouin, RMPUS (Canada), ‘26
D: Jack Hawgood, Lawrence Academy (Mass.), ‘27
LB: Konsta Hietanen, Worcester Academy (Mass.), ‘28
CB: Nathan Hikspoors, Bridgton Academy (Maine), ‘26
M: Matthew Honekamp, Bridgton Academy (Maine), ‘26
M: Merek Husack, St. Andrew’s College (Canada), ‘27
M/F: Rodrigo Irueste, Phelps School (Pa.), ‘26
D: Kwaki Jean-Charles Asare, Milton Academy (Mass.), ‘27
CB: Jonah Kim, Bergen Catholic (N.J.), ‘26
LB: Tristan Kokoszka, Williston Northampton (Mass.), ‘26
CB: Tanner Kreft, Bridgton Academy (Maine), ‘26
GK: Edouard Laberge, Northwood School (N.Y.), ‘26
D: Holden Langlois, Loomis Chaffee (Conn.), ‘26
LB: Caleb Lawson, Avon Old Farms (Conn.), ‘26
GK: Paul LePage, Millbrook School (N.Y.), ‘27
LW: Keke Li, Pomfret School (Conn.), ‘27
CDM: Riley Loch, FC Florida Prep (Fla.), ‘27
D: Caiden London, Berkshire School (Mass.), ‘27
CB: Marco Losada, Vermont Academy (Vt.), ‘27
D: Juliano Masella, Choate Rosemary Hall (Conn.), ‘26
CB: Lawson Mattee, Worcester Academy (Mass.), ‘26
CB: Rory McConnon, Kimball Union Academy (N.H.), ‘26
D: Sam Li, Milton Academy (Mass.), ‘28
D: Cesar Miranda, Noble & Greenough (Mass.), ‘26
D: Tziyon Morris, Northwood School (N.Y.), ‘26
GK: JD Munro, St. Sebastian’s (Mass.), ‘26
CB: Romeo Nardini, High Mowing School (N.H.), ‘27
CDM: Marcus Neil, Kent School (Conn.), ‘26
CB: Luis Orus, High Mowing School (N.H.), ‘26
CDM: Charles Paquin, Kent School (Conn.), ‘26
CM: Henry Park, Phillips Exeter (N.H.), ‘27
CM: Ridley Phillips, Pomfret School (Conn.), ‘27
CM: Ethan Rabel, Buckingham Browne & Nichols (Mass.), ‘26
D: Freddie Repton, Choate Rosemary Hall (Conn.), ‘27
LW: Joey Riley, Pennington School (N.J.), ‘27
M: Mateo Rojas, Hopkins School (Conn.), ‘27
CB: Alex Sahinoglu, Phillips Exeter (N.H.), ‘26
CB: Marcos Santana, Taft School (Conn.), ‘26
F: Henry Senyo, Lawrence Academy (Mass.), ‘27
ACM: Elijah Tulleners, Westtown School (Pa.), ‘28
RW: Alex Valle, Vermont Academy (Vt.), ‘27
CM: Jaime Vega Espinosa, Buckingham Browne & Nichols (Mass.), ‘26
F: Jayden Walters, St. Andrew’s College (Canada), ‘26
LW: Jack Williams, Kent School (Conn.), ‘26