California high school football final scores, results — September 6, 2025
The 2025 California high school football season continued on Saturday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
California High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (CIF) - September 6, 2025
California (CIF) high school football final scores, results — September 6, 2025
American Canyon 27, St. Vincent de Paul 21
Archie Williams 32, Encinal 5
Arroyo 48, Washington 14
Balboa 54, Terra Nova 14
Basic 55, Linfield Christian 21
Bishop Manogue 23, Pittsburg 31
Branson 62, Elsie Allen 16
Centennial/Corona 42, Bingham 6
Cloverdale 14, Kennedy 8
De La Salle 26, Serra 0
Fresno Christian 52, Woodside Priory 26
Granite Hills 27, Perry 20
Hesperia Christian 0, Calvin Christian 0
Immanuel Christian 36, Mojave 0
Las Vegas 34, Mayfair 29
Live Oak 56, Ann Sobrato 21
Loyalton 22, Swett 6
Menlo School 42, San Mateo 21
Monterey 42, Seaside 8
North Salinas 27, Soledad 7
Pacific Grove 21, Greenfield 7
Pittsburg 31, Bishop Manogue 23
Poly/Riverside 20, Redlands East Valley 14
Rancho Cotate 27, Redwood 7
Saint Mary's 16, Terra Linda 12
Salesian College Preparatory 21, Moreau Catholic 20
Sierra Canyon 45, Punahou 0
St. Francis 28, Pajaro Valley 8
St. Ignatius 49, Tamalpais 0
Stevenson 49, Livingston 6
Thacher 22, Valley Christian Academy (SM) 14
Washington 55, Skyline 44
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here