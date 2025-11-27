Final 2025 High School on SI Top 25 Girls Volleyball National Rankings
Make it back-to-back state and national high school volleyball championships for the Byron Nelson Bobcats (Trophy Club, Texas).
Back-to-back National Championships for Byron Nelson
Byron Nelson closed the 2025 season with an impressive 3-0 sweep of Pearland Dawson to repeat as Class 6A, Division 1 state champions. The Bobcats finished with an impressive 42-0 record, extending their win streak to 78 matches dating to last season – numbers that cemented them as national champions for High School on SI for the second straight year.
It was a stunning feat by Byron Nelson, which lost 10 seniors from last year’s team but never missed a beat this season with the likes of senior outside hitters Kylie Kleckner and Ashlyn Seay and junior setter Sophee Peterson, to name just a few stars.
Byron Nelson edged out another unbeaten school – Carroll High (Fort Wayne, Ind., 37-0) – for the top spot. The Chargers won the Class 4A state title earlier this month.
Also winning state titles last week were No. 4 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), No. 9 Harrisburg (S.D.), No. 16 Mercy (Farmington, Mich.), No. 18 Southlake Carroll (Texas), and No. 19 Highland Park (Dallas). Mercy moved back into the Top 25 after Rockford was stunned in the semifinals.
Making the rankings in the final week was No. 25 Northwest High (Waukee, Iowa).
The rankings include teams affiliated with state high school athletic associations in the state they compete in or those allowed to play affiliate high schools in their home state and beyond.
Find the complete breakdown of the High School on SI Top 25 Girls Volleyball National Rankings below.
The rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the nation. Reach Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com
Final 2025 High School on SI Top 25 Girls Volleyball National Rankings
1. Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas) (42-0)
Last week: 1
The unbeaten Bobcats won their second consecutive 2025 UIL Texas Volleyball Class 6A, Division 1 state championship with a 3-0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-19) sweep of Dawson. Byron Nelson got 21 kills and 17 digs from MVP Kleckner, a Washington commit; 11 kills from Seay, a Rice commit; and 35 assists from Peterson, a Texas A&M commit and one of the best setters in the nation.
Also, for the Bobcats, junior Libero Savannah Sterna recorded 14 digs, and Mallory McMahon, four blocks.
2. Carroll (Fort Wayne, Ind.) (37-0)
Last week: 2
The Chargers earlier this month swept Plainfield, 3-0, to win the 2025 IHSAA Class 4A state championship and finish the season undefeated.
3. Xavier College Prep (Phoenix) (35-2)
Last week: 3
The Gators repeated as AIA Class 6A state champs by sweeping Corona del Sol, 3-0. In the final, XCP junior outside hitter Tessa Larkin had 19 kills; freshman outside hitter Sahmone Wadsworth, 11 kills; senior setter/outside hitter Vivian Hickman, three aces and 11 assists; senior Libero Mattea Saunders, 27 digs; and senior setter Selah O’Connor, 13 digs and 26 assists.
4. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) (35-5)
Last week: 4
The Monarchs defeated Rocklin, 3-0 (25-13, 25-22, 25-18), to win their second 2025 CIF State Girls Volleyball Championship in three years. It was Mater Dei’s third overall championship. Layli Ostovar, a USC signee, had 31 kills; and Sam Capinpin, a Cal State Bakersfield commit, 43 assists.
5. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (41-4)
Last week: 5
The Trailblazers earlier this month fell to Mater Dei, 3-1, in the regional finals of the 2025 CIF State Girls Volleyball Championships to conclude their season.
6. Assumption (Louisville) (40-4)
Last week: 6
The Rockets earlier this month defeated Notre Dame Academy, 3-2, to win their third consecutive 2025 Kentucky High School Volleyball championship.
7. Calvary Christian (Clearwater) (31-1)
Last week: 7
The Warriors earlier this month finished their season with a 3-0 sweep of Lake Highland Prep (Orlando) to win the Class 3A state championship.
8. Winter Park (Fla.) (31-1)
Last week: 8
The Wildcats earlier this month defeated Tampa Plant, 3-1, to win their second consecutive Class 7A state championship. It marked the third straight year that Winter Park faced Plant for the championship.
9. Harrisburg (S.D.) (32-2)
Last week: 10
The Tigers last week won their fourth consecutive SDHSAA Class AA championship with 3-0 sweeps of Mitchell, Watertown, and O’Gorman (Sioux Falls). Leading Harrisburg in the title match were senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Gabi Zachariasen, 14 kills, three aces; freshman outside hitter Julia Masselink, 12 kills; junior middle blocker/outside hitter Bergen Stiff, four blocks; senior Libero/defensive specialist Lindsay Langner, 18 digs; and sophomore setter Josalyn Samuels, 32 assists.
10. Torrey Pines (San Diego) (38-5)
Last week: 9
The Falcons earlier this month fell to Mater Dei, 3-1, in the regional semifinals of the 2025 CIF State Girls Volleyball Championships, ending their season.
11. Marist (Chicago) (36-5)
Last week: 11
The Redhawks earlier this month repeated as IHSA Class 4A state champs by defeating rival Benet Academy, 2-0, in the final.
12. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio) (31-4)
Last week: 12
The independent Texas power concluded its season. Leading the Warriors this year were sophomore outside hitter Claire Bolten, 252 kills; sophomore setter/outside hitter Sydney Whisenton, 206 kills, 194 digs and 524 assists; junior defensive specialist Jocelyn Chambliss, 41 aces and 183 digs; senior middle blocker Cayleigh Cervenka, 60 blocks; and junior setter Vanessa Perez, 288 assists.
13. Benet Academy (Lisle, Illinois) (39-3)
Last week: 13
The Redwings earlier this month fell to rival Marist, 2-0, in the finals of the 2025 IHSA High School Girls Volleyball playoffs, ending their season.
14. Seton High (Cincinnati) (28-0)
Last week: 16
The Saints earlier this month finished their season unbeaten by sweeping Mentor, 3-0, to win the 2025 OHSAA Girls Volleyball Division I State Championship.
15. Lafayette (Wildwood, Mo.) (40-1)
Last week: 17
The Lancers earlier this month defeated Lee’s Summit North, 3-1, to win the 2025 Missouri High School Girls Volleyball Class 5 championship.
16. Mercy (Farmington Hills, Mich.) (43-5-2)
Last week: Not ranked
The Marlins upset Rockford, 3-2, and then beat Bloomfield Hills, 3-1, to win the 2025 Michigan High School Girls Volleyball Division 1 championship. In the final, Mercy junior outside hitter Kate Kalczynski had 16 kills and 10 digs; senior middle blocker/outside hitter Ella Andrews, 14 kills and seven blocks; senior middle blocker/outside hitter Cree Hollier, 10 kills; freshman setter Kaelyn Easton, 41 assists, four aces and 10 digs; sophomore middle blocker/opposite McKenzie Andrews, seven blocks; and senior outside hitter Maya Zarow, 20 digs.
17. Rockford (Mich.) (46-2-1)
Last week: 18
The Rams were upset by Bloomfield Hills, 3-2, in the state semifinals of the 2025 Michigan High School Girls Volleyball Division 1 championships.
18. Southlake Carroll (Texas) (35-5)
Last week: 19
The Dragons rallied past Austin, 3-2 (27-25, 16-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-10), to win the 2025 UIL Texas Volleyball Class 6A D2 state championship – their first title. Senior middle blocker Kinsley Young recorded 22 kills; senior setter Emma Eyster, 31 assists and 11 digs; senior outside hitter Layla Austin, 17 digs and 17 kills; and freshman defensive specialist Collins Alonzo, 20 digs.
19. Highland Park (Dallas) (43-8)
Last week: 20
The Scots swept A&M Consolidated (College Station), 3-0, to win the 2025 UIL Texas Volleyball 5A D1 state championship – their first title. Sophomore opposite Sarah Floyd had 14 kills; junior outside hitter Allie Hudgins, 11 kills; senior Libero Gigi Whann, three aces and 18 digs; and junior setter Anna Lee, 38 assists and 10 digs.
20. Roncalli (Indianapolis) (33-5)
Last week: 22
The Royals earlier this month defeated Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, 3-0, to win the 2025 IHSAA Class 3A state championship.
21. McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Ala.) (47-2)
Last week: 24
The Yellow Jackets earlier this month defeated Thompson, 25-20, 29-31, 25-21, 21-17, to win the Class 7A state championship – their fourth consecutive state title. They ended the season with an impressive 41-match win streak.
22. Sunrise Mountain (Peoria, Ariz.) (35-4)
Last week: 23
The Mustangs earlier this month fell to Chaparral, 3-2, in the 2025 AIA State Girls Volleyball Championship match.
23. Marymount (Los Angeles) (38-7)
Last week: 21
The Sailors earlier this month lost to Sierra Canyon, 3-1, in the regional semifinals of the 2025 CIF State Girls Volleyball Championships, ending their season.
24. ‘Iolani (Honolulu) (25-7)
Last week: 25
The Raiders earlier this month swept Kahuku, 3-0, to win the 2025 Hawaii High School Girls Volleyball Division I state championship.
25. Northwest High (Waukee, Iowa) (38-1)
Last week: Not ranked
The Wolves defeated Ankeny Centennial, 3-0 (25-10, 25-21, 25-18), to win the 2025 Iowa Girls Volleyball Class 5A state championship. It was the program’s second state title. Junior Logan Vogt recorded 14 kills, Piper Ladwig had12 kills, and senior Avery Vogt notched 36 assists for Northwest, which finished with a 21-match winning streak.
Dropped out: Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.) (33-4), Alpharetta (Georgia) (38-2).
Honorable Mention:
Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.) (33-4, final)
Alpharetta (Georgia) (38-2, final)
Mother McAuley (Chicago) (34-5, final)
Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wisc.) (44-4, final)
Westfield (Ind.) (26-2, final)
Mansfield (Texas) (44-3, final)
Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, Calif.) (29-8, final)
Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) (29-4, final)
Skyview (Nampa, Idaho) (30-6, final)
Lovett (Atlanta) (42-3, final)
Orangewood Christian School (Maitland, Fla.) (26-5, final)
Allen (Texas) (37-7, final)
James Wood High School (Winchester, Va.) (30-2, final)
Georgetown Day School (Washington, D.C.) (22-1, final)
Argyle (Texas) (38-4, final)
Norris (Firth, Neb.) (38-1, final)
Bishop O’Connell (Arlington, Va.) (22-3, final)
St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) (33-5, final)
Corona del Sol (Tempe, Ariz.) (34-7, final)
Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas) (34-5, final)
Walton (Marietta, Ga.) (28-6, final)
Spring-Ford High (Royersford, Pa.) (30-0, final)
Dawson (Pearland, Texas) (42-5, final)
Austin (Texas) (41-7 final)
Rocklin (Calif.) (37-5, final)
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962