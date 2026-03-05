10 Underclassmen Already Making Noise In California Girls Track And Field

The 2026 California girls track and field season is still in its early stages, but a number of underclassmen are already producing impressive performances.

Across sprint races, distance events and the throwing circle, ninth and tenthgraders throughout the state have posted marks that rank among the best in California so far this season.

While many athletes typically take time to adjust to the jump from middle school competition to the varsity level, these underclassmen have wasted little time establishing themselves as immediate contributors for their teams.

Based on early season results compiled from Athletic.net, here are 10 young athletes who are already making an impact across California girls track and field.

Kimberly Cruz — Hillcrest, So.

One of the most impressive performances so far this season has come from Hillcrest distance runner Kimberly Cruz.

Cruz already ranks among California’s leaders in the 3200 meters with a time of 10:30.55, placing her firmly among the top distance runners in the state regardless of grade level. She has also posted a strong early season mark in the 1600 meters, showing impressive range. Already ranking as an early US 2nd best in the event.

Distance runners often take several seasons to develop at the high school level, but Cruz appears poised to become a major factor in California distance racing immediately.

Alyssa Gutierrez — St. Francis, Fr.

Another freshman distance runner making an early impact is St. Francis standout Alyssa Gutierrez.

Gutierrez has already run 10:42.67 in the 3200 meters, placing her among the top performers in the state and signaling that she could be a major contributor for one of California’s top distance programs.

With several months remaining before the CIF championships, her times could continue to drop significantly. She currently sits in 3rd in the state and will be interesting to see where she nets out

Wilson High School in Long Beach has produced its share of standout sprinters, and freshman London Welch may be the next in line.

Welch has already run 55.55 in the 400 meters, ranking among the fastest athletes in California in the event early this season.

For a freshman to run under 56 seconds this early in the year suggests significant upside as the season progresses.

Ava Parker — Helix, Fr.

Helix freshman Ava Parker has also emerged as a rising sprint talent.

Parker’s 55.71 performance in the 400 meters places her among the top athletes in California and highlights the strong depth developing in the girls quarter-mile across the state. She sits at the 4th best mark in the state right behind London Welch.

With additional experience and race opportunities, Parker could continue climbing the rankings this spring.

Journey Scott — Murrieta Mesa, Fr.

Field events can often be dominated by upperclassmen, but Murrieta Mesa freshman Journey Scott has already broken through.

Scott has thrown 44' 2.25" (13.47m) in the shot put this season, placing her second amongst throwers in California regardless of grade level. She also has tossed the discus 108' already which is very strong for a freshman.

The performance also highlights the continued strength of throwing events across Southern California.

Najae Ellison — Bishop O'Dowd, Fr.

Bishop O'Dowd freshman Najae Ellison has also made an early impact in the throwing events.

Ellison has already surpassed the 39-foot mark in the shot put with a throw of 39' 5.5" (12.03m), placing her among the top five performers in California so far this season.

As she gains strength and experience, that mark could continue to climb.

Although not a freshman, sophomore Brooklyn Fowler deserves mention as one of the youngest standout sprinters in California.

Fowler has already run 55.50 in the 400 meters, placing her second in the state rankings and giving Long Beach Wilson another elite quarter-miler.

Maliyah Collins — Rosary, So.

Rosary sophomore Maliyah Collins is already establishing herself as one of Southern California’s most versatile young sprinters.

Collins opened the 2026 outdoor season with a wind-legal 11.77 in the 100 meters, currently ranking No. 1 in the Pacific Hills League and Southern Section, while also sitting inside the top 25 nationally among high school athletes.

Her speed carries across the sprint events as well. Collins has run 24.13 in the 200 meters—good for No. 2 in the Southern Section and top-15 nationally—and added a 56.92 in the 400 meters, showing the range that makes her a valuable contributor in both open races and relays.

She has also been a key part of Rosary’s relay success. Collins helped the Royals clock 45.96 in the 4x100 relay, one of the faster early-season marks in California.

With elite sprint speed already showing up on the state leaderboard, Collins is quickly becoming one of the top underclass sprinters to watch in California this season.

Tra'via Flournoy — Rosary, So.

Another major key to Rosary's elite sprints crew.

Flournoy has already run 11.93 in the 100 meters and 24.35 in the 200 meters, both personal bests that place her among the top sprinters in California so far this season. Her marks currently rank sixth in the state in the 100 meters and fifth in the 200 meters, showing strong early-season form.

In addition to her individual performances, Flournoy has been a major part of Rosary’s relay success. She helped the Royals run 45.96 in the 4x100 relay, one of the fastest times recorded in California this season.

With multiple top state marks and relay success already on the board, Flournoy has shown she's on the right trajectory continuing to improve year over year

Sidney Johnson — Rio Americano, So.

She has already thrown 42 feet, 10.5 inches in the shot put, a mark that ranks second in California among high school athletes and places her among the top national performers in the event. Her consistency in the circle has been evident with multiple throws beyond the 42-foot mark this season.

She has also shown strong versatility in the throws, recording a personal best of 140-4 in the discus, which currently ranks among the top marks in California, while also competing in the hammer throw.

With strong marks across multiple throwing events, the Rio Americano sophomore is emerging as one of the most promising underclass throwers to watch in California this season.

Why underclassmen success matters

Athletes who begin their high school careers with strong performances frequently become the backbone of their teams for the next several seasons.

With California producing some of the nation’s strongest high school track and field talent each year, the emergence of several young standouts this early in the season suggests the next wave of standout athletes may already be arriving.

And with the season still months away from its championship stretch, many of these ninth-graders may only be getting started.

As the 2026 California high school track and field season continues, performances from these underclass athletes will be closely watched across the state. From elite sprint marks to standout distance times and strong throws in the circle, this group of freshmen and sophomores is already climbing the California track and field rankings and establishing themselves among the state’s rising stars. If early-season results are any indication, several of these athletes could emerge as major contenders by the time the CIF Southern Section and CIF State Championships arrive later this spring.