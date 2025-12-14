Carson Palmer leads Santa Margarita to CIF State title, is he just getting started?
MISSION VIEJO - Carson Palmer didn't just suddenly drop in from out of the sky. He's known in the football world. In fact, he's arguably one of the few humans on the planet to play the quarterback position at an elite level.
Heisman Trophy winner. No. 1 NFL Draft pick. Three-time Pro Bowl selection. 46,000 career passing yards ...
It doesn't necessarily mean someone with that resume can parachute into the most competitive high school football scene in America and shake things up, right?
Palmer did.
In his first year at the helm, Palmer led Santa Margarita to win a Trinity League title, a CIF Southern Section Division 1 plaque, and capped an 11-3 season with a state championship.
"This team is never afraid to fail, they love to compete, and they love working together," Palmer said after the game. "It's been an incredible year."
The Eagles thumped De La Salle 47-13 to win the CIF State Open Division crown at Saddleback College Saturday night. Trent Mosley provided fireworks yet again with 11 catches for 183 yards and three touchdowns (including a rushing touchdown).
"He's the best player in the country," Palmer said of Mosley.
- FULL PHOTO GALLERY: Santa Margarita vs. De La Salle
Quarterback Trace Johnson tossed for 247 yards and four TDs on 17-of-20 passing. Leki Holani had 10 tackles with two sacks.
"This team is special. I couldn't have done it without them," Mosley, a USC commit said. "This year is the most fun I've ever had."
Here's the scary part: Palmer and company might just be getting started. Does Santa Margarita 'winning everything' provide a sign of what's to come? Is this the sign of a power shift in prep football in the Southland?
Defensive coordinator Steve Fifita told the LA Times he's returning to coach next season, and its no secret that he's connected to one of the best pop warner programs in Orange County, the OC Buckeyes.
Palmer says he intends on sticking around for a bit. He said so earlier this season on FATTAL FACTOR when co-host Aram Tolegian asked Palmer how long he plans on doing it,
"I've got a 5th grader in the other room that just started doing QB drills with me," Palmer said laughing. "I'd love to coach him, but I don't know. As long as you have good kids and good parents, help and staff — I think you can do anything as long as you want."
Palmer's prowess and winning ways will certainly attract transfers. Incoming freshmen that used to dream of going to Mater Dei or St. John Bosco, might be thinking twice about those landing places. Maybe, Santa Margarita's success has forged a dispersion of incoming talent in the Trinity League.
At the end of the day, isn't winning the best recruiting tool of all?
KEY RETURNERS FOR 2026
Yes, Santa Margarita loses a lot, specifically WR Trent Mosley, LB Dash Fifita, LB Leki Holani and DL Simote Katoanga. But the Eagles return their top rusher in sophomore Jaion Smith. The team's second and third-best wideouts are sophomore Ryan Clark and junior Luke Gazzaniga — they come back.
The defense will return one of California's top disruptors in defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade, defensive back Caron Williams and edge rusher Tonga Uhila.
A RECAP OF UNEXPECTED ACCOMPLISHMENTS
When Palmer lifted the CIF-SS Division 1 plaque at the championship podium in the Rose Bowl, it was the first time a program not named St. John Bosco or Mater Dei lifted the Southern Section's top division trophy since Corona Centennial did it in 2015.
Santa Margarita beat Mater Dei, beat Corona Centennial (twice), was gifted a nonchalant semifinal after Orange Lutheran stunned St. John Bosco in the opening round of the playoffs — and now as if the story couldn't be any better — the Eagles roll De La Salle, the most storied high school football program in America.
Anyone that thought he'd do what he did this fall would be lying.
That said, it's not even been 24 hours since Palmer accepted the CIF State Open Division trophy, and everyone is already asking: is what he did an anomaly or can he do it again?
FULL INTERVIEW WITH CARSON PALMER
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: