Hoosac School, South Kent to Meet for Northeast Prep Soccer League Title

Hoosac School (NY) and South Kent School (Conn.) will square off Wednesday in the Northeast Prep Soccer League (NPSL) spring season final.

The championship match is slated for 3:00 p.m. at Hoosac and will stream live at https://www.youtube.com/@HoosacSoccer.

Hoosac School, the reigning Prep Premier League champions, and South Kent School dominated regular-season play in the NPSL, a spring league featuring select prep soccer programs that emphasizes year-round development and competition.

Hoosac and South Kent tied for first in the regular season, with Darrow School (N.Y.) and LaLiga (Vermont) placing third and fourth, respectively, to advance to the semifinals.

Hoosac Powers Past LaLiga

Defender Sergio Robles, who has committed to LSU-Eunice, scored twice as Hoosac rolled to a 5-0 semifinal win over LaLiga. Central Arkansas signee David Germain, and underclassmen Marcio Chaves and Thomas St. Denis also scored for Hoosac.

Hoosac School advanced to the NPSL final with a 5-0 victory over LaLiga (Vermont). | Courtesy Hoosac School

South Kent Advances in High-Scoring Semifinal

South Kent defeated Darrow School, 4-2, in the other semifinal. Rodrigo Monsalve and Eddy Kouadio gave South Kent a 2-0 lead. Darrow answered with a goal by Erik Vergara Alpont. Kouadio restored South Kent's two goal lead with his second score on the day. He capitalized on a rebound, set up by a header from Telmo Perez, off a service by Matu Sandoval. Santiago Matchain scored South Kent’s final goal before Alpont added Darrow's final goal.

Championship Matchup Familiarity

Hoosac (5-2-1) and South Kent (4-0-4) played to a draw in their lone regular-season meeting. After both clinched playoff berths, Hoosac forfeited a second scheduled matchup against South Kent because of inclement weather.