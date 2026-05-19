Prep Soccer Power Shift: Prep Premier League Will Grow to 10 Teams for 2026

The Prep Premier League is expanding its membership for the 2026 high school boys soccer season.

Linsly School (W.Va.), Masters Academy International (Mass.), and St. Thomas More (Conn.) will join the league while High Mowing School (N.H.) is departing the league, according to a league official on Monday.

League Continues National Growth

The Prep Premier League was established in 2023 to provide a competitive platform for independent schools that offer year-round high school soccer programs. Many member schools feature large international player populations. They have traditionally operated as residential academies with elite-level soccer programs that consistently produce a high percentage of college-bound players.

The revamped PPL will feature 10 teams this season, up from eight in previous years.

New Divisional Alignment Set

Masters and St. Thomas More will join the East Division alongside national prep school power Woodstock Academy (Conn.), defending PPL champion Hoosac School (N.Y.), and Darrow School (N.Y.). Linsly joins the West Division with Andrews Osborne Academy (Ohio), Kiski School (Pa.), Spire Academy (Ohio), and Western Reserve Academy (Ohio).

Expanded Schedule Format

Teams will play an eight-game league schedule followed by playoffs. Each team will face every opponent within its division and will also play four of the five teams from the opposite division during two showcase weekends, when all 10 league teams gather at a single site for crossover matches.

Founding Membership Continues to Evolve

With the departure of founding member High Mowing School, Hoosac School, Kiski School, Western Reserve Academy, and Woodstock Academy are the only remaining members from the league’s original eight teams in 2023.

East Division Loaded With National Talent

The East Division projects as one of the nation’s strongest prep divisions. Woodstock Academy, Hoosac School, and Masters International Academy are expected to contend for Top 5 national rankings. Woodstock, despite graduating 13 seniors who all signed with college soccer programs, including seven to NCAA Division I schools, is expected to remain a national power. The Centaurs have lost just one match in three seasons. Hoosac graduates 10 seniors who have signed with college programs. Like Woodstock, Hoosac is expected to remain a league contender because of its international recruiting pipeline.

Masters International Emerges as Wild Card

Masters International brings intrigue. The new, well-funded program will debut this fall. James Proctor, who coached Worcester Academy (Mass.) into national prep school prominence, was hired to lead the Masters program.

Hoosac Ended Woodstock Dynasty

Last year, Hoosac School upended Woodstock Academy in the PPL final, ending Woodstock’s two-year reign as league and national champions. Woodstock won the 2024 PPL title over Hoosac and claimed the inaugural 2023 championship over Northwood School (N.Y.).