California Girls High School Volleyball Top 20 State Rankings - Sept. 23, 2025
In prep volleyball, the elite seek out the elite. There are high-end matchups every week. This is a major and fresh contrast to college football, where powerhouse teams schedule cupcakes and often avoid blockbuster meetings.
Additionally, there are a handful of super tournaments where California volleyball’s best not only face the best in the state, but also challenge themselves with the top squads from around the country.
This past weekend, Las Vegas hosted one of the most prominent tournaments, the Durango Tournament of Champions. Marymount-Los Angeles won the title with a 21-25, 25-15, 25-12 victory over Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth. The Sailors prevailed behind the setting of Olivia Penske, tournament MVP Sammy Destler at outside hitter and Makenna Barnes at opposite.
Ratings below still have the Trailblazers on top rather than Marymount because of Sierra Canyon’s full body of work, which includes big victories over other top schools.
This year, there is no dominant generational team, as has often been the case in recent years. Nearly everyone has some big wins mixed with defeats. Any of a dozen schools could do damage in the playoffs and win a CIF State title. Enjoy the race to the November playoffs.
California Girls High School Volleyball Top 20 State Rankings - Sept. 23, 2025
1. Sierra Canyon (Southern Section, 22-3)
Six nice wins in Vegas before the Trailblazers dropped the final. All-Tournament team recognition went to setter Lucky Fasavalu, outside hitter McKenna McIntosh and libero Madeleine Zaragoza. Sierra Canyon’s high rating is based on four-set non-tourney wins over Redondo Union-Redondo Beach, Torrey Pines-San Diego and Cathedral Catholic-San Diego.
2. Mater Dei-Santa Ana (SS, 15-4)
Monarchs finished third in Vegas, falling to Marymount in the semifinals, where the Sailors beat them 21-25, 25-19, 25-18. Hitters Layli Ostovar and Westley Matavao were awarded spots on the All-Tournament team. MD holds its high ranking due to earlier wins over Mira Costa-Manhattan Beach 3-1 and Torrey Pines 3-0, along with reaching the final of the Nike TOC Southeast tourney.
3. Marymount (SS, 24-2)
Sailors beat Redondo 2-0, Mater Dei 2-1 and Sierra Canyon 2-1 to win the Durango title. Earlier matches include a nice 3-0 sweep of Harvard-Westlake-Studio City, along with a 3-1 loss to Redondo and a puzzling 3-0 defeat to Harrisburg-South Dakota.
4. Redondo Union (SS, 16-4)
Sea Hawks play everybody and usually win. RU owns victories over Mira Costa 2-1, Sierra Canyon 2-0, Marymount 3-1, Mater Dei 3-2 and Archbishop Mitty-San Jose 2-1. Losses on the ledger are to Sierra Canyon 3-1, Los Alamitos 3-2 and the aforementioned Sailors 2-0. RU, led by Cal-bound Abby Zimmerman, tied for fifth in Vegas.
5. Torrey Pines (San Diego Section, 17-4)
Led by All-World 6-foot-4 hitter Finley Krystkowiak, the Falcons tied for fifth at Durango. Earlier, TPHS won Volleypalooza in Texas, topping neighbor Cathedral Catholic in the final. They own two big wins over the Dons by 2-1 and 3-0 but have lost to Mira Costa 3-2, Sierra Canyon 3-1 and Mater Dei 3-0.
6. Archbishop Mitty-San Jose (Central Coast Section, 13-2)
The Monarchs are not missing a beat under new coach Jake Spain. Mitty is currently the class of NorCal with 3-0 sweeps of Branson-Ross, Marin Catholic-Kentfield and rival St. Francis-Mountain View. Mitty also showed well in Vegas, edged by Redondo 25-23, 22-25, 29-27 and then losing a Silver semi to Cornerstone Christian-San Antonio Texas 2-0.
7. Mira Costa (SS, 11-7)
Who haven’t they played? The perennial power Mustangs are headlined by two pins in Wisconsin-bound Audrey Flanagan and Stanford commit Simone Roslon, along with USC-bound setter Milly McGee. Costa finished fifth in Silver at Durango, and their season record includes wins over Cornerstone Christian 2-1, Torrey Pines 3-2, Harvard-Westlake 3-0 and Cathedral Catholic 2-0. Losses have included a 2-1 tumble to Redondo, a 3-2 loss to Marymount and a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Mater Dei. Nothing there to be ashamed of.
8. Cathedral Catholic (SDS, 11-6)
The CIF State Open Division champs are in the mix, though a step back of the elite for now. Dons, led by outside hitter Madyson McCarthy and with CIF State titles in 2022 and 2024, finished seventh in Silver in Vegas. Their ledger includes losses to Torrey Pines by 2-1 and 3-0, along with defeats to Sierra Canyon 3-1 and Mira Costa 2-0.
9. Harvard-Westlake (SS, 18-4)
Wolverines have a lot of good wins but no great ones and fell to Marymount 3-0 and to Mira Costa 3-0.
10. Marin Catholic (North Coast Section, 12-3)
Wildcats may be the top team in the NCS. They lost 3-0 to the Mitty Monarchs but have twice beaten West Catholic Athletic League power St. Francis.
11. Rocklin (San Joaquin Section, 17-3)
The Thunder started 15-0 but found Durango competition much harder. In Vegas, they dropped three, including a 2-0 loss to St. Francis, but rebounded to knock off Los Alamitos 2-1.
12. Los Alamitos (SS, 21-8)
Griffins have played a fierce schedule. Biggest win was a five-set decision over Redondo, with a 16-14 fifth set. They also beat Newport Harbor-Newport Beach in five but lost a tourney match to them 2-0. Defeats were also to Sierra Canyon 2-0 and to Mater Dei 3-0.
13. Temecula Valley-Temecula (SS, 12-2)
The Golden Bears, led by Savannah Sheridan, look strong against reasonable competition. Losses are to San Juan Hills-San Juan Capistrano 2-1 and Santa Margarita-Rancho Santa Margarita 2-0.
14. Newport Harbor (SS, 19-7)
Sailors have played nearly everyone. They have two wins over San Juan Hills and two over San Clemente, along with a 2-0 win over Los Alamitos. Ledger losses include Los Al 3-2, Santa Margarita 2-1, JSerra Catholic-San Juan Capistrano 2-1, San Clemente 2-0 and St. Francis 2-0.
15. San Juan Hills (SS, 14-5)
Stallions started just 5-5 but have won last nine in a row. Win streak includes victories over Santa Margarita 2-0 and 3-2, Temecula Valley 2-1, San Clemente 2-1 and JSerra 2-0.
16. St. Francis (CCS, 7-5)
Young Lancers on the rebuild. They lost early in the season to Marin Catholic, Branson and Mitty. In Vegas, they took the first set off Sierra Canyon 25-17 before falling in three. Lancers then lost to Marin Catholic, beat Rocklin two straight and edged Newport Harbor 25-21, 25-23.
17. Buchanan-Clovis (Central Section, 20-2)
Bears, led by sophomore Keira Nelson, and Clovis are the current leaders in the ultra-competitive Tri-River League, though Clovis West-Fresno may also have a say in matters.
18. La Jolla Country Day-La Jolla (SDS, 18-2)
Sophomore Tatum Epstein leads the Torreys with 209 kills. LJCD has played well against fairly good competition but no powerhouses.
19. Thousand Oaks (SS, 22-1)
Lancers beat rival Oaks Christian-Westlake Village in five sets in the match of the year. TO won 19-25, 25-17, 15-25, 25-18, 26-24. Note that the last set was “first to 15, win by two.”
20. Clovis (CS, 24-2)
Cougars, paced by junior Lyla Rose with 272 kills, look to get revenge on Buchanan in this week’s rematch.
Got comments, questions or opinions? Email gordon.kass@gmail.com