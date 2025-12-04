High School on SI 2025 All-American Volleyball Teams
To say that high school volleyball players were a big hit this season is an understatement.
From one corner of the country to the other, athletes showcased their skills in eye-popping fashion – a big reason why the U.S. ranks among the best in the world for volleyball talent.
We examined a trove of statistics, national standings and state playoff finishes to form the 2025 High School on SI All-American Volleyball Teams. The teams are composed of players from eight states. Many will go on to major college programs and continue their volleyball journey.
Without further ado, here are the First and Second Team selections:
FIRST TEAM
MVP: Sophee Peterson, S, Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas)
The talented junior added to her long list of accomplishments by leading the Bobcats to back-to-back Class 6A D1 state and national championships and a perfect 42-0 record. An exceptional all-around player, the Texas A&M commit recorded 161 kills, 44 aces, 70 blocks, 274 digs, and a whopping 1,459 assists.
Westley Matavao, OH, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Ultra-talented junior and UCLA commit recorded 405 kills, 37 aces, 33 blocks, 186 digs, and 423 serve receptions to lead the Monarchs to a 35-5 record, the CIF State Open championship and a No. 4 national ranking by High School on SI.
Tessa Larkin, OH, Xavier College Prep (Phoenix)
The Minnesota commit had a stellar season for the Gators, recording 419 kills, 39 aces, 71 blocks, 248 digs, and 433 serve receptions. Her efforts helped XCP capture the 2025 AIA Conference 6A state championship and finish with a No. 3 ranking by High School on SI.
Lynney Tarnow, MB, Benet Academy (Lisle, Ill.)
Towering 6-5 Wisconsin commit recorded 227 kills, 22 aces, 15 assists, 55 digs and 40 blocks in leading the Redwings to a 39-3 record and a Class 4A state runner-up finish.
Nadi’ya Shelby, RS, Friendswood (Texas)
Star senior and Florida signee made 509 kills, 45 aces, 57 blocks, 207 digs, and 398 serve receptions to steer the Mustangs to a 37-10 record and the state semifinals of the 2025 UIL Class 5A D2 championships.
Emily Keiran, LIB, Assumption (Louisville)
Super senior and Auburn commit recorded 47 aces, 445 digs and 321 serve receptions to lead the longtime power Rockets to another Kentucky state championship.
SECOND TEAM
Gabi Zachariasen, OH, Harrisburg (S.D.)
The South Dakota commit and two-time South Dakota Player of the Year powered the Tigers to a 35-2 record and the Class AA state championship with 523 kills, 81 aces, 40 blocks, 215 digs, and 229 serve receptions.
Kayla Nwabueze, OH/MH, Bloomfield Hills (Mich.)
Dynamic senior and Harvard commit recorded 751 kills, 56 aces, 43 blocks, 358 digs, 48 assists, and 356 serve receptions. Her efforts helped guide the Black Hawks to a runner-up finish in the Michigan Division 1 State Championships.
Kendall Omoruyi, MB, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)
The 6-foot-4 junior and Nebraska commit is an enormous talent, recording 291 kills and 102 blocks to lead the Trailblazers to a 41-4 record and the regional finals of the CIF State Open Championships.
Lydia Chinchar, OPP/OH, Carrollwood Day School (Tampa)
Talented junior and Kansas State commit has been on a lot of people’s radar since she first stepped onto the court as a freshman and marched the Patriots to the Class 3A state title. She recorded 482 kills, 45 aces, 28 blocks, 270 digs, 41 assists, and 271 serve receptions this season to lead CDS to a 20-7 record and the Class 2A regional semifinals.
Anna Lee, S, Highland Park (Dallas)
Only a junior, she recorded 57 aces, 392 digs and a whopping 1,428 assists to guide the Scots to the 2025 UIL Texas Class 5A D1 title.
Elayna Davidson, LIB/DS, Marist (Chicago)
Senior went out in style, leading the RedHawks to the Class 4A state championship. The Maryland commit recorded 401 digs, 125 assists and 38 aces.
