California (CIF) High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 6, 2025
There are 41 games scheduled across California on Saturday, September 6, including 4 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our California High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Friday include No. 8 De la Salle vs Serra, and No. 4 Sierra Canyon hosts Punahou.
California High School Football Games To Watch - September 6, 2025
Four ranked matchups highlight Week 2 of California high school football this Saturday, setting the stage for an exciting weekend of CIF football.
CIF Central Coast Section High School Football Schedule - September 6
There are 13 Central Coast Section high school football games in California on Saturday. The first game, Pajaro Valley vs St. Francis, starts at 12:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Central Coast Section scoreboard
CIF North Coast Section High School Football Schedule - September 6
There are 12 Central Coast Section high school football games in California on Saturday, highlighted by De la Salle vs Serra at 2:00 PM. You can follow every game on our North Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.
View full North Coast Section scoreboard
CIF Southern Section High School Football Schedule - September 6
There are 8 Southern Section high school football games in California on Saturday, highlighted by Punahou vs Sierra Canyon at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Southern Section High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Southern Section scoreboard
