A Look at Six California High School Baseball Teams Who Remain Undefeated in 2026

California high school baseball has sure turned out to be exciting during the 2026 season -- and even more so for a few teams competing with perfect records.

Here is the list of the six undefeated teams, including one honorable mention, across the Golden State.

These California High School Baseball Teams Are Undefeated

Bloomington Christian Ravens (26-0)

Bloomington Christian is 2-0 in league play. The Ravens have outscored opponents 391-115 this season.

Calvary Baptist Cougars (16-0)

Matthew Bias is leading the league in RBIs and runs with 32 and 33, respectively. He also has a perfect fielding percentage with 43 putouts. RJ Franco is 6-0 pitching record in 30.2 innings pitched. He has tallied 47 strikeouts and has allowed 19 hits, 13 walks and seven earned runs.

The Cougars are 7-0 in league play.

Swett Warriors (14-0)

The Warriors rallied to a 6-5 nine-inning win over Salesian College Preparatory last week. With two outs in the ninth, Braylon Subia hit a game-tying two-run single. Jayden Barker delivered the walk-off RBI double and the Warriors secured the victory.

Senior pitcher Adan Miranda picked up the win in three innings pitched. He struck out three and game up two earned runs on three hits and four walks. Junior pitcher Michael Golden tossed six innings, striking out six, walking one and allowed three hits.

The Warriors are 6-0 in league play.

In seven starts on the mound, Golden has allowed 17 hits, two earned runs while striking out 56 batters.

Golden pitched a five-inning no-hitter with nine strikeouts and one walk as the Cougars rolled to a 19-0 win over Kennedy last month.

Oakwood Owls (13-0)

The Owls are 7-0 in league play and have outscored opponents 147-40 this season.

In four games, Rocko Clapp pitched 10 innings and allowed four hits, one run while striking out 14 batters.

In seven games, Eli Frankel totaled 10 hits, two doubles, one triple, 10 RBIs, two stolen bases and four runs scored while walked twice, He was walked twice and hit by a pitch once. On the mound, he tossed 11 innings and allowed one hit, three runs while striking out 13 batters.

St. Bernard's Crusaders (12-0)

Last week, the Crusaders defeated South Fork 1-0 behind Tyler Hinrichs third-inning RBI single. Sophomore pitcher Saehwan Kwon threw two innings with four strikeouts while allowing one walk and one hit. Garrett Shanahan finished on the mound, pitching five innings with six strikeouts and allowed two walks and two hits.

The Crusaders are 4-0 in league play.

Brave Christian Lions (11-0-1)

Brave Christian earned an honorable mention after the Lions finished tied 4-4 with Jesse M. Bethel after seven innings on March 26.

In league play, the Lions are 2-0. This season, the Lions have outscored opponents 160-12.

Leading the way for the program is freshman Caesar Cornelio who collected four wins in five appearances on the mound. He allowed six walks while striking out 31 batters over 21.2 innings pitched.

Last month, Cornelio tossed a complete-game with nine strikeouts to lead the Lions to a 7-1 win over Hercules. At the plate, he has totaled 21 hits, six doubles, three triples, three home runs, 15 RBIs and 26 runs scored.

Jadon Hart, another talented freshman, has totaled 20 hits, three doubles, four triples, two home runs, 21 RBIs and 20 runs scored.

Edith Noriega | noriega0101@gmail.com | @noriega_edith