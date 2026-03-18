UIC vs. California Prediction, Odds, Key Player to Watch for NIT 1st Round
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The California Golden Bears faded down the stretch to lose hope for an NCAA Tournament bid, but they’ll gladly take a No. 2 seed in the NIT. They’ll face off against the UIC Flames on Wednesday night.
California lost five of its last nine games, including three of its final four contests, and while UIC won 14 of 19 to finish the season, it did drop 3 of its last games. Cal is 16-4 at home, though, with UIC 7-8 on the road.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this NIT 1st Round matchup.
UIC vs. California Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- UIC +6.5 (-115)
- California -6.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- UIC +210
- California -258
Total
- 150.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
UIC vs. California How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 18
- Time: 11:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Haas Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- UIC record: 19-15
- California record: 21-11
UIC vs. California Betting Trends
- UIC is 17-15 ATS this season
- California is 16-15 ATS this season
- The UNDER is 17-15 in UIC games this season
- The UNDER is 17-14 in California games this season
UIC vs. California Key Players to Watch
Dai Dai Ames, Guard, California Golden Bears
Dai Dai Ames is at his third school in as many seasons, but it finally looks like he’s found a home. After averaging 5.2 points and 8.7 points per game at Kansas State and Virginia, respectively, he tied for the 138th-most points per game in the nation at 17.2 this season.
Ames is shooting 46.6% from the field, including 38.1% from deep. He’ll look to build on the 58 points he totalled in the last two games.
UIC vs. California Prediction and Pick
After not playing for a week (or more), both teams could be a bit rusty coming into this one. After trending to the UNDER all season long, that’s the way I’m looking tonight in California.
California went UNDER the total in five straight games before a high-scoring loss to Florida State, and UIC has gone UNDER in five of its last eight games as well.
Pick: UNDER 150.5 (-110)
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop