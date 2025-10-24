California High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIF) - October 24, 2025
There are 467 games scheduled across California on Friday, October 24, including 21 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our California High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Friday include some of California's top-ranked teams as No. 1 St. John Bosco hosts No. 11 Servite, and No. 4 Santa Margarita takes on No. 15 Orange Lutheran.
California High School Football Games To Watch - October 24, 2025
21 ranked matchups highlight Week 9 of California high school football this Friday, setting the stage for an exciting week of football.
CIF Central Section High School Football Schedule - October 24
There are 55 Central Section high school football games in California on Friday, October 24, 2025. The first game, Farmersville vs Van Alstyne, starts at 5:00 PM.
The game of the week is highlighted by Clovis North vs Clovis West at 7:00 PM. The final game, Taft Union vs Kennedy, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Central Coast Section High School Football Schedule - October 24
There are 31 Central Coast Section high school football games in California on Friday, October 24, 2025. The first game, Hollister vs Soquel, starts at 6:00 PM.
The game of the week is highlighted by Serra vs Archbishop Mitty at 7:00 PM. The final game, Pacific Grove vs King City, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Los Angeles City Section High School Football Schedule - October 24
There are 26 Los Angeles Section high school football games in California on Friday, October 24, 2025. The first game, Jordan vs Los Angeles, starts at 2:00 PM.
The final game, Locke vs Hawkins, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Los Angeles City Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Northern Section High School Football Schedule - October 24
There are 17 Northern Section high school football games in California on Friday, October 24, 2025. The first game, Pleasant Valley vs Foothill, starts at 7:00 PM.
The final game, Modoc vs Mt. Shasta, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Northern Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF North Coast Section High School Football Schedule - October 24
There are 40 North Coast Section high school football games in California on Friday, October 24, 2025. The first game, Redwood vs Justin-Siena, starts at 7:00 PM.
The game of the week is highlighted by De La Salle vs San Ramon Valley at 7:15 PM. You can follow every game on our North Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Schedule - October 24
There are 75 Sac-Joaquin Section high school football games in California on Friday, October 24, 2025. The first game, Valley vs Turlock Christian, starts at 5:00 PM.
The game of the week is highlighted by Jesuit vs Folsom at 7:00 PM. The final game, Liberty Ranch vs Rosemont, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Scoreboard.
CIF San Diego Section High School Football Schedule - October 24
There are 42 San Diego Section high school football games in California on Friday, October 24, 2025. The first game, Sweetwater vs Mater Dei Catholic, starts at 6:30 PM.
The game of the week is highlighted by Cathedral Catholic vs Lincoln at 7:00 PM. The final game, San Marcos vs Torrey Pines, starts at 7:15 PM.
CIF Southern Section High School Football Schedule - October 24
There are 154 Southern Section high school football games in California on Friday, October 24, 2025. The first game, Inglewood vs Palos Verdes, starts at 3:00 PM.
The game of the week is highlighted by St. John Bosco vs Servite at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Southern Section High School Football Scoreboard.
