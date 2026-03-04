Early California Girls Track and Field Rankings: Top 5 Marks in Every Event

The 2026 California girls track and field season is only a few weeks old, but athletes across the state are already delivering elite performances.

Early invitationals and dual meets have produced marks that rank among the best in California — and in some cases nationally — offering an early glimpse at the athletes who could shape the CIF postseason later this spring.

Using early-season data compiled from Athletic.net, the following rankings highlight the current top five performances in California in every girls event so far this season.

While many of these marks will likely change dramatically by the time league finals and CIF championships arrive, the early results reveal several athletes and programs already separating themselves from the pack.

Rosary’s sprint program has been particularly strong early in the year, while Aliso Niguel’s Jaslene Massey has emerged as one of the most versatile athletes in the state across throws sitting US no. 1 for both shot put and discus. Meanwhile, distance runners from programs like Clovis North, Claremont and Century are already producing impressive times.

Below is a look at California’s current girls track and field leaders.

Sprint events

The sprint races have already produced several standout performances early in the season, with Rosary and Long Beach Wilson placing multiple athletes among the state leaders.

100 meters

Maliyah Collins — Rosary, Sr. (11.77) Justine Wilson — Rosary, Jr. (11.87) Naiaja Sizemore — Vanden, Sr. (11.89) Jadamarie McDuffie — St. Joseph (Lakewood), Jr. (11.89) Essence Anderson-Brown — James Logan, Jr. (11.91)

200 meters

Justine Wilson — Rosary, Sr. (24.00) (US no. 10) Maliyah Collins — Rosary, So. (24.13) Jadamarie McDuffie — St. Joseph (Lakewood), Jr. (24.21) Naiaja Sizemore — Vanden, Sr. (24.24) Tra'via Flournoy — Rosary, So. (24.35)

400 meters

Justine Wilson — Rosary, Sr. (55.49) Brooklyn Fowler — Wilson (Long Beach), So. (55.50) London Welch — Wilson (Long Beach), Fr. (55.55) Ava Parker — Helix, Fr. (55.71) Olivia Kirk — Calabasas, Sr. (55.75)

Distance events

Distance running remains one of California’s deepest disciplines, and early season races have already produced impressive times.

800 meters

Anna Salter — Crystal Springs Uplands, Sr. (2:14.09) (US no. 9) Giselle Renney — Clovis North, Jr. (2:14.15) (US no. 10) Reese Holley — J Serra Catholic, Jr. (2:14.39) Isabella Wroblewski — Yorba Linda, Jr. (2:14.99) Katherine Wilett — Claremont, Jr. (2:15.24)

1600 meters

Monserrat Santillan Silva — Century, Sr. (4:56.24) (US no. 2) Giselle Renney — Clovis North, Jr. (4:58.41) (US no. 4) Ella Mogannam — Lick Wilmerding, Jr. (4:59.45) (US no. 7) Brooklyn Buckley — Buchanan, Jr. (5:00.66) Isla Bulmer — Claremont, Jr. (5:01.22)

3200 meters

Braelyn Combe — Santiago (Corona), Sr. (9:59.72) (US no. 1) Kimberly Cruz — Hillcrest, So. (10:30.55) (US no.2) Alyssa Gutierrez — St. Francis, Fr. (10:42.67) Elizabeth Jacklin — Martin Luther King, Sr. (10:51.18) Emma Alba — Beckman, So. (10:52.17)

Hurdles

100-meter hurdles

Sofia Lopes — Central East, Sr. (14.29) Saniah Varner — Wilson (Long Beach), Jr. (14.50) Kylani Gaines — Poly (Riverside), Sr. (14.55) Gabrielle Thomas — Grossmont, Sr. (14.56) Tatum Trucks — Carondelet, So. (14.62)

300 meter hurdles

Kaahliyah Lacy — San Jacinto Valley Academy, Sr. (42.96) (US no. 3) Kadence Bain — Poly (Long Beach), Jr. (43.00) (US no. 5) Olivia Smyth — Santa Margarita, Sr. (43.42) (US no. 7) Trischelle Barge — Eleanor Roosevelt, Sr. (44.05) Saniah Varner — Wilson (Long Beach), Jr. (44.05)

Relays

4x100 relay

Downey (SJ) — 43.72 (US no. 3) Gregori — 44.01 (US no. 4) Rosary — 45.96 (US no. 6) Canyon (Canyon Country) — 46.86 Poly (Long Beach) — 46.94

4x200 relay

Canyon (Canyon Country) — 1:38.88 (US no. 3) Oaks Christian — 1:39.25 (US no. 5) Rosary — 1:39.44 (US no. 7) Mira Costa — 1:42.34 Pittsburg — 1:42.59

4x400 relay

Rosary — 3:51.11 (US no. 8) Claremont — 3:53.28 (US no. 10) Canyon (Canyon Country) — 3:53.95 J Serra Catholic — 3:59.88 Santiago (Corona) — 4:01.93

4x800 relay

Claremont — 9:10.13 (US no. 1) Oaks Christian — 9:32.99 (US no. 4) J Serra Catholic — 9:35.53 (US no. 5) St. Francis — 9:39.69 (US no. 6) Christian Brothers — 9:46.61

Field events

Several athletes have already produced impressive marks in the field events, with throws and jumps approaching elite levels nationally.

High jump

Madelyn Sooter — Sunny Hills, Jr. (5' 10") (1.78m) (US no. 1) Riley McMullen — San Ramon Valley, Jr. (5' 9.5") (1.77m) (US no. 2) Fekei George — St. Mary's, Sr. (5' 6") (1.68m) AB Hernandez — Jurupa Valley, Sr. (5' 6") (1.68m) Julia Teven — Brea Olinda, Sr. (5' 6") (1.68m)

Pole vault

Cassidy Nguyen — Los Alamitos, Sr. (12' 7") (3.84m) (US no. 1) Prahlika Hatti — Crossroads, Jr. (12' 4") (3.76m) (US no. 9) Helena Reuter — Serra Catholic, Sr. (12' 4") (3.76m) Skyla Burmeister — Mira Costa, Jr. (12' 0") (3.66m) Sophia Forst — Pleasant Grove, Sr. (11' 9") (3.58m)

Long jump

Kaia Musalbah — El Segundo, Sr. (19' 7.75") (5.99m) (US no. 4) Zenani Guard — Claremont, Sr. (18' 10.5") (5.75m) AB Hernandez — Jurupa Valley, Sr. (18' 9.5") (5.73m) Danyell Ferguson — Bullard, Jr. (18' 9") (5.72m) Kira Gant Hatcher — St Mary's College HS, Sr. (18' 7") (5.66m)

Triple jump

AB Hernandez — Jurupa Valley, Sr. (40' 7.5") (12.38m) (US no. 1) Kira Gant Hatcher — St Mary's College HS, Sr. (39' 11") (12.17m) (US no. 6) Amaya Faison — Rosary, Sr. (38' 4.5") (11.70m) Corinne Jones — St Mary's College HS, Sr. (38' 4") (11.68m) Sofia Jara — Covina, Jr. (38' 2.5") (11.65m)

Shot Put

Jaslene Massey — Aliso Niguel, Sr. (52' 10.25") (16.11m) (US no. 1) Journey Scott — Murrieta Mesa, Fr. (44' 2.25") (13.47m) (US no. 7) Sidney Johnson — Rio Americano, So. (42' 3") (12.88m) (US no. 10) Courtonai Batchelor — St. Mary's Academy, Jr. (41' 8.75") (12.72m) Najae Ellison — Bishop O'Dowd, Fr. (39' 5.5") (12.03m)

Discus

Jaslene Massey — Aliso Niguel, Sr. (179' 11") (54.84m) (US no. 1) Gracelynne Duenas — Lodi, Sr. (151' 4") (46.13m) (US no. 6) Corynn Smith — Desert Christian Academy, Sr. (144' 8") (44.09m) (US no. 9) Sidney Johnson — Rio Americano, So. (140' 4") (42.77m) Joslyn Pierucci — Shafter, Sr. (138' 4") (42.18m)

20 early takeaways from the California girls track rankings

Braelyn Combe leads the nation in the 3200 meters early in the season. The Santiago (Corona) senior has already run 9:59.72, which currently ranks U.S. No. 1 and makes her the early favorite in the event statewide. Monserrat Santillan Silva owns one of the fastest mile times in the country. The Century senior’s 4:56.24 ranks U.S. No. 2, putting her firmly among the nation’s elite distance runners. Rosary is emerging as California’s top sprint program early in the season. The Royals place multiple athletes among the state leaders in the 100, 200 and 400 meters, led by Justine Wilson and Maliyah Collins. Justine Wilson is already one of the most versatile sprinters in the state. The Rosary senior ranks in the 100, 200 and 400 meters, including a 24.00 in the 200 that ranks U.S. No. 10. The 800 meters is shaping up to be one of the deepest events in California. Four athletes have already run 2:15 or faster, including Anna Salter and Giselle Renney, both of whom rank among the top 10 nationally. Clovis North’s Giselle Renney appears twice among the state leaders. The junior ranks No. 2 in the 800 meters and No. 2 in the 1600 meters, highlighting her range. Long Beach Wilson’s sprint depth could become a major factor later this season. Both Brooklyn Fowler and London Welch rank among the state’s top quarter-milers. Freshmen are already making a major impact across the state rankings. Athletes like London Welch, Ava Parker, Alyssa Gutierrez and Journey Scott have already cracked the statewide top five. Jurupa Valley’s AB Hernandez is one of California’s top multi-event athletes. The senior ranks in high jump, long jump and triple jump, including a 40' 7.5" triple jump that leads the state and US. Madelyn Sooter currently owns the top high jump mark in the United States.Her clearance of 5'10" (1.78m) ranks U.S. No. 1 early in the season. The girls pole vault leaderboard is already producing national marks.Los Alamitos senior Cassidy Nguyen cleared 12'7" (3.84m), the current U.S. No. 1. Jaslene Massey has established herself as the state’s top thrower.The Aliso Niguel senior leads both throws with marks of 52'10.25" (16.11m) in shot put and 179'11" (54.84m) in discus, both ranking U.S. No. 1. The discus throw leaderboard shows strong statewide depth.Five athletes have already thrown 138 feet or farther, including Lodi’s Gracelynne Duenas. Murrieta Mesa freshman Journey Scott is already among the nation’s best young throwers.Her 44'2.25" shot put ranks U.S. No. 7 despite being a ninth-grader. Claremont’s distance program continues to produce elite results.The school currently leads the state in the 4x800 relay with a 9:10.13, which ranks U.S. No. 1. California’s relay teams are already ranking among the nation’s best.Multiple squads — including Downey (SJ), Canyon and Rosary — appear in the top 10 nationally in relay events. The girls 4x200 relay is shaping up as one of the fastest events in the country.Canyon (Canyon Country) has already run 1:38.88, ranking U.S. No. 3. Southern California continues to dominate the early sprint rankings.Programs from the Southern Section and San Diego Section account for most of the early sprint leaders. Several athletes appear on multiple event leaderboards.Names like Justine Wilson, Riley McMullen and AB Hernandez show up repeatedly across different events. With months remaining before the CIF state championships, many of these marks could fall dramatically.But if the early results are any indication, the 2026 California girls track season could produce multiple national leaders and record-level performances.

Biggest Stars to Watch at Arcadia Invitational

With the early California rankings beginning to take shape, many of the state’s top athletes could soon converge at one of the most prestigious high school meets in the country: the Arcadia Invitational.

Held each spring in Southern California, Arcadia routinely produces some of the fastest times and longest marks in the nation. Based on the current early-season rankings, several athletes appear poised to headline the meet if they compete. Here are some of the biggest stars to watch from the current California leaderboard.

Braelyn Combe — Santiago (Corona), Sr. — 3200 meters

Few athletes in the country have opened the season stronger than Braelyn Combe.

The Santiago (Corona) senior currently leads the nation in the 3200 meters with a time of 9:59.72 (US No. 1), making her one of the most anticipated distance runners to watch this spring. Arcadia has historically produced some of the fastest distance races in the country, and Combe could be a major storyline if she enters the invitational races.

Monserrat Santillan Silva — Century, Sr. — 1600 meters

Century senior Monserrat Santillan Silva has already posted one of the fastest mile performances in the nation.

Her 4:56.24 (US No. 2) currently ranks among the top times in the country and positions her as a potential contender in any elite mile field at Arcadia.

Distance races at the meet often produce national-level performances, and Santillan Silva’s early form suggests she could be right in the mix.

Justine Wilson — Rosary, Sr. — sprints

Rosary senior Justine Wilson has quickly emerged as one of California’s most versatile sprinters.

Wilson ranks among the state leaders in the 100 meters, 200 meters and 400 meters, including a 24.00 in the 200 meters (US No. 10). Her ability to compete across multiple sprint events could make her one of the most intriguing athletes to follow at Arcadia if she lines up in the invitational heats.

Anna Salter — Crystal Springs Uplands, Sr. — 800 meters

The 800 meters could become one of the most competitive races at Arcadia this season.

Crystal Springs Uplands senior Anna Salter currently leads California with a time of 2:14.09 (US No. 9), placing her among the nation’s top middle-distance runners.

With several other California athletes close behind, the Arcadia 800 could produce another major breakthrough performance.

Madelyn Sooter — Sunny Hills, Jr. — high jump

Field events are often overshadowed by the track races at Arcadia, but Sunny Hills junior Madelyn Sooter has already delivered one of the most impressive marks in the country.

Her clearance of 5'10" (1.78m) currently ranks US No. 1, making her one of the nation’s top high jumpers entering the heart of the season.

Cassidy Nguyen — Los Alamitos, Sr. — pole vault

Pole vault could also deliver a headline performance if Los Alamitos senior Cassidy Nguyen continues her strong start.

Nguyen has already cleared 12'7" (3.84m) this season, the current US No. 1 mark nationally.

Arcadia has historically produced elite pole vault competitions, and Nguyen could be a key athlete to watch if she competes.

Jaslene Massey — Aliso Niguel, Sr. — throws

Aliso Niguel senior Jaslene Massey enters the season as California’s top thrower.

She currently leads the state in both major throwing events with marks of 52'10.25" (16.11m) in shot put and 179'11" (54.84m) in discus, both ranking US No. 1 nationally.

If she competes in elite invitationals later this season, Massey could emerge as one of the nation’s most dominant throwers.

Why Arcadia often reshapes the rankings

Early season rankings provide a snapshot of the state’s best athletes, but the Arcadia Invitational frequently reshapes the leaderboard.

Elite competition, fast weather conditions and nationally loaded fields often produce dramatic breakthroughs.

If this year’s early rankings are any indication, the 2026 Arcadia Invitational will once again feature several of the top high school track and field athletes in the United States.