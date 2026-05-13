Hoosac School, South Kent to Meet for Northeast Prep Soccer League Title
Hoosac School (NY) and South Kent School (Conn.) will square off Wednesday in the Northeast Prep Soccer League (NPSL) spring season final.
The championship match is slated for 3:00 p.m. at Hoosac and will stream live at https://www.youtube.com/@HoosacSoccer.
Hoosac School, the reigning Prep Premier League champions, and South Kent School dominated regular-season play in the NPSL, a spring league featuring select prep soccer programs that emphasizes year-round development and competition.
Hoosac and South Kent tied for first in the regular season, with Darrow School (N.Y.) and LaLiga (Vermont) placing third and fourth, respectively, to advance to the semifinals.
Hoosac Powers Past LaLiga
Defender Sergio Robles, who has committed to LSU-Eunice, scored twice as Hoosac rolled to a 5-0 semifinal win over LaLiga. Central Arkansas signee David Germain, and underclassmen Marcio Chaves and Thomas St. Denis also scored for Hoosac.
South Kent Advances in High-Scoring Semifinal
South Kent defeated Darrow School, 4-2, in the other semifinal. Rodrigo Monsalve and Eddy Kouadio gave South Kent a 2-0 lead. Darrow answered with a goal by Erik Vergara Alpont. Kouadio restored South Kent's two goal lead with his second score on the day. He capitalized on a rebound, set up by a header from Telmo Perez, off a service by Matu Sandoval. Santiago Matchain scored South Kent’s final goal before Alpont added Darrow's final goal.
Championship Matchup Familiarity
Hoosac (5-2-1) and South Kent (4-0-4) played to a draw in their lone regular-season meeting. After both clinched playoff berths, Hoosac forfeited a second scheduled matchup against South Kent because of inclement weather.
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Sheldon Shealer is an award-winning sports journalist with more than 30 years of state and national high school sports coverage, which includes creating the Maryland high school football media state rankings and state records. His previous stops include editor positions with ESPN, Student Sports, The Frederick News-Post, and Hagerstown Herald-Mail, and time as a reporter with The Washington Post. He is also a professor of sports journalism at Mount St. Mary's University and a PhD candidate at Penn State University. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.