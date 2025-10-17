California High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIF) - October 17, 2025
There are 472 games scheduled across California on Friday, October 17 including 19 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our California High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Friday include some of California's top-ranked teams as No. 1 St. John Bosco travels to take on No. 4 Santa Margarita, and No. 6 Mater Dei hosts No. 11 Servite.
California High School Football Games To Watch - October 17, 2025
19 ranked matchups highlight Week 8 of California high school football this Friday, setting the stage for an exciting week of football.
CIF Central Section High School Football Schedule - October 17
There are 50 Central Section high school football games in California on Friday. The first game, Valley Oaks Charter vs Immanuel Christian, starts at 5:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Buchanan vs Clovis North at 7:00 PM. The final game, Taft Union vs Wasco, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Central Coast Section High School Football Schedule - October 17
There are 29 Central Coast Section high school football games in California on Friday. The first game, Rancho San Juan High School vs Santa Cruz, starts at 6:00 PM. The final game, Hollister vs Monterey, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Los Angeles City Section High School Football Schedule - October 17
There are 29 Los Angeles Section high school football games in California on Friday. The first game, Chavez vs Fulton, starts at 3:00 PM. The final game, Gardena vs Narbonne, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Los Angeles City Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Northern Section High School Football Schedule - October 17
There are 18 Northern Section high school football games in California on Friday. The first game, Red Bluff vs Foothill, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Hamilton vs Williams, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Northern Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF North Coast Section High School Football Schedule - October 17
There are 45 North Coast Section high school football games in California on Friday. The first game, James Logan vs Tennyson, starts at7 :00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by De La Salle vs Amador Valley at 7:15 PM. You can follow every game on our North Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Schedule - October 17
There are 72 Sac-Joaquin Section high school football games in California on Friday. The game of the week is highlighted by Whitney vs Folsom at 7:00 PM. The final game, Placer vs Yuba City, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF San Diego Section High School Football Schedule - October 17
There are 41 San Diego Section high school football games in California on Friday. The first game, Foothills Christian vs O'Farrell, starts at 4:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted byUniversity City vs Lincoln at 7:00 PM. The final game, Oceanside vs Rancho Bernardo, starts at 7:15 PM. You can follow every game on our San Diego Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Southern Section High School Football Schedule - October 17
There are 153 Southern Section high school football games in California on Friday. The first game, Faith Baptist vs St. Jeanne de Lestonnac, starts at 3:15 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by St. John Bosco vs Santa Margarita at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Southern Section High School Football Scoreboard.
