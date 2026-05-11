Vote: Who Should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (5/11/2026)

Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for May 4-10. Voting closes on Sunday, May 17 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week post.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Congratulations to Harleigh Price of Branford (Florida) softball for winning last week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week poll. Price, a Florida State commit, threw a 14-strikeout no-hitter in a 5-0 shutout of Fort White.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com

High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week nominees

1. Julisa Balderas, sr., Flower Mound (Texas) softball

Balderas hit a home run and finished with four RBIs, including a walk-off sacrifice fly that lifted Flower Mound to an 8-7 victory over Northwest Eaton.

2. Bailey Barnyak, sr., Carmichaels (Pennsylvania) softball

Barnyak whirled a 14-strikeout no-hitter in a 1-0 win over Waynesburg.

3. Renata Bergstrom, sr., Cherry Creek (Colorado) track

Bergstrom broke her own school record in the pole vault with a clearance of 13 feet, 5 inches to earn a gold medal at the Centennial League Championships. The senior’s mark ranks eighth nationally this spring.

4. Hailey Bock, so., Owyhee (Idaho) softball

Bock struck out 15 and didn’t allow a hit in a 5-0 shutout of Mountain View. Later in the week, the sophomore belted the go-ahead two-run homer in a 4-2, eight-inning victory over Eagle that clinched the Class 6A District Three title.

5. Anna Champey, sr., New Bern (North Carolina) softball

Champey surpassed the 500 career strikeouts mark while fanning 14 in a 6-3 victory over Lumberton. The Maine signee surrendered three unearned runs on two hits.

6. Adrianna Condrad, jr., Abington Heights (Pennsylvania) softball

Condrad threw a five-inning perfect game with eight strikeouts and went 3 for 3 at the plate with a double and two RBIs in a 12-0 win over Wallenpaupack.

7. Madi Doty, sr., Grandview (Texas) softball

Doty, a Texas signee, fired a 14-strikeout no-hitter in a 3-1 victory over Orangefield.

8. Gianna Gomez, jr., Barnegat (New Jersey) softball

Gomez struck out all 12 batters she faced en route to a four-inning perfect game while going 3 for 3 at the plate in a 17-0 shutout of Point Pleasant Beach.

9. AnnaJo Hill, jr., Helias Catholic (Missouri) track

Hill broke her own school record in the javelin with a winning mark of 154-1 at the Hillsboro Invitational. The toss ranks No. 7 in the country this season.

10. Eloisa Maes, jr., Melissa (Texas) softball

Maes, an Arizona commit, threw a five-inning no-hitter in a 12-0 shutout of Midlothian.

11. Diaris Morales, sr., Choctawhatchee (Florida) flag football

Morales completed 26 of 37 passes for 287 yards and four touchdowns as Choctawhatchee advanced to the Class 2A Final Four with a 33-20 victory over Paxon School For Advanced Studies.

12. Jasmine Morales, sr., South Umpqua (Oregon) softball

Morales struck out 15, walked two and surrendered just one hit in an 8-0 shutout of Glide. The senior also went 3 for 4 at the plate with a double and a home run.

13. Kiera Sam Fong, sr., Pine View (Utah) track

Sam Fong became the first girl in Utah history to eclipse the 50-foot mark in the shot put with a toss of 50-3—the ninth-best mark nationally this year—at the Region 9 Championships. She also earned gold medals in the discus (160-1) and javelin (133-2).

14. Kylie Steel, jr., Oregon (Wisconsin) soccer

Steel, a Wisconsin commit, netted a hat trick in a 5-0 shutout of Milton.

15. Anna Wile, sr., Hilliard Davidson (Ohio) track

Wile earned gold medals in the 100 hurdles (13.74) and 300 hurdles (41.44) while running a leg for Hilliard Davidson’s 4X400 relay team that won in 4:00.11 at the Bradley Invitational. The Indiana signee’s 300 hurdles time ranks No. 10 in the country this season.

16. Sianni Wynn, sr., Pennsauken (New Jersey) track

Wynn set a new South Jersey record in the 200 with a winning time of 23.03 at the Camden County Championships. It’s the second-fastest time in New Jersey history and the sixth-fastest in the country this year. The Florida signee also won the 100 in 11.37.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

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-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports

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