UIC vs. California Prediction, Odds, Key Player to Watch for NIT 1st Round

The California Golden Bears faded down the stretch to lose hope for an NCAA Tournament bid, but they’ll gladly take a No. 2 seed in the NIT. They’ll face off against the UIC Flames on Wednesday night.

California lost five of its last nine games, including three of its final four contests, and while UIC won 14 of 19 to finish the season, it did drop 3 of its last games. Cal is 16-4 at home, though, with UIC 7-8 on the road.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this NIT 1st Round matchup.

UIC vs. California Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

UIC +6.5 (-115)

California -6.5 (-105)

Moneyline

UIC +210

California -258

Total

150.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

UIC vs. California How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 18

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Haas Pavilion

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

UIC record: 19-15

California record: 21-11

UIC vs. California Betting Trends

UIC is 17-15 ATS this season

California is 16-15 ATS this season

The UNDER is 17-15 in UIC games this season

The UNDER is 17-14 in California games this season

UIC vs. California Key Players to Watch

Dai Dai Ames, Guard, California Golden Bears

Dai Dai Ames is at his third school in as many seasons, but it finally looks like he’s found a home. After averaging 5.2 points and 8.7 points per game at Kansas State and Virginia, respectively, he tied for the 138th-most points per game in the nation at 17.2 this season.

Ames is shooting 46.6% from the field, including 38.1% from deep. He’ll look to build on the 58 points he totalled in the last two games.

UIC vs. California Prediction and Pick

After not playing for a week (or more), both teams could be a bit rusty coming into this one. After trending to the UNDER all season long, that’s the way I’m looking tonight in California.

California went UNDER the total in five straight games before a high-scoring loss to Florida State, and UIC has gone UNDER in five of its last eight games as well.

Pick: UNDER 150.5 (-110)

Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.