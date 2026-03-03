Georgia High School Girls Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedule (GHSA) - March 3, 2026

High School

Sequoyah takes on Milton on Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m EST in Georgia high school girls third round action.
The 2026 Georgia high school girls basketball state championships continue on Tuesday, March 3, with 32 games scheduled in the third round.

High School on SI has brackets from every classification in the Georgia high school girls state playoffs. The championship games begin on March 11.

Class AAAAAA Bracket

Archer vs. Hillgrove - 03/03, 6:00 PM ET

Grayson vs. South Forsyth - 03/03, 6:00 PM ET

Campbell vs. Lowndes - 03/03, 6:00 PM ET

North Paulding vs. Newton - 03/03, 6:00 PM ET

Class AAAAA Bracket

Coffee vs. Woodward Academy - 03/03, 6:00 PM ET

Milton vs. Sequoyah - 03/03, 6:00 PM ET

Bradwell Institute vs. River Ridge - 03/03, 6:00 PM ET

Creekview vs. Loganville - 03/03, 6:00 PM ET

Class AAAA Bracket

Jones County vs. Creekside - 03/03, 6:30 PM ET

Dalton vs. Kell - 03/03, 6:00 PM ET

Cartersville vs. Northview - 03/03, 6:00 PM ET

North Oconee vs. Marist - 03/03, 6:00 PM ET

Class AAA Bracket

Cherokee Bluff vs. Monroe - 03/03, 6:00 PM ET

Sandy Creek vs. Stephenson - 03/03, 6:00 PM ET

Pickens vs. Jenkins - 03/03, 5:30 PM ET

Oconee County vs. Heritage - 03/03, 6:30 PM ET

Class AA Bracket

Hart County vs. Josey - 03/03, 6:00 PM ET

Coahulla Creek vs. Hardaway - 03/03, 6:00 PM ET

Tattnall County vs. Columbia - 03/03, 6:00 PM ET

Murray County vs. Thomson - 03/03, 6:00 PM ET

Class A Division I Bracket

Heard County vs. Putnam County - 03/03 at 6:00 PM EST

Elbert County vs. Vidalia - 03/03 at 6:00 PM EST

East Laurens vs. Bacon County - 03/03 at 6:00 PM EST

Rabun County vs. Thomasville - 03/03 at 5:30 PM EST

Class A Division II Bracket

Wilcox County vs. Brooks County - 03/03 at 6:00 PM EST

Bowdon vs. Macon County - 03/03 at 6:00 PM EST

Metter vs. Terrell County - 03/03 at 5:00 PM EST

Emanuel County Institute vs. Washington-Wilkes - 03/03 at 6:00 PM EST

Class Private

Hebron Christian Academy vs. Whitefield Academy - 03/03 at 6:00 PM EST

St. Francis vs. Christian Heritage - 03/03 at 6:00 PM EST

Galloway vs. Holy Innocents Episcopal - 03/03 at 6:00 PM EST

Athens Academy vs. Greater Atlanta Christian - 03/03 at 5:30 PM EST

All Georgia (GHSA) High School Girls Basketball State Championship

