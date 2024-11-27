California high school football star can't play in championship after unsportsmanlike penalties (video)
The Edison High school football team will be tasked to win a CIF Southern Section title without its star running back Julius Gillick.
Gillick, who ran for 253 yards and six touchdowns in the Chargers' semifinal win last week, was flagged twice for unsportsmanlike penalties in the game. By rule, he'll have to sit out the following contest as a consequence - and in this case - the next game is a championship game.
Edison (9-4) is set to play Simi Valley (12-1) in the Division 3 final on Friday at 7 p.m.
Gillick, who is a Montana commit, issued this statement to High School on SI:
"I personally haven’t appreciated the dehumanizing of the referees I’ve seen on social media in the last couple days, they made a decision, and I’ve come to terms with the fact that I need to take accountability for what I did, even if the consequences seem pretty unfair," Gillick said. "Rules are rules and I need to take that on the chin. Lessons aren’t losses and it’s definitely a humbling experience to be held out of what is so far the biggest game of my life."
Edison appealed the decision by the officiating crew, but it was unsuccessful.
Gillick was flag for excessive celebration after a touchdown for spinning the ball on the turf. Then was flagged for coming onto the field (while being on the sideline) and celebrating his teammate after a long run. The second penalty came when Edison was up 42-14 over Vista Murrieta with 4:28 left to play.
VIDEO OF GILLICK'S SECOND PENALTY
“Obviously we are disappointed as we felt neither incident was egregious,” Edison athletic director Rich Boyce told the Orange County Register. “However, we believe in all our players and head coach Jeff Grady and his staff who will be ready to pick up the slack for Julius. Adversity brings out character and these Chargers have plenty of it.”
It will be a big gap to fill. Gillick, a Montana commit, has rushed for 2,115 yards and 32 touchdowns this season. His value has increased in recent weeks after the team's starting quarterback was lost to injury because Edison will put Gillick at quarterback in wildcat sets from time to time. The team's second-leading rusher is sophomore Sam Edmisten, who's tallied just 169 yards this season.
"This is also a great opportunity for the future of Edison and I’m thankful for it, I’m presented with a chance to give all my knowledge and effort to the young guys like Sam Edmisten, Maddox Thomas and Tony Godinez, who are going to get a real opportunity to shine on Friday. And as disappointed as I am with my inactivity, it’s going to be awesome seeing those three tear it up! Edison is much more than just me, and I know my guys will give me another opportunity during state games after this victory."
