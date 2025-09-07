High School

California high school football final scores, results — September 6, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

Rene Morales

The 2025 California high school football season continued on Saturday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

American Canyon 27, St. Vincent de Paul 21

Archie Williams 32, Encinal 5

Arroyo 48, Washington 14

Balboa 54, Terra Nova 14

Basic 55, Linfield Christian 21

Bishop Manogue 23, Pittsburg 31

Branson 62, Elsie Allen 16

Centennial/Corona 42, Bingham 6

Cloverdale 14, Kennedy 8

De La Salle 26, Serra 0

Fresno Christian 52, Woodside Priory 26

Granite Hills 27, Perry 20

Hesperia Christian 0, Calvin Christian 0

Immanuel Christian 36, Mojave 0

Las Vegas 34, Mayfair 29

Live Oak 56, Ann Sobrato 21

Loyalton 22, Swett 6

Menlo School 42, San Mateo 21

Monterey 42, Seaside 8

North Salinas 27, Soledad 7

Pacific Grove 21, Greenfield 7

Pittsburg 31, Bishop Manogue 23

Poly/Riverside 20, Redlands East Valley 14

Rancho Cotate 27, Redwood 7

Saint Mary's 16, Terra Linda 12

Salesian College Preparatory 21, Moreau Catholic 20

Sierra Canyon 45, Punahou 0

St. Francis 28, Pajaro Valley 8

St. Ignatius 49, Tamalpais 0

Stevenson 49, Livingston 6

Thacher 22, Valley Christian Academy (SM) 14

Washington 55, Skyline 44

Published
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

