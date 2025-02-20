CIF girls basketball playoffs: Open Division juggernauts set for unofficial semifinals (video)
The CIF Southern Section high school girls basketball playoffs resumed Wednesday night with quarterfinals action.
The significance of a quarterfinal victory isn't just moving on, but earning an automatic CIF State playoff berth. The final four teams in each division — those that reach the semifinals — will advance to the state playoffs even if they lose in the semis.
However, all eyes are on the girls Open Division. As projected, the top four seeds are still unbeaten heading into Saturday's final round of pool play. No. 1 Ontario Christian (2-0) will host No. 4 Sierra Canyon (2-0) in Pool A. No. 2 Etiwanda (2-0) will host No. 4 Mater Dei (2-0) in Pool B.
Both games will serve as an unofficial semifinal. Winners will advance to the Open Division final on Saturday March 1 at the Toyota Arena in Ontario.
Ontario Christian is led by Kaleena Smith, the No. 1 sophomore in the country, and Sierra Canyon is led by the No. 1 junior in Jerzy Robinson. Robinson is averaging 32 points per game in Open Division play.
The Etiwanda-Mater Dei game will have three McDonald's All-Americans in it. Etiwanda's Aliyahna Morris and Grace Knox. Mater Dei has Iowa commit Addison Deal.
