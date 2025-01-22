High School

Bill Belichick lands one of nation's fastest playmakers in De La Salle's Jaden Jefferson

Junior cornerback and running back, who finished fourth in California state 100-meter dash as a sophomore, commits to Tar Heels

Mitch Stephens

Jaden Jefferson, who finished fourth in the state 100-meter dash (10.40 seconds), scored on a 43-touchdown run in the third quarter during De La Salle's 39-10 win over Serra on Sept. 6, 2024 at Owen Owens Field. Jefferson committed to North Carolina and first-year coach Bill Belichick on Tuesday.
Jaden Jefferson, who finished fourth in the state 100-meter dash (10.40 seconds), scored on a 43-touchdown run in the third quarter during De La Salle's 39-10 win over Serra on Sept. 6, 2024 at Owen Owens Field. Jefferson committed to North Carolina and first-year coach Bill Belichick on Tuesday. / Photo: Dennis Lee

There's no substitute for speed , and evidently for speedy De La Salle High School cornerback and running back Jaden Jefferson there's no alternative to winning.

Jefferson announced on Twitter Tuesday night that he's committed to the sport's winningest coach Bill Belichick at the University of North Carolina.

Belickick won a record six Super Bowls with the Patriots and two more as a defensive coordinator with the New York Giants before behing named North Carolina's head coach on Dec. 11.

The 5-foot-9, 160-pounder is one of the more explosive playmakers in Northern California, utlizing 10.40-second speed in the 100-meter dash. He ran that wind-aided time as a sophomore in the state-meet trials last May before finishing fourth at state in 10.49 in the finals.

During his second year as a starting cornerback, Jefferson earned All-Bay Area honors first team by the San Francisco Chronicle. In 12 games he had 27 tackles with no interceptions with one caused fumble. On offense in a crowded backfield, he rushed just 30 times for 344 yards (11.5 yards per carry) and four touchdowns.

De La Salle High School: Concord, California
Despite his lack of size, De La Salle CB/RB Jaden Jefferson is hard to bring down. The 2026 recruit committed to North Carolina and coach Bill Belichick on Tuesday night. / Photo: Dennis Lee

He was especially effective as a returner with seven kickoff returns for 280 yards and two touchdowns. Jefferson was a receiver as a sophomore and added a TD reception in 2024.

He comes from one of the country's most famous programs that once won a national record 151 straight games (1992 to 2004) and has a California-record seven state titles.

"Hes not just a speed guy, he's a hungry, instinctive football player," said De La Salle coach Justin Alumbaugh said. "He hits and plays very hard. Whoever gets him is going to be very pleased."

Said Jefferson in the fall: "It's more of a heart thing. I'm a speedster but I'll let them know I can hit somebody. I'm powerful too. I just use speed."

According to 247Sports, Jefferson is the third California defensive back from the Class of 2026 to commit to North Carolina joining Gardena Serra's Marcellous Ryan and Rancho Cucamonga's Justin Lewis.

Jefferson said during the fall he had no preference of where he went to college, whether on the West Coast or East Coast. At the time, he wasn't centered then on a conference or coach either.

"I just want to go somewhere where I can play," he said.

And evidently with Belichick as coach, he wants to win also.

Published |Modified
Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

Home/California