Sierra Canyon wins Les Schwab Invitational led by Brandon McCoy Jr., Maxi Adams (highlights)
The Sierra Canyon boys basketball team came into the 2025-26 season expected to perform, especially when considering its roster full of high-end transfers.
Brandon McCoy Jr. (from St. John Bosco), Brannon Martinsen (from JSerra), DeLan Grant (from St. Francis), and JJ Sati-Grier (from North Carolina) all transferred to the school in Chatsworth in the off-season. The Trailblazers already boasted 4-star forward Maxi Adams and rising sophomore Jordan Mize.
Put it all together ... The Trailblazers are 12-1 heading into 2026 after winning the Les Schwab Invitational with a 67-60 win over Columbus (FL) in the tournament final at Portland State University Tuesday night.
Brandon McCoy Jr. who dazzled the crowd all week long with his high-flying act of dunks and impressive plays was named tournament MVP. Maxi Adams, a North Carolina commit, was named finals MVP after tallying 21 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Mize added 10 points and four rebounds.
McCoy Jr. had foul trouble in the final, but finished with nine points, four rebounds, four assists and a steal in 18 minutes.
The Trailblazers, currently ranked No. 1 in California and No. 1 in the latest CIF Southern Section rankings, beat Clackamas (OR), Barlow (OR) and Southridge (OR) before taking down Columbus to win the renowned event.
REMATCH AT HOOPHALL
Sierra Canyon will see Columbus again in mid-January at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass. on Martin Luther King Jr. weekend (Jan. 17). The game will be televised live on ESPN's airwaves.
That game is on a Saturday. The Trailblazers will have to make a quick turnaround and be ready for Harvard-Westlake on Jan. 21 at home.
WHAT'S NEXT?
Sierra Canyon will roll into 2026 the favorite to win the Mission League, which is widely known as one of the best high school basketball leagues in the country. Powerhouse programs like Harvard-Westlake (15-2), Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (12-4), Crespi (12-5), Chaminade (17-1), Alemany (12-4), Loyola (7-7) and St. Francis (14-2) await the Trailblazers in January.
The Trailblazers will host St. Francis and Notre Dame on Jan. 7 and 9; play at Loyola and Alemany on Jan. 15 and 17; host Harvard-Westlake and Crespi on Jan. 21 and 24; and finish at home against Chaminade on Jan. 27, respectively.
