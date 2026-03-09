At Just 4 Feet Tall, Angel Olivares is Proving Size Doesn't Define Greatness

Angel Olivares, a 4-foot soccer player from Mendez High School in Los Angeles, is proving that size does not define greatness.

Olivares recently went viral after scoring his first goal for Mendez. The moment, captured on video by Code5Photos, quickly spread across social media. But it wasn’t just the goal itself that resonated with viewers.

What made the moment special was the celebration that followed. Olivares’ teammates surrounded him with excitement, embracing him and sharing in the joy of the milestone. The bond between teammates — and the pride they showed for Olivares — helped turn the play into a powerful and uplifting moment.

High School On SI spoke with Olivares about overcoming challenges, his love for the sport and his hopes of inspiring others.

Q&A With Angel Olivares

Myckena Guerrero: Everybody has a story where did this whole soccer journey begin for you?

Angel Olivares: Where the soccer journey started for me was when I was eight and that time I was learning how to play soccer. I was watching some soccer matches of how the players were playing and the rules of the game. But when I was 10, I started to play baseball. And when I was that age, I joined a baseball team at my local park. But after that, I wanted to join back playing soccer and that’s how my journey of soccer started.

Code5photos/IG Luis & Araceli Ortega

MG: You went viral scoring that goal what was going through your mind in that moment, and when did it finally hit you how big it had become?

AO: What was going through my mind when I scored that goal was just me thinking about my team and family that supported me through my journey and they motivated me to keep going and to never give up. And also the same with my teammates, to always try my hardest and to always play for what I love for the sport. And when it finally hit me, how big it had become, it was like the next day like it got so popular the video which had 500k views. When I entered school, it was like every persons dream of going to school and being recognized by everyone in the school. You just feel cool and also getting recognized by teachers and staff. It has passed 1 million views which made me more popular. And that’s when it hit me of how big it has become.

MG: Who are the people that have guided your throughout your journey and what message would you want to tell them?

AO: The people that have guided me – my family and my friends from middle school and also currently in high school. And the message I wanna tell them is thank you for telling me to never give up, and to always try my best. Also, thank you for the support. Also, thank you for the motivation and tips you guys have given me.

MG: At 4-feet tall, you’ve had to prove people wrong your whole journey. What’s something about your game that people don’t expect until they see you play live?

AO: Something about my game that people don’t expect until they see me play live is how crazy I play. People really love the style I play, and people have told me that they do love it.

MG: To all the kids out there who may feel overlooked or feel like they don’t belong, what message do you have for them about never giving up on their dreams no matter what?

AO: The message that I would have for them – never giving up on their dreams no matter what is, keep chasing that dream. And to always work hard in order to get to your dream. No matter what happens, never give up, keep chasing what your goal is. Don't listen to people that are trying to make you quit and also have a good mindset about yourself. Always look ahead and never back.

Code5photos/IG Luis & Araceli Ortega

MG: People say you’re an even better person off the field. Who or what keeps you grounded while all this attention is coming your way?

AO: My family because they always had told me to just be kind and nice to other people. Even if they are not to you, they have told me to always be kind no matter what. And also to show them respect. When you respect someone, they will respect you too.

MG: Being a Hispanic athlete representation matters and means everything what does it mean to represent our culture every time you step on the field?

AO: What it means to represent our culture every time I step on the field is showing where your parents came from and representing every Latino that has immigrated here. But especially my parents since they immigrated here. Every time I step on the field, I represent them because they gave me a life after they immigrated here in the US.

MG: When all is said and done what type of legacy do you hope you leave behind?

AO: The type of legacy I hope I leave behind is being kind to everybody and also being supportive to other people.