Georgia High School Girls Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedule (GHSA) - March 3, 2026
The 2026 Georgia high school girls basketball state championships continue on Tuesday, March 3, with 32 games scheduled in the third round.
High School on SI has brackets from every classification in the Georgia high school girls state playoffs. The championship games begin on March 11.
Class AAAAAA Bracket
Archer vs. Hillgrove - 03/03, 6:00 PM ET
Grayson vs. South Forsyth - 03/03, 6:00 PM ET
Campbell vs. Lowndes - 03/03, 6:00 PM ET
North Paulding vs. Newton - 03/03, 6:00 PM ET
Class AAAAA Bracket
Coffee vs. Woodward Academy - 03/03, 6:00 PM ET
Milton vs. Sequoyah - 03/03, 6:00 PM ET
Bradwell Institute vs. River Ridge - 03/03, 6:00 PM ET
Creekview vs. Loganville - 03/03, 6:00 PM ET
Class AAAA Bracket
Jones County vs. Creekside - 03/03, 6:30 PM ET
Dalton vs. Kell - 03/03, 6:00 PM ET
Cartersville vs. Northview - 03/03, 6:00 PM ET
North Oconee vs. Marist - 03/03, 6:00 PM ET
Class AAA Bracket
Cherokee Bluff vs. Monroe - 03/03, 6:00 PM ET
Sandy Creek vs. Stephenson - 03/03, 6:00 PM ET
Pickens vs. Jenkins - 03/03, 5:30 PM ET
Oconee County vs. Heritage - 03/03, 6:30 PM ET
Class AA Bracket
Hart County vs. Josey - 03/03, 6:00 PM ET
Coahulla Creek vs. Hardaway - 03/03, 6:00 PM ET
Tattnall County vs. Columbia - 03/03, 6:00 PM ET
Murray County vs. Thomson - 03/03, 6:00 PM ET
Class A Division I Bracket
Heard County vs. Putnam County - 03/03 at 6:00 PM EST
Elbert County vs. Vidalia - 03/03 at 6:00 PM EST
East Laurens vs. Bacon County - 03/03 at 6:00 PM EST
Rabun County vs. Thomasville - 03/03 at 5:30 PM EST
Class A Division II Bracket
Wilcox County vs. Brooks County - 03/03 at 6:00 PM EST
Bowdon vs. Macon County - 03/03 at 6:00 PM EST
Metter vs. Terrell County - 03/03 at 5:00 PM EST
Emanuel County Institute vs. Washington-Wilkes - 03/03 at 6:00 PM EST
Class Private
Hebron Christian Academy vs. Whitefield Academy - 03/03 at 6:00 PM EST
St. Francis vs. Christian Heritage - 03/03 at 6:00 PM EST
Galloway vs. Holy Innocents Episcopal - 03/03 at 6:00 PM EST
Athens Academy vs. Greater Atlanta Christian - 03/03 at 5:30 PM EST
