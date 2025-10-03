California Girls High School Volleyball Top 20 State Rankings - Oct. 3, 2025
Tournaments are nearly over for the California girls high school volleyball regular season. For the most part, teams are now focusing on league titles and glancing ahead to the playoffs.
The Nike Tournament of Champions event in Phoenix was one of the last big tourneys, with Mater Dei-Santa Ana dumping Marymount-Los Angeles 25-20, 25-15 in the final on September 27. Layli Ostovar led the Monarchs with six kills and seven digs. Marymount won the Durango Invitational back on September 20 with a three-set victory over Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth but MDHS dealt them a blow in the Phoenix finale.
League play offers up thrilling rivalry matches between neighbors. In the Bay League, Mira Costa-Manhattan Beach shocked Redondo Union-Redondo Beach 26-24, 25-10, 29-27 to maintain its 41-game league unbeaten streak. Mustang Audrey Flanagan was unstoppable with an amazing 22 kills in just three sets, and she delivered with a .348 attack percentage.
Up north, Archbishop Mitty-San Jose swept St. Francis-Mountain View. Over in the Central Valley, the Tri-River League is a fierce fight as usual. Clovis took over the driver’s seat with a four-set win over Buchanan-Clovis. The Cougars enjoyed 20 kills from Lyla Rose, eleventh in California with 292 kills for the season. Clovis West-Fresno is also in the mix.
High School On SI California Top 20 Girls Volleyball Rankings
(records through September 28)
1. Sierra Canyon (Southern Section, 24-3, No. 1 last rating)
Trailblazers beat Harvard-Westlake-Studio City 25-17, 25-14, 25-18. Kendall Omoruyi belted 12 kills with a .562 attack percentage. Eva Jeffries and McKenna McIntosh each added nine kills.
2. Mater Dei (SS, 24-4, was No. 2)
Monarchs dumped Orange Lutheran-Orange 25-18, 25-19, 25-16. In Phoenix, they topped Bishop Gorman-Las Vegas on the way to the final, where they beat Marymount decisively. Mater Dei, with a premium attack in Layli Ostovar and Westley Matavao, has served notice to the Southern Section that they want to recapture the CIF State Open Division title they won in 2023 but saw Cathedral Catholic-San Diego take in 2024.
3. Marymount (SS, 31-3, was No. 3)
Sailors have Durango title in their pocket and a Nike TOC runner-up finish. Marymount is led by Washington-commit Samantha Destler, Northwestern-bound Makenna Barnes and Georgetown-bound Olivia Penske.
4. Torrey Pines (San Diego Section, 20-4, was No. 5)
Finley Krystkowiak and the Falcons are rolling through the Coastal (NCC) league. TPHS owns two wins over SDS neighbor Cathedral Catholic and could meet the Dons in the SDS Section title match next month.
5. Redondo Union (SS, 20-5, was No. 4)
Sea Hawks, led by Cal-bound Abby Zimmerman, have penciled in October 14 for revenge at home against rival Mira Costa. RU features sisters Addi Junk and Avery Junk, who led Redondo to the CIF Southern Section beach title and won the beach individual championship. Addi is headed to Florida State and Avery to Washington.
6. Mira Costa (SS, 11-7, was No. 7)
Mustangs fought off four set points in the third set to get the sweep over Redondo. Mustangs have won the last eight best-of-five matches with Redondo, though the Sea Hawks have taken the last three tournament best-of-three face-offs.
7. Archbishop Mitty-San Jose (Central Coast Section, 14-2, was No. 6)
The Monarchs were impressive in Phoenix, only losing a tight one to Redondo, with RU prevailing 25-23, 22-25, 29-27. Mitty also had a fine performance in dumping Cornerstone Christian-San Antonio in a two-set sweep. Monarchs are led by Minnesota-bound Makenna Crosson and sophomore Chayse Courtney.
8. Marin Catholic-Kentfield (North Coast Section, 13-3, was No. 10)
Solid performance in Phoenix for the Wildcats. Nice wins over St. Francis, Skutt Catholic-Omaha NE and Lone Peak-Highland UT. Loss came against Casteel-Queen Creek AZ by just 27-25, 25-23.
9. Cathedral Catholic (SDS, 12-6, was No. 8)
Quiet week for the Dons, as they regroup after Durango losses to Assumption-Louisville KY, Skyview-Nampa ID and Mira Costa.
10. Rocklin (San Joaquin Section, 19-3, was No. 11)
The Thunder are rolling through the competitive Sierra Foothill League at 6-0. Rocklin looks like the best team in the San Joaquin Section and is tournament-tested.
11. Harvard-Westlake (SS, 18-5, was No. 9)
Wolverines lost 25-17, 25-14, 25-18 to Sierra Canyon.
12. Los Alamitos (SS, 24-8, was No. 12)
Los Al leads the Sunset-Surf League at 8-0 but the Griffins picked up defeats in Phoenix, including 2-0 to Corner Canyon-Draper UT, Newport Harbor-Newport Beach and Rocklin.
13. Temecula Valley-Temecula (SS, 14-2, was No. 13)
The Golden Bears are rolling through the Southwestern League behind Savannah Sheridan with 197 kills and Anaya Francois with 171 kills.
14. San Juan Hills-San Juan Capistrano (SS, 15-5, was No. 15)
Quiet week for the Stallions, who have a 10-game winning streak.
15. Thousand Oaks (SS, 23-1, was No. 19)
Lancers and Oaks Christian-Westlake Village both have their eyes on their Marmonte League showdown at TO on October 9. Lancers won the first match on the road with a 26-24 fifth set.
16. Clovis (Central Section, 24-4, was No. 20)
Big win over Buchanan avenged three-set tournament loss back on August 23. Clovis’ ledger incudes a five-set win at San Luis Obispo and a three-set tourney loss to the same Tigers team.
17. Buchanan-Clovis (CS, 24-4, was No. 17)
Buchanan grabbed a fantastic five-set road win at St. Francis. In Tri-River League play, the Bears lost to neighbor Clovis, with Clovis winning 25-20, 25-16, 14-25, 25-19. Keira Nelson had 10 kills in the losing effort.
18. St. Ignatius-San Francisco (CCS, 13-6, was Not Ranked)
Wildcats had a great week. On Tuesday, they defeated city rival Sacred Heart Cathedral 26-28, 25-19, 25-16, 21-25, 15-5 to win the Bruce Mahoney Trophy. On Thursday, they traveled south and shocked St. Francis in four sets, winning 25-19, 25-20, 24-26, 25-22.
19. San Luis Obispo (CS, 23-3, was Not Ranked)
Under-the-radar SLO owns a four-set win over Buchanan, a 2-0 tourney victory over Oaks Christian and a split of two matches with Clovis.
20. Newport Harbor (SS, 21-8, was No. 14)
Nice win over Los Al in tournament but lost in league to the rival Griffins. Sailors also fell in tournament play to St. Francis.
