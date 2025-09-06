High School

California (CIF) High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 6, 2025

Get CIF live updates and final scores as the 2025 California high school football season continues on September 6, 2025

There are 41 games scheduled across California on Saturday, September 6, including 4 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our California High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups on Friday include No. 8 De la Salle vs Serra, and No. 4 Sierra Canyon hosts Punahou.

California High School Football Games To Watch - September 6, 2025

Four ranked matchups highlight Week 2 of California high school football this Saturday, setting the stage for an exciting weekend of CIF football.

﻿CIF Central Coast Section High School Football Schedule - September 6﻿

There are 13 Central Coast Section high school football games in California on Saturday. The first game, Pajaro Valley vs St. Francis, starts at 12:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.﻿

﻿﻿View full Central Coast Section scoreboard﻿﻿

CIF North Coast Section High School Football Schedule - September 6

There are 12 Central Coast Section high school football games in California on Saturday, highlighted by De la Salle vs Serra at 2:00 PM. You can follow every game on our North Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.﻿

﻿View full North Coast Section scoreboard﻿

﻿﻿﻿﻿CIF Southern Section High School Football Schedule - September 6

There are 8 Southern Section high school football games in California on Saturday, highlighted by Punahou vs Sierra Canyon at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Southern Section High School Football Scoreboard.﻿

﻿﻿﻿﻿View full Southern Section scoreboard﻿﻿

