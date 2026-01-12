Top 25 Girls High School Basketball National Rankings - Jan. 12, 2026
The national girls basketball picture is being decided in real time. Undefeated records are shrinking, margins for error are disappearing, and every possession against elite competition is starting to matter. This is the point in the season where reputation gives way to résumé, where talent alone is no longer enough, and where the separation between contenders and pretenders becomes impossible to ignore.
A single weekend can elevate a program into national relevance or send it sliding several spots down the board. Strength of schedule, quality wins, and the ability to respond under pressure are now driving these rankings just as much as the win-loss column.
This update reflects exactly that. It rewards teams that are winning the games they’re supposed to win, challenges those living on reputation, and highlights programs that are peaking at the right time as the season enters its most unforgiving stretch.
1. Ontario Christian (Ontario, CA) (20-0)
Previous Rank: 1
Next Up: Los Osos (CA)
Outlook: A recent win over Archbishop Mitty in double overtime cemented the Knights’ status as the best team in the country this season. 5-star guard Kaleena Smith had 50 points in the contest.
2. Johnston (Des Moines, IA) (11-0)
Previous Rank: 3
Next Up: Waukee (IA)
Outlook: Remaining perfect on the season moves the Dragons up to second in the country. They have played some of their best basketball as of late.
3. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA) (16-1)
Previous Rank: 4
Next Up: Notre Dame (CA)
Outlook: Sierra Canyon can play with any team in the country. Whether or not they can beat any team in the country will be determined during the second half of this season. Their game vs. Long Island Lutheran (NY) on Friday night will be a big test.
4. Bishop McNamara (Forestville, MD) (11-2)
Previous Rank: 5
Next Up: St. Mary’s Ryken (MD)
Outlook: Wins over Elizabeth Seton (MD) and Bishop Ireton (VA) point to the quality of this team. A Friday night game vs. top-ranked Ontario Christian (CA) will be one that is covered on a national scale.
5. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, CA) (12-2)
Previous Rank: 6
Next Up: St. Ignatius (CA)
Outlook: Mitty took top-ranked Ontario Christian into double overtime showing their overall quality as a team despite the loss. Their only two losses have come to teams ranked ahead of them.
6. Incarnate Word (St. Louis, MO) (10-2)
Previous Rank: 9
Next Up: Mater Dei (CA)
Outlook: The Knights earned a signature win over Long Island Lutheran (NY) at the Sophie Cunningham Classic. Saint Louis signee Peyton Olufson scored 31 points. The Billikens are getting one of the more underrated senior prospects in the country.
7. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, NY) (11-2)
Previous Rank: 2
Next Up: Sierra Canyon (CA)
Outlook: A trip to Missouri proved to be challenging. A close win over Staley (MO) was followed by a loss to Incarnate Word (MO). This next week is their most important stretch. Games against Sierra Canyon and Ontario Christian will give this group a chance to regain their spot at the top.
8. IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) (12-2)
Previous Rank: 7
Next Up: St. James Prep Academy (VA)
Outlook: Smooth sailing as of late will be tested as the next stretch of their schedule gives IMG a chance to rise or fall significantly.
9. Dowling Catholic (Des Moines, IA) (12-1)
Previous Rank: 8
Next Up: Waukee Northwest (IA)
Outlook: Recent wins over Southeast Polk and Ankeny keep this squad well within the Top 10. They’re set to play primarily Iowa-based competition the rest of this season.
10. Hopkins (Minneapolis, MN) (12-1)
Previous Rank: 10
Next Up: Eden Prairie (MN)
Outlook: The cream of the crop in Minnesota girls basketball is Hopkins. This team has proven that statement to be true all season long. An upcoming game vs. Minnetonka (MN) will be a battle for Minnesota.
11. Princess Anne (Virginia Beach, VA) (14-0)
Previous Rank: 11
Next Up: Cox (VA)
Outlook: Nobody in the state of Virginia has been able to compete with Princess Anne. They have set a new standard and are the favorites to win a state championship.
12. Westtown School (West Chester, PA) (12-1)
Previous Rank: 12
Next Up: George School (PA)
Outlook: Westtown earned a tough win over Fort Erie since the last update. Games vs. Bullis (MD) and IMG Academy (FL) make this the most challenging week of their season.
13. DME Academy (Daytona Beach, FL) (15-0)
Previous Rank: 15
Next Up: Potter’s House Christian (FL)
Outlook: DME has an excellent balance of playing quality opponents while still remaining undefeated on the season. Sara Okeke leads the team with 15.2 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 71% shooting from the field.
14. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV) (13-1)
Previous Rank: 17
Next Up: Legacy (NV)
Outlook: Bishop Gorman has risen from a team that started unranked to one that has continued to stay on the rise in recent weeks. Texas signee Aaliah Spaight deserves a ton of credit for the team's success. She’s a complete floor general.
15. Etiwanda (Rancho Cucamonga, CA) (17-2)
Previous Rank: 18
Next Up: Chino Hills (CA)
Outlook: A ranked win over Tualatin (OR) was the stamp this team needed to begin their rise back closer to the Top 10. Some teams peak early and some peak late. From the looks of things this Eagles team appears to have gotten better at the right time.
16. Bradley Central (Cleveland, TN) (15-0)
Previous Rank: 13
Next Up: East Hamilton (TN)
Outlook: The Bears are winning by huge margins. Their schedule is almost exclusively against Tennessee-based high schools. Strength of schedule has been the only factor limiting them from rising in recent weeks.
17. Red Bank Catholic (Red Bank, NJ) (8-1)
Previous Rank: 22
Next Up: Gloucester Catholic (NJ)
Outlook: The Caseys earned a quality win vs. St. John Vianney (NJ). Their only loss came to a Top 10 opponent in the form of Long Island Lutheran (NY). At 17th this feels like an accurate spot for a team that got a late start to the season.
18. St. John Vianney (Holmdel, NJ) (8-1)
Previous Rank: 25
Next Up: Trinity Hall (NJ)
Outlook: The Lancers closed out a 53-51 win over St. John’s (MD) followed by a loss to Red Bank Catholic (NJ). These are similar opponents in the second half of these rankings.
19. Bullis (Potomac, MD) (11-4)
Previous Rank: 16
Next Up: Westtown (PA)
Outlook: Bullis plays difficult competition and has quality wins. They’re a difficult team to rank for these reasons and having four losses. A Friday night game vs. Westtown (PA) will determine a lot during the next update.
20. Montverde (Montverde, FL) (10-2)
Previous Rank: 21
Next Up: Bartlett (TN)
Outlook: A big game against Bartlett (TN) looms. Montverde has a high ceiling when everybody is playing together. This is a group to watch as the second half of January rolls around.
21. St. John’s (Washington, DC) (11-3)
Previous Rank: 20
Next Up: Paul VI (VA)
Outlook: St. John’s has had multiple opportunities to rise over the course of this season. All three of their losses have come against ranked opponents. Two of these losses were one-possession games. A great team that could be dangerous once they start closing out important games.
22. Westlake (Austin, TX) (27-0)
Previous Rank: 24
Next Up: Del Valle (TX)
Outlook: The Chaparrals look like they’ll be the first team to hit 30 wins on the season. They have more than earned the right to be considered the best team in Texas.
23. Tualatin (Tualatin, OR) (9-1)
Previous Rank: 23
Next Up: Oregon City (OR)
Outlook: Tualatin was close to going from unranked to one of the biggest risers in the country before their 51-41 loss to ranked Etiwanda. The Timberwolves are still the best team in Oregon.
24. Bishop Ireton (Alexandria, VA) (11-3)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Next Up: The Academy of the Holy Cross (MD)
Outlook: This is the rare case of a team who will be ranked following a loss. The reason? A strong resume that was previously building momentum and an overtime loss to our 4th-ranked team, Bishop McNamara. This team has shown they deserve a spot on the list.
25. Cresset Christian Academy (Durham, NC) (19-3)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Next Up: Winston Salem Christian (NC)
Outlook: A new team. The Eagles are 19-3 with losses to ranked IMG Academy (FL) and Montverde (FL). Beyond that, they have been excellent, winning nine straight games. This team is deep with talent including junior guard Trinity Jefferson who has averaged 13.9 PPG this season.