Carson wins first-ever City Section baseball title at Dodger Stadium
LOS ANGELES - There's a first-time for everything.
Carson High, a well-known athletic power in the Los Angeles City Section in a multitude of sports, won its first City title in baseball Saturday at Dodger Stadium thanks to a 3-1 comeback victory over Marine League rival Banning.
It was Carson's ninth City baseball final appearance. All eight previous appearances spanning from 1965 to 2023, resulted in defeat. But, finally, the Colts broke through.
Carson was trailing 1-0 heading into the seventh inning before Kris Sinclair scampered home from third base to tie the game. It was a bang-bang play that appeared to show Sinclair was tagged in replays, but was called safe by the umpire.
Juno Carrillo then hit a two-RBI single to score Damian Ruvacaba and James Markel to make it 3-1. Carson senior pitcher Anthony Dorado threw a complete game with three strikeouts, allowing six hits and walking none.
Banning took a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning thanks to an RBI from Jared Nakazawa, who was 1 for 2 on the day. AJ Herrera was 2 for 3 for the Pilots, who split the season series with Carson during Marine League play.
Carson won the ultimate rubber match Saturday.
