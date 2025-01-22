Bill Belichick lands one of nation's fastest playmakers in De La Salle's Jaden Jefferson
There's no substitute for speed , and evidently for speedy De La Salle High School cornerback and running back Jaden Jefferson there's no alternative to winning.
Jefferson announced on Twitter Tuesday night that he's committed to the sport's winningest coach Bill Belichick at the University of North Carolina.
Belickick won a record six Super Bowls with the Patriots and two more as a defensive coordinator with the New York Giants before behing named North Carolina's head coach on Dec. 11.
The 5-foot-9, 160-pounder is one of the more explosive playmakers in Northern California, utlizing 10.40-second speed in the 100-meter dash. He ran that wind-aided time as a sophomore in the state-meet trials last May before finishing fourth at state in 10.49 in the finals.
During his second year as a starting cornerback, Jefferson earned All-Bay Area honors first team by the San Francisco Chronicle. In 12 games he had 27 tackles with no interceptions with one caused fumble. On offense in a crowded backfield, he rushed just 30 times for 344 yards (11.5 yards per carry) and four touchdowns.
He was especially effective as a returner with seven kickoff returns for 280 yards and two touchdowns. Jefferson was a receiver as a sophomore and added a TD reception in 2024.
He comes from one of the country's most famous programs that once won a national record 151 straight games (1992 to 2004) and has a California-record seven state titles.
"Hes not just a speed guy, he's a hungry, instinctive football player," said De La Salle coach Justin Alumbaugh said. "He hits and plays very hard. Whoever gets him is going to be very pleased."
Said Jefferson in the fall: "It's more of a heart thing. I'm a speedster but I'll let them know I can hit somebody. I'm powerful too. I just use speed."
According to 247Sports, Jefferson is the third California defensive back from the Class of 2026 to commit to North Carolina joining Gardena Serra's Marcellous Ryan and Rancho Cucamonga's Justin Lewis.
Jefferson said during the fall he had no preference of where he went to college, whether on the West Coast or East Coast. At the time, he wasn't centered then on a conference or coach either.
"I just want to go somewhere where I can play," he said.
And evidently with Belichick as coach, he wants to win also.